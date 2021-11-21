 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ex-professor who was fired for masturbating while on a Zoom call wants to beat the system, overcome the decision, and have his release discharged   (nypost.com) divider line
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, subby.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's wack
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toobing is wrong?  Sure, maybe he has to take a time out, but If CNN can hire Toobin back this guy should be hired back.  Just have and akward interview and then hire him back.

Problem solved.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should move to San Diego

Jackin' It in San Diego (Original Music) - SOUTH PARK
Youtube LKwW8PNZpOQ
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: What a dick


He didn't know his camera was on. It was just a stroke of bad luck.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a stiff penalty. Guy got shafted.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another victim of cancel culture. He should apply to the University of Austin.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That takes some balls to pull off a stunt like that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He claims he can't get it up and and was in pain in danger of pissing himself during class because he has an enlarged prostate (thus the shuddering and swearing). If he can have a doctor confirm his explanation I'd say he has a winning case.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Since I didn't have time to read the whole article, I just gave it a glans.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Just another victim of cancel culture. He should apply to the University of Austin.


A fake university with no students. How do you fap to that?
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Well done, subby.


Onan and done.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet his favorite team is the Yankees.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I bet his favorite team is the Yankees.


Just hope he doesn't end up with red sox. That would be the sign of a serious issue.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: A professor ...accused of masturbating during a Zoom lecture is suing the Bronx school, claiming his erectile dysfunction made the allegation "virtually impossible."

The student who filmed the video is also suing Fordham, claiming she faced retaliation after she turned over the awkward 2020 video.

The final shot of the movie about this whole saga is the two of them having crazy, vigorous sex on a pile of settlement money.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe the lecture was that damn good?

Seeking early release
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is there a stiff notes version of the lecture? Or am I premature?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: Robinson was replaced by another full-time, tenured professor who Morin claims failed her in retaliation for her complaint against Robinson.  As a result of failing the course - her only failing grade out of an otherwise healthy GPA of 3.52 - she lost access to her program scholarship and did not complete her course of study in time to graduate in May 2021, her lawsuit claims. That a delay in graduation prevented her from receiving a raise at her job, it further alleges.

Wow. So you DID graduate, and you DID get a job, but lawsuit.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I bet his favorite team is the Yankees.


White socks
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope the decision to fire him gets tossed. What he is going through really wanks on my heartstrings.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Toobing is wrong?  Sure, maybe he has to take a time out, but If CNN can hire Toobin back this guy should be hired back.  Just have and akward interview and then hire him back.

Problem solved.


Only if he can make it through the zoom interview with out pulling it out.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Since I didn't have time to read the whole article, I just gave it a glans.


There's a vas deferens between reading a summary and a fully engorged article.

/Penis.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As an older fellow with an occasional conflicting need to pee and do something else at the same time, I think the professor's explanation makes a certain amount of sense. I'd want to know if he was using the computer with one hand or two :-)
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
... his erectile dysfunction and low testosterone levels make it "virtually impossible for him to get an erection or masturbate,"

Fortunately, I learned about weasel words in my communications sequence in college.

Virtual/virtually - This word just means "in essence" or "in effect," but not in actual fact.

"Virtually" is interpreted by most people as meaning "almost or the same as...." But it really means "not in actual fact"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirMadness: FTFA: Robinson was replaced by another full-time, tenured professor who Morin claims failed her in retaliation for her complaint against Robinson.  As a result of failing the course - her only failing grade out of an otherwise healthy GPA of 3.52 - she lost access to her program scholarship and did not complete her course of study in time to graduate in May 2021, her lawsuit claims. That a delay in graduation prevented her from receiving a raise at her job, it further alleges.

Wow. So you DID graduate, and you DID get a job, but lawsuit.


She had to pay for an extra semester in order to graduate, and she lost the raise at her job.  But yeah - WTF was she thinking, it's only natural for a guy to jack off whenever and wherever he feels like it, amirite?
 
Rhymes With Silver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: She had to pay for an extra semester in order to graduate, and she lost the raise at her job.  But yeah - WTF was she thinking, it's only natural for a guy to jack off whenever and wherever he feels like it, amirite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SirMadness: FTFA: Robinson was replaced by another full-time, tenured professor who Morin claims failed her in retaliation for her complaint against Robinson.  As a result of failing the course - her only failing grade out of an otherwise healthy GPA of 3.52 - she lost access to her program scholarship and did not complete her course of study in time to graduate in May 2021, her lawsuit claims. That a delay in graduation prevented her from receiving a raise at her job, it further alleges.

Wow. So you DID graduate, and you DID get a job, but lawsuit.

She had to pay for an extra semester in order to graduate, and she lost the raise at her job.  But yeah - WTF was she thinking, it's only natural for a guy to jack off whenever and wherever he feels like it, amirite?



Seriously. If this woman isn't owed some money I don't know who is. No one should have to see shiat like that when they're trying to educate themselves.
 
