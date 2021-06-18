 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Leeroooooy Nooooooo   (nbcnews.com) divider line
43
    More: Amusing, Police, CNBC, Constable, Saturday Night Live, English-language films, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco Giants, Jodi Hernandez  
•       •       •

1992 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2021 at 8:05 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where all the white women at?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I adore this. It's so well done.

YEAR ONE Exclusive - Leeroy Jenkins: The Gates of Sodom
Youtube OQsPiNupnUo
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least I've got chicken.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why would they do that?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why would they do that?


Because Kyle hasnt gotten his AR back.
 
alex10294
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That Nordstrom was violating their rights.  It deserved it.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So about 80 people planned and executed a raid on a store?  Really?  Did I read that right?  Well shiat, that seems extra special dumb.  Because you want a lot of accomplices who can narc you out if they get caught.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this worse than raiding the Capitol?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Except that this raid seemed to go pretty well for the raiders...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least the weather is nice.  Most of the time.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Is this worse than raiding the Capitol?


Well, the stuff at Nordstrom's hadn't been bought yet, unlike at the Capitol.

// badum tish.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Organized crime.  It's not just for New Jersey anymore.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.


FTFA: Two were arrested immediately on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, burglary and possession of stolen property.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: dennysgod: Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.

FTFA: Two were arrested immediately on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, burglary and possession of stolen property.


So the ones thst got away are farked now because if those two have a lick of sense they immediately flipped for a lighter sentence.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Philistines.  The point of Nordstrom is the service, not the merchandise.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Philistines.  The point of Nordstrom is the service, not the merchandise.


If you're paying full price...Nordstrom should probably be the one going to jail...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Is this worse than raiding the Capitol?


I'm guessing the ones they catch, will do more time than any of the insurrectionists.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Luters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
DEFUND THE POLICE!
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dsmith42: iheartscotch: dennysgod: Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.

FTFA: Two were arrested immediately on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, burglary and possession of stolen property.

So the ones thst got away are farked now because if those two have a lick of sense they immediately flipped for a lighter sentence.


You're not gonna put together 80 random people for something like this.  Everybody knows somebody who knows somebody etc, etc.  And since it's such an amazingly dingbat robbery for chump loot, it's certain that nobody is any kind of criminal genius and everybody will rat everybody out.  It's gonna take a couple of cops a week or so to get all the names, but they're gonna have fun doing it.  The interrogations are gonna be high-larryous!  Lots of family backstabbing, I predict.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One of those 80 is going to squeal to the first copper they see.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.


Yeah, no kidding. Depending on how much advanced planning went into these people could be up for a RICO prosecution.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: LarryDan43: Is this worse than raiding the Capitol?

I'm guessing the ones they catch, will do more time than any of the insurrectionists.


Fun Fact: below about $1500, it's just a ticket. They might get a little time because of the conspiracy charge.

/ The Q Poster Nazi from 1/6 got 41 months.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Aquapope: dsmith42: iheartscotch: dennysgod: Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.

FTFA: Two were arrested immediately on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, burglary and possession of stolen property.

So the ones thst got away are farked now because if those two have a lick of sense they immediately flipped for a lighter sentence.

You're not gonna put together 80 random people for something like this.  Everybody knows somebody who knows somebody etc, etc.  And since it's such an amazingly dingbat robbery for chump loot, it's certain that nobody is any kind of criminal genius and everybody will rat everybody out.  It's gonna take a couple of cops a week or so to get all the names, but they're gonna have fun doing it.  The interrogations are gonna be high-larryous!  Lots of family backstabbing, I predict.


More likely they a used some form of group messaging app that, even if the messages are deleted, can be recovered. Should be too hard to track people down once you get a couple of them.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: LarryDan43: Is this worse than raiding the Capitol?

I'm guessing the ones they catch, will do more time than any of the insurrectionists.


By years and years.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone looked at the "Naruto Run Area 51" plan and said "hey, what if instead of doing that at a heavily-armed military base, we go for department stores instead?"
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: dennysgod: Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.

Yeah, no kidding. Depending on how much advanced planning went into these people could be up for a RICO prosecution.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: LarryDan43: Is this worse than raiding the Capitol?

I'm guessing the ones they catch, will do more time than any of the insurrectionists.

By years and years.


They are NOT going to serve much time for this. You don't even go to jail for less than $1500. The ringleaders may get some time because of the conspiracy charge.

/ It will be the probation violations that really come and bite them in the ass.
 
kwood_rng
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Surf Nazis Must Die Trailer 1987
Youtube Fg5IsQKBE4g

Just make sure you don't piss off Leroy's mama....
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Is this worse than raiding the Capitol?


Insufficient information to answer.  We don't know the race of the perpetrators yet.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Is this worse than raiding the Capitol?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dsmith42: iheartscotch: dennysgod: Is this really looting?    I though looting was more or less a crime of opportunity/desperation during some other crisis.

This looked more like a coordinated planned robbery.

FTFA: Two were arrested immediately on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, burglary and possession of stolen property.

So the ones thst got away are farked now because if those two have a lick of sense they immediately flipped for a lighter sentence.


...knowing the police, though, they probably arrested three people not connected at all...
 
geggy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They probably expected a wide scale protest in SF after the Rittenhouse verdict but it didn't happen. They still went with their plan anyway.
 
moike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They did the exact same thing at the San Francisco Louis Vuitton Friday night.

https://abc7news.com/louis-vuitton-lo​o​ted-union-square-robbery-san-francisco​/11256032/

DA doesn't prosecute, police won't even issue citations, expect more of the same everywhere.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now they can take back a few hundred used tires and ask for a refund without a receipt.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moike: They did the exact same thing at the San Francisco Louis Vuitton Friday night.

https://abc7news.com/louis-vuitton-loo​ted-union-square-robbery-san-francisco​/11256032/

DA doesn't prosecute, police won't even issue citations, expect more of the same everywhere.


Yup. It's open season for the scourges of society. They did the same thing over the years here in Ohio. Farking animals.

https://www.cleveland19.com/2021/06/1​8​/police-respond-pinecrest-mall-orange/​

https://fox8.com/news/more-than-500-t​e​ens-involved-in-beachwood-place-distur​bance/amp/

https://news.yahoo.com/amphtml/witnes​s​es-describe-chaos-fights-break-1330194​12.html

https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2011/​0​7/flash_mob_issue_raises_concern.html
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moike: They did the exact same thing at the San Francisco Louis Vuitton Friday night.

https://abc7news.com/louis-vuitton-loo​ted-union-square-robbery-san-francisco​/11256032/

DA doesn't prosecute, police won't even issue citations, expect more of the same everywhere.


But it's all just stuff and insured! That means people can smash out store windows and take whatever they need.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
shiat this kinda thing hasn't happened on BART in a while, the kids must have gotten restless.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When your laws protect the criminals, you empower the criminals. When in California, steal less than $950 and you're good.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the store was coming right at them. it was self defense.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.