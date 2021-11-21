 Skip to content
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody's up yet? Wake up Farkers.
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I'd like to share the time there was a lost and found cat.

October 18, 2020
9:30pm, Mr Otera and I are watching Nightflyers on Netflix. It's a really loud scene, but suddenly, I think I hear meowing, so I pause the show.
MEOUW!!!!!
Go to the front door and look at the back one.... There's this little black fluffball sitting there, yelling at the door! So I set some food down in the yard, but he keeps a cautious distance.

Shortly after he starts eating, Bunbun (local feral) shows up...
The next morning, he was still hanging out by the back door, so I set out food, water, and shelter for the little guy.
He appeared to be limping when he left to nap off his full tummy

When he came around to the back steps, I was able to get a closer look, and became more certain that something was terribly wrong with his back left foot

As always happens when I see an injury that severe for the first time, I panicked. This kitten can't possibly survive outside! I must save his poor precious floof!!!

SootSpriteKitten:haha NO, human.
Well, now it's getting late, and I'm getting more and more concerned. How the heck can I catch this this after dark? Am I just going to have to wait until morning to try again? The fluffball isn't trusting me enough to enter grabbing range, and I'm at a loss....

Until I smell FIL cooking chicken livers.

So, I check how he's cooking thise chicken livers, and he gives me a small plate to use as kitten bait.

And I step outside with the plate and set it next to me, and he starts eating it, but he's super cautious. I can't move at all.

Suddenly! THUP! On the railing around the steps.... It's Bunbun! I pull the plate of chicken livers into my lap, the kitten follows, ready to defend his meal from the larger cat, and!
Forty-five seconds later, he's in my bedframe.


And today? He's grown into a glorious and rambunctious fellow.
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
not sure if this is suitable, but we'll find out.

I was at a house party maaany years ago, and we had a 4x4 strip of acid tabs.  a few were consumed, and when somebody wanted one at some point later, we couldn't find them.
my bf thought he put them in my coat pocket... not there.  he was wasted... could have remembered wrong, could have got the wrong coat, could have fumbled it, etc.  we hunted high & low, but no sign.  gutted.

about a year later, we were on our way to a massive dance music festival in Holland.  at Calais, waiting for our ferry, having breakfast in a cafe.  I was looking for a safe place to put my passport, and I found a pocket on my coat that I hadn't realised was there before.

and what do you think I found in there?

omg.  OMG.  guys... guys... GUYS!!  you're never gonna farking guess what I just found...

on our way to the biggest rave of our lives.
good times.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time I found 12 bucks in a shirt pocket. It was odd because I keep track of my money like an old miser. But for some reason I didn't know it was gone.

If you don't know it's missing it is it really lost?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my mom lost her class ring around 1968, 1970 or so. the house she grew up in - in a tiny, tiny AZ town - was in the family until around 2015.

around 2018, she got a Facebook message: "Hi, we own the house on 123 Jones street in Smith, AZ and found this ring, with the initials XY. We asked around, and people said the Y family lived here for 50 years. Is this yours? If not, sorry to bother you."

It was hers, of course. The new owners had done a home remodel and removed a front terrace garden structure and in removing the dirt, saw something glisten, and it was the ring. it was returned to my mom, and she gave it to me to give to my oldest daughter. It is a good luck charm that I wear on special occasions. for damn near 50 years, this had been hidden away in that garden thingy!

re special occasions, the most recent a "Dead and Company" show, with my parents. In line, trading stories with other concert-goers, "good luck charms" came up. I took out the ring, and my mom laughed so hard she cried when I told folks this was my good luck charm. ha.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost my wedding ring on my honeymoon, while swimming in the ocean in front of the Doral in Puerto Rico.  Two days later I spotted it in the water, thanks jetty! Lost it a decade later helping a buddy clean out his work van before we used it to go to a KISS reunion tour show in another city.  At ten years in the look of abject defeat is apparently enough to tell people you are married, so the wife didnt push on a replacement. A year after that road trip I'm hanging with my buddy at the shop where he worked when he goes in his toolbox for some hemostats (yes) and I see a ring, somehow knew it was mine. Inscribed initials proved it.  Flushed it down the toilet in our family home the day the divorce was final.  If it comes back again I don't know what I would do.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a teenager I found a wallet with almost $1000 in it, plus a lot of credit cards. I tracked down the owner and returned it all. He didn't even thank me.

As a young man I found a woman's purse in the street. It was right next to a police station so I took it in there and asked if they could find the owner. They detained me for an hour on suspicion that I was the world's stupidest thief.

I still try to return lost stuff I find.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom's family in Finland had a bible that listed everyone in the family going back to the late 1500's.  During  the Russo Finnish War  inthe late 1930"s  the bible was lost when her family had to hurriedly leave the house because of bombings. Fast forward to the 1990's and one of her cousins is going through an antique shop in Europe, and there is the bible. She bought it, and now it's back in the family.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm a master at losing weight and finding it again.  Does that count?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. My wallet fell out when I was taking a dump in an airport bathroom and I didn't notice. Days later it shows up in my mailbox untouched. Some intrepid soul apparently hand delivered it. Whoever that person is....I have the utmost gratitude.
2. I was hiking on this trail when I noticed this lost pair of goofy looking bright yellow large frame sunglasses on the ground like something Elton John would wear. I put them on just because it was bright. Miles later this girl going the other way sees me wearing them which I return...and the rest is history
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

berylman: 1. My wallet fell out when I was taking a dump in an airport bathroom and I didn't notice. Days later it shows up in my mailbox untouched. Some intrepid soul apparently hand delivered it. Whoever that person is....I have the utmost gratitude.
2. I was hiking on this trail when I noticed this lost pair of goofy looking bright yellow large frame sunglasses on the ground like something Elton John would wear. I put them on just because it was bright. Miles later this girl going the other way sees me wearing them which I return...and the rest is history


So you forgot where you left her body?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Otera: Okay, I'd like to share the time there was a lost and found cat.

October 18, 2020...


Well that completely blows my 'tiny kitten shows up in the garage demanding to come in & now two years later is thoroughly stoned from chasing a catnip infused toy around the living room for the past hour' story completely out of the water...

/back to the dusty mental archives, there has to be 'something' in there worth blathering on about this morning
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Creoena: Well, I'm a master at losing weight and finding it again.  Does that count?


Me too. Have recently found it again after losing it twice.

Don't think I have an actual cool or interesting lost & found story. I did have a very nice man notice that I had dropped a thumb drive from my purse and return it to me. But that was only "lost" for like 30 seconds. Would have been a major pain to have lost the work related stuff on that one. (yes it was backed up but in a variety of places and would have taken a while to reconstruct, I'm better about backups now)
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Our big cat Telli got out our yard and disappeared but never gave up hope he come.  Seven months later we got call from the County saying they had a chipped cat matching his description.  Turns he was less than a half mile away.  He had gone into storm system, gone a major road and popped on the other side.  His weight had dropped from 18 lbs to 12.  He showed up a lady's front porch and after a week of feeding him, she able to coax him into the house.  He got along with her three cats and she was ready to keep him until the chip served it's purpose.

The story ends on a sad note though.  A year ago, he threw a blood clot and there was nothing that could done for him.  At least we got back home for a year.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Many years ago an article appeared in the local free arts and entertainment weekly paper in Asheville thanking an "Anonymous Snow Angel" who had returned the writer's lost wallet. She wrote about frolicking in a winter wonderland, hot cocoa, caroling, sledding and all of the most wholesome wintertime activities that she had been caught up in, during which time she had somehow lost her wallet in the snow.

I was that anonymous angel and I didn't find it in the snow. I had been her bartender in a little dive bar where she had spent the better part of the evening getting hammered and I found the wallet when I was cleaning up that night, saw on the ID that she lived half a block away from me and I dropped it in her mailbox on my way home.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Our big cat Telli got out our yard and disappeared but never gave up hope he come.  Seven months later we got call from the County saying they had a chipped cat matching his description.  Turns he was less than a half mile away.  He had gone into storm system, gone a major road and popped on the other side.  His weight had dropped from 18 lbs to 12.  He showed up a lady's front porch and after a week of feeding him, she able to coax him into the house.  He got along with her three cats and she was ready to keep him until the chip served it's purpose.

[Fark user image image 850x637]
The story ends on a sad note though.  A year ago, he threw a blood clot and there was nothing that could done for him.  At least we got back home for a year.


This sounds a lot like my uncle's cat Zooey, who ran off when their house got robbed, was gone about the same amount of time and lost about the same amount of weight. This was before chipping, though, and one day Zooey just came wandering back through the fields and lived another few years.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the early 80s in Albuquerque I traded in my first motorcycle, an orange Yamaha 360.  Twenty years later we're back visiting friends there, driving down the road I see the same model for sale in front of a business.  I checked it out and it had the same unique dent in the gas tank. Wife was giving me the look, so I couldn't stay to get any more info.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've lost many gold and diamond rings over the years. Too many to count. If any of you farkers find one, EIP and please mail it back to me. Thanks!
 
Azz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I lost my cell phone at a club in Boston in 2008. I called it from my work phone around 2AM (was on call that week) and a dude answered and said to call him later so he can give it back to me. We arranged a meeting and I got my phone back, intact with raunchy texts from this lady I fancied still unread. I offered the dude money and he refused, the kind soul. This was a Sony slider phone if I remember correctly. Indestructible. Loved that thing.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Lost my wedding ring on my honeymoon, while swimming in the ocean in front of the Doral in Puerto Rico.  Two days later I spotted it in the water, thanks jetty! Lost it a decade later helping a buddy clean out his work van before we used it to go to a KISS reunion tour show in another city.  At ten years in the look of abject defeat is apparently enough to tell people you are married, so the wife didnt push on a replacement. A year after that road trip I'm hanging with my buddy at the shop where he worked when he goes in his toolbox for some hemostats (yes) and I see a ring, somehow knew it was mine. Inscribed initials proved it.  Flushed it down the toilet in our family home the day the divorce was final.  If it comes back again I don't know what I would do.


I had a coworker who lost his wedding ring in one of the several dozen pairs of nitrile gloves he wore and then threw out during a day of groundwater sampling. He'd been married about two weeks and was pretty torn up about it.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The first two of these are really "found" stories rather than "lost & found"

1. When I was a child, I'd often be taken for walks in the woods by my grandmother. At one spot, a sizeable tree had once stood; it had (I guess) been blown down in a storm decades ago, leaving just a stump, and the center of the stump had rotted over those decades, leaving a hollow with an outer wall of trunk and bark; as a child I'd play in it, pretending to be looking out from over the battlements of a castle tower. One day, out for a walk with my grandmother, we found that the stump wasn't empty - what it was filled with was bags and bags of coins; not the kind of small sealable bags you use for storing a specific amount of a specific coin, but plastic shopping bags o_O My understanding is that my grandmother handed them in to the police, but that nobody ever came forwards to claim them, so they were eventually given to her

2. Years later, but when I was still a child, I was helping to pick litter in those same woods when I picked out a purse, a nurse's ID (that spot's on the very edge of the woods, and within walking distance of a hospital), ...and a pistol o_O Those also were handed in to the police, but I don't know if anything ever came of it - and the police definitely weren't going to give a pistol to the c. seven-year-old who'd found it

3. Even less of a fit for the theme than the two stories above, but back in c. 2004 one of my cats had been killed in an accident; in c. 2005 I dreamt that she hadn't been killed, but was just lost, and that I'd found her (in the aforementioned woods) - this was kind of unusual, as although I've never properly lucid dreamt, I usually nitpick my dreams when things are wrong (I'm literally the kind of guy who can f#ck up a wet dream); really happy to be reunited with her, my happiness-, and my sleep-, were dispelled by a furious knocking on my door; answering the door - and bear in mind that this was c. six in the morning on a Sunday - I found myself face-to-face with a very old gentleman who I hadn't seen before or since, and whose first words to me where to ask whether I'd lost a cat; I kind of wonder what would have happened if I'd answered "yes"...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
Post the runnin around the corner gif
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: One time I found 12 bucks in a shirt pocket. It was odd because I keep track of my money like an old miser. But for some reason I didn't know it was gone.

If you don't know it's missing it is it really lost?


Back in the years when I drank a lot and made decent money in mostly cash form, I put on a jacket I hadn't worn since the previous winter or possibly the winter before that (had a lot of jackets) and found $1500 in the inside pocket that I didn't have any memory of missing.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Otera: [lots of text and images snipped]


Just to say: you're good people :)
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Garage hide-and-seek champion
Groupon boob job
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This past summer I was hiking up in the mountains. I was doing a 10 mile round-trip hike which went over two separate mountain peaks. I was wearing my Garmin Forerunner 945 watch. Because I also do a lot of cycling, I had a special wristband for it which allowed me to unclip the watch bezel from the wristband and attach it to a bike mount. Anyhow, when I reached the second peak I checked my watch to see how I was doing for time. I was hiking solo and the trail was 2 hours from home and I had no cell signal. I told my wife I'd be back by a certain time, and if she hadn't heard from me I know she'd start to be concerned. Seemed like I'd be able to make it back in time.

So I start the decent which was really steep, long, rocky, and slippery. I finally get back down to the main trail and start really moving at a good clip. About a mile from the trailhead I look at my watch for another time check and...

Gone. It had somehow unclipped from the band. Who knows where or when. Somewhere between where I was and the second mountain peak. My cell phone had a bluetooth scanner app installed which I have used before to find misplaced devices. I switched it on and started to backtrack. I got all the way to the base of the climb to the second peak and got nothing. It must be up there... somewhere. I had no time to climb up again. If I returned another day the watch would be out of charge and undetectable. DAMMIT. I had to abandon it and turn around. I left a note posted at the trailhead with my contact info and drove home.

Two days later a friend sends me a text. He's also an avid hiker and he sees on one of his online forums that a woman said she found a Garmin watch up in the mountains over the weekend and to reach out if anyone lost one. I gave my friend the serial number and he sent it along with the fact the watch had no band, and the name of the peak I was on. Bingo-- it was my watch. The woman mailed it back to me. I feel even more secure hiking alone now knowing my watch will always find its way home.

Two weeks after that I was doing another hike up in the same area. There was a river crossing on the trail, and halfway across while hoping from rock to rock I see something shining at the bottom of the shallow water, maybe a foot and a half down. I thought it was a piece of foil or food wrapper of some type so I stopped to fetch it out to throw it away. To my surprise it was solid. An iPhone. It was in a waterproof Otterbox case, and the screen lit right up. I guess I get to repay the favor! So I tucked it into my pack and continued on. About a mile up the trail a frantic hiker was coming back down the opposite way. "Did you possibly see an iPhone on the trail anywhere back there?"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was working a fraternity haunted house and a brother told me he lost a contact lens. I was upstairs hooking up a sorority girl in a harness for a fake hanging, and said brb. Ran down stairs, into the dining room full of fog machine smoke and a strobe light, and picked it up in the dark and ran back up and said, is this it?

He said "How the fark did you find thatwherewassit.!?!."

"Dining room."

"DINING ROOM!.!.!??? With the fog machine and strobe light?!?"

I'm hooking up the hanging harness on the sorority girl, and I'm like "yeah, it was easy"

He is like " You found it in under a minute in one of 36 rooms, the one with a strobe light and fog machine and pounding music... After all that ACID YOU ATE?!?!

"yeah, dude."

And the sorority girl freaks out, and like a cat escaping your arms at the vet is out of that rope harness and gone into the night.


Truthfully I never could have done it with out the supernatural power of lysrgic acid.

RIP, Steve.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: bighairyguy: Our big cat Telli got out our yard and disappeared but never gave up hope he come.  Seven months later we got call from the County saying they had a chipped cat matching his description.  Turns he was less than a half mile away.  He had gone into storm system, gone a major road and popped on the other side.  His weight had dropped from 18 lbs to 12.  He showed up a lady's front porch and after a week of feeding him, she able to coax him into the house.  He got along with her three cats and she was ready to keep him until the chip served it's purpose.

[Fark user image image 850x637]
The story ends on a sad note though.  A year ago, he threw a blood clot and there was nothing that could done for him.  At least we got back home for a year.

This sounds a lot like my uncle's cat Zooey, who ran off when their house got robbed, was gone about the same amount of time and lost about the same amount of weight. This was before chipping, though, and one day Zooey just came wandering back through the fields and lived another few years.


I have a somewhat similar story: years ago, my family had an adolescent cat; one night, I asked my mother to not let the cat out, because I was particularly worried about her that night; my mother ignored my worries, let the cat out, ...and she disappeared

Fast-forward about ten years, and my mother comes home to find a cat waiting at our front door; the cat doesn't run away, but, rather, meows to be let in; my mother lets the cat in, and it walks through the house like it knows it, to the back door, where it meows to be let out; my mother lets it out, and we never see it again; it was odd, and the cat did have the same markings as our missing cat - but that's far from conclusive, as it had very common markings
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ok dusty mental archive 'lost animal' story

TL:DR - After way too much scene setting, yeah it came back

(why do people always put the TL:DR at the END of the story that you had to read to get to the short version? Anyway...)

My dad is (was? retired) a university professor.  In general, every seven years they get a year off to go on sabbatical (generally off to another university to work on some research related to their field). 1974 found us in Sweden & England while he was doing his thing.  1981 rolls around & he finagles a position at Harvard for the year, so off to MA we all go.  It turned out that there was a professor there who was heading off on 'his' sabbatical so dad arranged for us to live in his house while we were there.  The house was a much expanded from it's 1730ish roots farmhouse on 60 acres - quite the change from the suburban SF Bay Area that we came from.  Lots of woods, lots of fields, 5 acres of apple orchard, decent sized pond that depending on the season was great for swimming or ice skating, barn with all sorts of interesting things that I probably shouldn't have been messing with, etc.

But while not a working farm, they did have a dozen or so sheep in a field across the road.  Being an available teenager, it was deemed that I was perfectly qualified to feed/water them every morning before school.  Sure, whatever.  The school bus stopped right outside their shelter so it didn't take long to figure out the timing of staying in bed until the last second, grabbing a pb&j sammich on the way out the door, give a little yodel/sheep call, check their water, dump a bucket of food into the trough & jump on the bus.  The sheep thought I was the greatest thing in the world "Hey, the food guy's here" & would come running across the field whenever I happened to come into view/they heard me yell.

One Saturday morning I came out & 8 of them came racing over to get their breakfast.  Now being a student of advanced mathematics, I was able to deduce that eight was smaller than twelve & there might be a problem brewing.  So off I trudged around the field with my adoring throng following along.  In the far corner it was discovered that the fence was down.  Crap.  Back to the house, give dad (buried in his coffee & morning paper) the good news.  Crap ("I learned it from you...").

Now the back corner of that field opened up in to some woods that were on the top of a 'steep' hill/almost cliff that ended on a neighboring road.  Dad got the farm truck & told me to hike down the hill to see if I could find anyone & he'd meet me down there. Of course if didn't occur to either of us to get some rope or something to temporarily fix the fence as four of the remaining eight tried to follow me through ("You feeding us out here today?).  A minor rodeo in the woods later & everyone remaining was back in the fence.  Down the hill I slid & eventually found three of the girls down by the road.  Dad rolls up & somehow we managed to get them into the truck.  Dad goes back to return the ladies & work on the fence.  I get to hike a mile up the road, a mile down the road, deep into the woods across the road, the whole time yelling like a fool the sheep's food call.  Nothing.  The dumb sheep was 'gone'.  Dad comes back a couple/three hours later & tells me to give it up.

Back to the house.  Dad calls the owner & lets him know what happened. Owner highly apologetic about our morning's adventures & tells dad not to worry about the missing sheep, "They're dumb (true), she's long wandered off & we won't see her again.  Thanks for fixing the fence".  So now I have a dozen minus one sheep to take care of, but I was very insistent that the sheep would come back.  Mom & dad give each other the side eye "That would be nice honey, but she's really lost & won't be able to get up the hill/find her way back...".  No, she knows where the easy food is, she'll be back. "Oookaaaay, that would be nice but don't count on it"

So every day that week I went out to feed my slightly diminished charges.  No lost sheep.  Eventually I had to admit that mom & dad were right (a rare occasion to my teenaged experience as I of course knew everything about anything).

Friday morning I raced out to feed them/catch the bus & there she was, hanging out by the gate, wanting to go tell her friends about her adventures.  Ha, vindication.  She 'did' come back.

Of course about a month later they were all taken away to become mutton chops & other freezer sized packages so maybe it wasn't a great idea on her part to give up freedom for easy food.

/don't look at me that way, I warned you way up top that it was a dumb story with way too much scene setting...
 
