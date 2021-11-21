 Skip to content
(Salon)   What's up with all these rats?   (salon.com) divider line
    Sick, Cat, Rat, Fancy rat, Brown rat, fancy rats, Automobile, Walking, Veterans Stadium  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, they did their own research...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only solution is domestication and tiny doses of pizza.
We also need a rodent Bob Barker stat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"What's your problem, Subby?"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New York has rats AND Trumps? Jeez, guys, what bet did you lose?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obviously, someone was foiled again.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: New York has rats AND Trumps? Jeez, guys, what bet did you lose?


The Trumps attract the rats, it's a natural progression
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"We put in high frequency anti-rat alarms, scrubbed the driveway, and floored the gas before driving in order to give any rats inside a chance to escape."

She says that like she thinks that when the car is not in motion, the belts are not already moving at a meat-grinding speed.  She already alluded to it a few lines up when she said that "a grinding sound emerged as [she] tried to start the ignition."If you're worried about animals setting up shop in your engine compartment, lift the hood before you turn the car on.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think a big part of the rat problem in New York is that they keep their trash piled up on the sidewalks for days, like a pre-industrial chamber pot society.
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


In nice cities they use things called "trash cans", an invention designed to keep trash in a specific spot and critters from getting in
barcelona-metropolitan.comView Full Size
 
