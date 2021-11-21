 Skip to content
(MSN) Thinking about a nice, safe family vacation to Disney World? Think again about the "safe" part
59
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's kind of weird.  They've independently been pretty strict with precautions so far.  They still require masks indoors.

/local
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Superspreader rides
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: That's kind of weird.  They've independently been pretty strict with precautions so far.  They still require masks indoors.

/local


They're probably quietly hoping the OSHA Emergency Standard gets through the Federal courts. And in spite of the grandstanding this week in the Florida General Assembly, a State Plan has to be at least as effective as the Federal rules.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't a kid get eaten by an alligator a few years ago?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wanted your kids to be safe, why would you make them stand in the sun all day with the kind of creeps who frequent Disney?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Diogenes: That's kind of weird.  They've independently been pretty strict with precautions so far.  They still require masks indoors.

/local

They're probably quietly hoping the OSHA Emergency Standard gets through the Federal courts. And in spite of the grandstanding this week in the Florida General Assembly, a State Plan has to be at least as effective as the Federal rules.


"Has to" is an interesting phrase.  You'd think it'd be true... you'd think...

/still not gathering with vast herds of people
//especially when a lot of them are unvaccinated
///vax ain't 100% - and large crowds of chucklefarks are the way to get maximal exposure to roll the dice against
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of Disney's employees are already vaxxed (due to their previous policy) and they'll probably weed out non-vaxxed at the hiring stage. So this is the Mouse strategically avoiding a fight.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching some you tube show, well my kid has so me too, that has some shows about all the people that go missing at national parks. I'm never going to one now, too. Haha.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mascot is literally a plague vector. And the florida locals are plague rats supreme at this point.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Didn't a kid get eaten by an alligator a few years ago?


Yes, but at least the gator never refused a vaccine.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Unobtanium: Diogenes: That's kind of weird.  They've independently been pretty strict with precautions so far.  They still require masks indoors.

/local

They're probably quietly hoping the OSHA Emergency Standard gets through the Federal courts. And in spite of the grandstanding this week in the Florida General Assembly, a State Plan has to be at least as effective as the Federal rules.

"Has to" is an interesting phrase.  You'd think it'd be true... you'd think...

/still not gathering with vast herds of people
//especially when a lot of them are unvaccinated
///vax ain't 100% - and large crowds of chucklefarks are the way to get maximal exposure to roll the dice against


I would think Disney has enough political leverage to quite the Florida GOP lies, but here we are again with capitalism failing to put safety over profits.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: If you wanted your kids to be safe, why would you make them stand in the sun all day with the kind of creeps who frequent Disney?


Well, you sound full of joy.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron DeSantis is a murderer. I hope his plane crashes.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Workers may also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment - paid for by the employer - in lieu of a vaccine."

I am not firing you for not getting the vaccine...you are just too expensive to employ anymore.
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.


Ah yes, the 'you'll appreciate it when you're older' parenting that definitely goes over great and isn't actually a reflection of the selfish boomers who won't let their kids actually enjoy a family vacation so they can go see a bunch of rocks and sh*t. You know who wants to see national parks? Adults. They'll appreciate it when they're older because they're older. Right now they'd like consumerism dopamine and to actually like you.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: That's kind of weird.  They've independently been pretty strict with precautions so far.  They still require masks indoors.

/local


Death Santa bullied them into it.  Ho ho ho, biatches!
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.


No they won't. My parents took me to National Parks AND Disney World. The vacations that made the greatest (positive) impression on me were definitely the Disney World ones.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney World has 75,000 employees. Let's say 20,000 (a really big number) refuse.

$50,000 x 20,000 employees = 1 billion dollars

Disney made $67 billion last year.

Offer all employees $1000 to get jabbed. Fire all that refuse.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is an at-will state...so have fun anti-vaxxers mouseketeers
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Glitchwerks: Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.

No they won't. My parents took me to National Parks AND Disney World. The vacations that made the greatest (positive) impression on me were definitely the Disney World ones.


I fell bad for you, son
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.


X2. Went to Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Teton this year, and visited Shenandoah multiple times. Disney's fun, but the National Parks are awe-inspiring.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.


Why not both? Also...a great deal of Disney property was purchased and designated a "Wilderness Reserve" by Disney (Aka swampland with bonus feature it keeps the Hampton Inns from snuggling up to the border)
Tho I do like the wilderness lodge....it has a very nice hiking/bike trail adjacent that connects to the campground that has walkways over a swampy area.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Florida literally doesn't know how to handle tourism.  The government is attempting to kill tourism because every defect in its pandemic and economic management will show:"   That's what they want you to think.

It's easier to end social programs, including public health, when the economy is doing badly.  No one will connect stimulus money being held in a vault.

It's basically the same justification a burglar uses -- The big rich people and corporations are all insured.  It's just part of the game.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among the justifications for exemption are "anticipated future pregnancy"

Christ. I didn't think their horrible farking law could get worse, but they found a way. Right there in the law, they're perpetuating the lie that covid vaccines keep you from getting pregnant.
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FLORIDUH
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine posted a photo of his waiting in line to get on a Carnival Cruise ship. That gave me the heebie jeebies. I love college football, major league baseball and hockey. One camera zeroing in on the crowd now gives me the heebie jeebies. 2022 will be the year of the Heebie Jeebies. Hail Heebie Jeebies. Hail!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
employees aren't suddenly going to be de-vaxxed all of a sudden

it's always been the people who think going to disney is a good idea that you had to worry about
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: WhippingBoi: Glitchwerks: Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.

No they won't. My parents took me to National Parks AND Disney World. The vacations that made the greatest (positive) impression on me were definitely the Disney World ones.

I fell bad for you, son


Oh you, tee-hee.

/bats eyelashes
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Didn't a kid get eaten by an alligator a few years ago?


Yeah.  But that's part of the premium package.  For the touristas, best you can expect is getting barfed on at the teacup ride.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Over 40,000 people die every year at Disney World. It's all covered up.

// Do not cross Big Jungle Cruise.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mofa: Over 40,000 people die every year at Disney World. It's all covered up.

// Do not cross Big Jungle Cruise.


The sign clearly states 'do not try to leave the river'. Really, it's their own fault.
 
scanman61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.


Remember that when you're lying in the bed at the rest home and your kids put the tv on Disney Channel and put the remote out of your reach.
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Unobtanium: Diogenes: That's kind of weird.  They've independently been pretty strict with precautions so far.  They still require masks indoors.

/local

They're probably quietly hoping the OSHA Emergency Standard gets through the Federal courts. And in spite of the grandstanding this week in the Florida General Assembly, a State Plan has to be at least as effective as the Federal rules.

"Has to" is an interesting phrase.  You'd think it'd be true... you'd think...

/still not gathering with vast herds of people
//especially when a lot of them are unvaccinated
///vax ain't 100% - and large crowds of chucklefarks are the way to get maximal exposure to roll the dice against

I would think Disney has enough political leverage to quite the Florida GOP lies, but here we are again with capitalism failing to put safety over profits.


How was Desantis able to threaten Disney?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Didn't a kid get eaten by an alligator a few years ago?


Did the gator  catch the COVID?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Actual conversation I JUST had less than 30 seconds ago at work with a coworker:

"It's the mark of the best.  They created that virus and sold the vaccine to cure it"

Me: "We don't have the technology to create customized microorganisms out of thin air.  This isn't star trek..it's real life."

Her: prove they didn't

Me: that's now how it works.  You're the one making all these dumbass claims because you're farking stupid.

Her: did you just call me stupid?!

Me: no.  I called you farking stupid
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

neongoats: The mascot is literally a plague vector. And the florida locals are plague rats supreme at this point.


I'm kind of surprised no one has done a photoshop of Epcot with Corona spike proteins yet. It's low hanging fruit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dmacaroon: A friend of mine posted a photo of his waiting in line to get on a Carnival Cruise ship. That gave me the heebie jeebies. I love college football, major league baseball and hockey. One camera zeroing in on the crowd now gives me the heebie jeebies. 2022 will be the year of the Heebie Jeebies. Hail Heebie Jeebies. Hail!


Hockey isn't a problem.  Just come up for a Sabres game. We're only averaging less than 8,000 fans per game.  Plenty of empty space to feel comfortable in.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Disney World has 75,000 employees. Let's say 20,000 (a really big number) refuse.

$50,000 x 20,000 employees = 1 billion dollars

Disney made $67 billion last year.

Offer all employees $1000 to get jabbed. Fire all that refuse.


What abut all the ones who already got the jab, they just gonna be sh*t out of luck for not being stupid in the first place?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh she came back for a second helping just now.

Her: I don't appreciate how you just talked to me.  You need to watch how you talk to people.

Me:. Or what?  I don't appreciate having to work with farking morons like you.  You're a CNA.  You're at work right now because I ALLOW you to work under MY license.  Keep it up and I'll revoke your permission to work under me.  Now get the fark out with your stupid ass conspiracy theory bullshiat.  This is the medical field.  Act like your IQ is above 30.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mofa: Over 40,000 people die every year at Disney World. It's all covered up.

// Do not cross Big Jungle Cruise.


You know what? I'm clicking "smart" on this and there is nothing you can do about it.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bareefer Obonghit: Glitchwerks: Disney World would be the last place I would want to visit if I had kids.  I would go to as many National Parks before they are all gone.  The kids might not appreciate it as much now, but they will later.

Ah yes, the 'you'll appreciate it when you're older' parenting that definitely goes over great and isn't actually a reflection of the selfish boomers who won't let their kids actually enjoy a family vacation so they can go see a bunch of rocks and sh*t. You know who wants to see national parks? Adults. They'll appreciate it when they're older because they're older. Right now they'd like consumerism dopamine and to actually like you.


Consumerism? You do realize you can just switch to streaming services and your kids are no longer exposed to all those commercials that make them think they're incomplete if they're not constantly buying bullshiat.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA The law also calls for fines of as much as $50,000 per violation for large companies and $10,000 for smaller businesses if an employee is fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate

So much for employment at will. The big hand of conservative government once again sells out its principles while bowing to he who must not be named.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Diogenes: That's kind of weird.  They've independently been pretty strict with precautions so far.  They still require masks indoors.

/local

They're probably quietly hoping the OSHA Emergency Standard gets through the Federal courts. And in spite of the grandstanding this week in the Florida General Assembly, a State Plan has to be at least as effective as the Federal rules.


Why would they want that? So they could have as many deaths as California?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I for one look forward to checking out Ep-cough.
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was at Disney World last week.  They are still requiring masking indoors.  Went to the keys a week ago and most of the places we stopped were asking for masks.  I get the feeling that most people want to be safe but the tourists don't give a shiat.  Got my booster yesterday so whatever.  If I happened to spread some covid love during my trip I don't really give a shiat.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Ron DeSantis is a murderer. I hope his plane crashes.


Only if he is a private pilot, flying by himself. He has already taken out enough other people.
 
inner ted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lifeless: If you wanted your kids to be safe, why would you make them stand in the sun all day with the kind of creeps who frequent Disney?


Dang
You and eleven others really need to get out more
/ this is coming from me- the guy who's been living the lockdown life for almost two years now
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And Death Sentence signs the bill in Brandon, FL to take a poke at Biden. That's childish AF, which means it's perfect for his constituency.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Oh she came back for a second helping just now.

Her: I don't appreciate how you just talked to me.  You need to watch how you talk to people.

Me:. Or what?  I don't appreciate having to work with farking morons like you.  You're a CNA.  You're at work right now because I ALLOW you to work under MY license.  Keep it up and I'll revoke your permission to work under me.  Now get the fark out with your stupid ass conspiracy theory bullshiat.  This is the medical field.  Act like your IQ is above 30.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
