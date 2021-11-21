 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Wife tries bowling for husbands with their car   (krcgtv.com)
26
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

26 Comments
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man hurt when wife drives over him during theft attempt with bowling ball

It's almost impressive, that they were able to write a headline even less sensible than the situation it purports to describe.
 
majestic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
STFU, Donnie!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I read that to the tune of Yakkity Sax.
 
Birnone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Later in the day, a suspect went to a police station and admitted to throwing a bowling ball in front of a moving car.

I wonder if that's his first strike?
 
majestic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After having actually RTFA, I find this to be a hilarious and sad situation at the same time.

And why did the guy voluntarily go to the police station to say he had thrown a bowling ball at a car? Was there an APB out for this?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Police said the woman then put the car in reverse and rolled over her husband a second time.

I see the potential for a lot of guilt-trip BJs in their future.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

majestic: After having actually RTFA, I find this to be a hilarious and sad situation at the same time.

And why did the guy voluntarily go to the police station to say he had thrown a bowling ball at a car? Was there an APB out for this?


He needs to pick up the spare.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a piece of gutter trash. He causes a person to be hurt and then just splits? That's just foul...over the line. Three strike laws or not, I hope they don't spare that turkey any jail time.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The physics of this is confusing me some. How does a car tire successfully roll over a bowling ball?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Later in the day, a suspect went to a police station and admitted to throwing a bowling ball in front of a moving car.

Picture of the suspect:
nwidodgy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Police said the woman then put the car in reverse and rolled over her husband a second time.

I see the potential for a lot of guilt-trip BJs in their future.


When I was around 7 years old I remember my dad teaching my mom how to drive. During the lesson she ended up accelerating suddenly and destroying a concrete fence. CONCRETE!

The car was a 1970s era clone of a Fiat thing made in former Yugoslavia. Steel bumper. Steel body. Steel everything. The thing was a tank.

Anyway. I don't know if that incident resulted in any guilt trip BJs, although when I was 11 or so I do remember waking up one night to my mom "crying". Turns out she was moaning and what I was hearing was my parents farking.

/scarred for life
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

"She's about as sharp as a bowling ball."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Husbands, be warned. Your wife's purse is more important than you.

/But you knew that.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait.. WhatTF?! 'Bowling For Husbands' is the working title of my Rosie O'Donnel bioflick!!
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Police said the woman then put the car in reverse and rolled over her husband a second time.

I see the potential for a lot of guilt-trip BJs in their future.


My thoughts exactly.  If the relationship survives, dude is set.

"Remember when...." Trumps everything
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like they should split.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MARK IT ZERO!!!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obviously she's not a golfer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

majestic: After having actually RTFA, I find this to be a hilarious and sad situation at the same time.

And why did the guy voluntarily go to the police station to say he had thrown a bowling ball at a car? Was there an APB out for this?


Leniency?  Criminals who turn themselves in face reduced punishment, no?
 
Magnus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read that as "blowing".  Amirite?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SAY WHAT?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that she got him to believe that she accidentally ran over him twice..
 
Katolu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: The physics of this is confusing me some. How does a car tire successfully roll over a bowling ball?


Most likely it went between the wheels and hit the frame.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Police said the woman then put the car in reverse and rolled over her husband a second time.

I see the potential for a lot of guilt-trip BJs in their future.


Or lawyers
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love the wife and she loves me....but there is no way I'm crawling underneath the car to get a bowling ball (one that I threw ) that is wedged under the frame with Mrs. Flag behind the wheel. I'll get the jack out of the trunk and lock the car doors before I get on the pavement.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Wait.. WhatTF?! 'Bowling For Husbands' is the working title of my Rosie O'Donnel bioflick!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

