Never turn your back on an armed toddler
85
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Toddler is claiming self defense after threats of a spanking.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was the victim an innocent bystander or a parent who left a loaded gun where a toddler could get hold of it?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Toddler is claiming self defense after threats of a spanking.


He "felt threatened" I guess
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's okay, he was acting as a freelance paramedic
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did not even consider how the Kenosha WI decision would effect the toddler murderers. If only there was a way to keep guns out of the hands of toddlers.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like the Waco Kid did?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I blame The Ramones.  If the kid never heard Blitzkrieg Bop this never would have happened.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stand your ground against bedtime!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only a coward shots a man in the back.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alechemist: Only a coward shots a man in the back.


Well, you know... dad played one too many games of "peek a boo" and when he turned his back one too many times, the toddler had had enough
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alechemist: Only a coward shots a man in the back.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know what you're saying.  Did he take five poops or six?  Feelin' lucky, Dad?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

paigehulsey: We are following breaking news after reports that a toddler shot a man in the back this evening in #stl. We will bring you the very latest in the investigation tonight on @KMOV at 10pm. @DeionBroxton


Rittenhouse already shot someone else?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One step closer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last thing I would leave near anybody is an armed gun. This is the first lesson of firearm safety -> don't put an armed gun near anybody who might shoot you.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the gun ok ???
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be exonerated under the Crawl Your Ground law.
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting TFG to have shot someone.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna have to start wearing a bulletproof vest just use the shiatter in my own home, aren't I?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: The last thing I would leave near anybody is an armed gun. This is the first lesson of firearm safety -> don't put an armed gun near anybody who might shoot you.


How about a legged gun?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I did not even consider how the Kenosha WI decision would effect the toddler murderers. If only there was a way to keep guns out of the hands of toddlers.


Did the toddler cross state lines before obtaining the weapon?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a general rule, you should be worried if you are taking care of young kids and things seem too quiet. So give kids guns. As long as you can hear the shooting, you know the kids are ok and entertaining themselves.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#StandCrawlYourGround
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: To be exonerated under the Crawl Your Ground law.


Damnit!
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the toddler done any fake crying yet?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Toddler is claiming self defense after threats of a spanking.


There's no way this kid didn't see the Rittenhouse verdict say to themselves "open season, beyotches".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here to make a self-defense joke, but see it was covered in the pectoral post.  Don't ever change, Farkers!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Was the victim an innocent bystander or a parent who left a loaded gun where a toddler could get hold of it?


There are no "victims" now
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am impressed a toddler can rack the slide on a semiauto pistol, because I am sure this gun was safely stowed with an empty chamber and safety on.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yo bee tch azz toast yo! Yo bee tch azz mai!"

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: One step closer.

[Fark user image 850x497]


Why is dad pointing a handgun at the burgers? Why is is the dog wielding a handgun?

Mother has a long-gun. This is correct. She must defend the family since all of the men have lost their minds.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that stops a toddler with a gun is a set of keys.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Matt Gaetz offered the kid an internship yet?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: eurotrader: Toddler is claiming self defense after threats of a spanking.

He "felt threatened" I guess


The toddler was quoted as saying "we train for these situations at the academy. Why didn't (((he))) just comply?"

/bong
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telepopmusik - breathe
Youtube _5XfAYZAA7w
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: The last thing I would leave near anybody is an armed gun. This is the first lesson of firearm safety -> don't put an armed gun near anybody who might shoot you.


So is that a gun holding a gun? Because that would be extra dangerous.

1st lesson of firearm safety is; assume every gun is loaded.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Miserabel" - best bits of Harry and Paul's History of the Twos
Youtube PiM0JyTHNnw
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the toddler is in a car seat on the freeway?
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns don't kill people, toddlers kill people...

Presumably because they feel unsafe after being naughty, fearing the consequences for their actions.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I am impressed a toddler can rack the slide on a semiauto pistol, because I am sure this gun was safely stowed with an empty chamber and safety on.


Yes and never ever give the combo to the gun safe to a damn toddler.

He probably is a heathen as well.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Was the victim an innocent bystander or a parent who left a loaded gun where a toddler could get hold of it?


Sure hoping it was the 2nd.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will teach you to try and take someone's nose.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: I blame The Ramones.  If the kid never heard Blitzkrieg Bop this never would have happened.


Maybe he heard Beat on the Brat, and figured the base ball bat was coming.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even safe to have a toddler in front of you.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regrettable, but My Freedom is more important than your life. Mow Lawn Labia!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: That will teach you to try and take someone's nose.


They take your nose, you put them in the morgue; it's the toddler way.
 
