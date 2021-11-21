 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Laconia Daily Sun)   Study says New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee is worth $17 billion in increased property values, tourism, recreation, and sales of spellcheck software   (laconiadailysun.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Water, Real number, better measures, New England, executive director of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association, real number, Patricia Tarpey, Irrational number  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2021 at 2:26 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pgh9fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aberystwyth in Wales available for comment, or no?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reports like this always inflate the contribution to economy.  Attractions near me make headcounts and immediately presume that they all spend lots of money nearby.  Some heads are just locals though.
 
Alunan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lake Okeechobee in Florida has been giving it good competition.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Report compiled by an orange real estate developer who also claims it is costing him $23m yearly on his taxes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mao-Kwikowski approves
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: Mao-Kwikowski approves


Beltalowda!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.