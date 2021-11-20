 Skip to content
The latest scourge against youth: Remote learning
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All kids do these days is play games with their remote controls on the teevees. Now they call it remote learning. I tell you hwat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah let's keeping do what worked for 60 years. Even if it's not good for many reasons beyond grades. JFC
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a HS science teacher, remote learning does nothing for those that are not intrinsicly motivated.  These students would excel in any environment.

The vast majority of students do next to nothing when 'remote learning'.
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
bughunter 2.0 is about as introverted as they come without appearing on the DSV, and even he loathes "distance learning."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Teachers Union here in California said remote learning works.  So, logically, remote learning works.  Lets go 100% remote.

Problem solved.
 
geggy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Scores are low because online cheating is more prevalent in remote learning.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

likwidflame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the word 'Endowment', if people can't see what name is on the building, then the school is useless to the rich.

That's how rich men get kids inside them.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
University student advisor here - remote learning was a special kind of hell for a big chunk of the students I see. Some loved remote but most are incredibly relieved to be back in the classroom. The same is true for the profs.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Probabky because they cheat badly and can't cross reference their cheat to see if it's up to date or relevant
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll bet military academies are still successful for some of the little rats.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I did a majority of my college courses virtually between 2011 and 2013, I took more classes than I would have in person and maintained a 4.0 while working full time.  I hated the classroom experience in middle school and high school and the idea of returning to a conventional classroom was a huge reason I never pursued a degree.

It's not for everyone of course but I loved it and was generally 4-5 weeks ahead of the syllabus and often finished the class before midterms if the profr
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Grr.

If the professor would allow me to.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

So much this
I teach a remedial math class for the military and knowledge gains are closely monitored. Normally I have a 10 point increase on the post-test. When we did distance learning it was 0. Students need:
- a designated, quiet space for learning
- the teacher to be physically present (as a teacher, I need feedback and interaction falls to nothing online)
- communication with their fellow students. (many of my students help each other)
Distance learning doesn't do any of these.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My  gandson was deemed a slow learner etc etc. During the shutdowns we moved to a private virtual curriculum because the school provided virtual was a joke. He did this for a whole school year and half of another. He was ready to return and we went to enroll him and they of course were snarky and said "well we will likely have to hold him back. We will test him first of course. But just so its not a shock we are telling you upfront" and of course we immediately went almost a 100 miles to have him tested independently. The "slow learner" that was claimed to have "learning disabilities" tested 4 grade levels higher than he did the last time he was tested through the school. When the school tested him we were told "well he barely met the criteria. But we will accept him and if he struggles we may have to put him back a grade" Well being an employee of the same school system I approached the appropriate people at the central office and asked just what were the criteria and standards etc a child in his grade had to meet?" and then provided our independent testing. He in fact did not "barely make it" with the school testing and I was told that had it still been like it was when I was a student hed be a candidate for double promotion. It all came down to he was one of the few kids that didnt excel under the particular way they educate in my local system. He attended at most a month. Became bored with it. And came back home to do virtual.

You get what you put into it. If you sit on your ass and take the easy way youll get nothing.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Graduated high school in 1980, traditional college for 4 years afterward.

Completed my masters from 2000-2004 and loved every bit of that experience face to face with smart, dedicated professors and engaged fellow students. I would not have wanted to receive that education in a remote setting and feel confident I wouldn't have done as well.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I wonder.
On side note do they let them record the class?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

So much this
I teach a remedial math class for the military and knowledge gains are closely monitored. Normally I have a 10 point increase on the post-test. When we did distance learning it was 0. Students need:
- a designated, quiet space for learning
- the teacher to be physically present (as a teacher, I need feedback and interaction falls to nothing online)
- communication with their fellow students. (many of my students help each other)
Distance learning doesn't do any of these.


I have to call b.s.
If all that was correct, kids would not be able to lean how to play games, set systems, all on their own.  JFC.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't have kids myself, but every single parent I've spoken to about this, every one, has said that remote learning is next to worthless.

As someone whose gotten really good at looking engaged during zoom meetings while actually browsing fark on the screen directly behind my laptop, I can attest.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

So much this
I teach a remedial math class for the military and knowledge gains are closely monitored. Normally I have a 10 point increase on the post-test. When we did distance learning it was 0. Students need:
- a designated, quiet space for learning
- the teacher to be physically present (as a teacher, I need feedback and interaction falls to nothing online)
- communication with their fellow students. (many of my students help each other)
Distance learning doesn't do any of these.


I mostly disagree.  I recently shepherded a dozen graduate level software developers through their first 6 months on the job and I found that:

--Yeah, some of them have better home work environments than others
--The leader being present isn't necessary at all -- in fact, it's more powerful to be able to separate them into groups easily, communicate with them at will, be constantly on call, assign tasks to subteams in a few seconds, etc.
--They helped each other really well; using Discord they formed a support network, shared knowledge, and paired on key tasks.  This required some guidance from me but when they got going, it worked _better_ than getting up and going over to each other's desks would have.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not the classroom, but I've being doing telehealth for my group and individual therapy. I do think I miss a little bit from IRL interactions but I find I like avoiding a drive and just can roll out of bed. The cost vs benefit is a wash for me.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

From my experience, most assignments that are completed outside of the classroom are pretty much 'who you know' as opposed to 'what you know'.  The advent of technology has made sending your homework to friends super easy to do.

I rarely take grades on anything that leaves my classroom.  Because I want to determine what the students know.

But, going back to remote learning -- a good portion of these kids cheated their way through their courses, then when they come back to school, or take some sort of standardized test, they demonstrate that they don't know what they should have.

And parents weren't complaining because their kids were getting good grades.  I inherited a lot of remote learners this past spring semester, and most of them had to drop my class as they hadn't learned anything in the fall semester, although they earned an A or A-.  Just ridiculous.  Was not happy with the remote teachers who did absolutely nothing and awarded everyone an A.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"bachelor's degree students in online programs perform worse on nearly all test score measures-including math, reading, writing, and English-relative to their counterparts in similar on-campus programs."

I'm skeptical of how they established this. Everyone was on remote learning for a couple years. The only apples-to-apples comparison was universities vs. Cheapo's Institute of Online Non-transferable Units.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looking at all of this, it appears we need to identify learning styles for students and for each class, we need to support all of them.

* training videos I can watch at 1.5x speed for self-motivated

* small groups for the social learners

* spoon-fed lectures for those that need leadership

* whatever the hell else works for other people, we should create that, too

There's no reason to not support every learning style other than an insane desire to force everybody through a manufacturing factory.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remote learning indisputably caused Kyle Rittenhouse.
 
soporific
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

THAT'S MY VIRTUAL PURSE!
 
rohar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'll admit, our situation is a bit odd.  The wife and I have worked from home for like 20 years.  When the kids were younger, we did mixed things up with some years k-12 some years homeschool.  Once they were getting towards teenagers, we decided standard K-12 was a good idea.  Three years later, and COVID hit so they're distance learning.

The 14 year old girl held her grades.  She's one of "those" who get's a bit antsy if she doesn't have straight As.

The 16 year old boy jumped from a low B average to solid straight As.  Now that they're back in school, he's dropping to his previous performance.

I'm convinced there's a causal relationship between the boy's grades and the proximity of girls in yoga pants.

/don't blame him
//or the girls
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As has been noted, remote learning is fine for motivated students but damaging to the struggling ones.  An experiment that never would have stood during the quarantine but I wish would have been attempted would be to have let the worst students attend in-person while the top and middle tier worked at home.  I would love to know what the results of such an experiment would be.
 
rohar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'd suggest we couldn't get useable results.  It turns out cognitive decline is a common side effect of covid.  Those going to school are more likely to become infected and suffer cognitive decline, screwing the whole thing up.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, isn't the whole reason we were doing remote learning because we had to? I don't remember anyone arguing it was better than in-person learning, just that in-person learning was literally killing people, so we had to do something else.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
as someone very familiar with this space, there are soooo many variables it is hard to judge.

nearly every professor went to online teaching.  Some can barely post a syllabus online let alone create good video lectures.

Some cannot operate a zoom meeting.  Some don't know that their computers come with a calculator built into it and do not need to google "online calculator" to divide 5000/35.

Had a friend at tech who taught in a classroom that would broadcast the lecture to remote students (internationals that couldn't return).  He barely had any students attend even when he knew they were in the dorm in the next building over.  They'd rather remote in from their dorm room couch.

Self-motivated students (and professors) do just fine.

Online teaching/learning for some is fine, I don't think any one is arguing face-to-face needs to go away.

I think subby's headline is too long "The latest scourge against youth:  Remote Learning"
 
