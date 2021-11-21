 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   44% of US non-parents aged 18-49 now say it's not likely that they will have children someday. The main reasons? Apathy, financial instability, or the lack of a partner   (msn.com) divider line
    Sad, MSN  
57 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2021 at 7:05 AM



Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm 50, and even finding a partner has been prohibitive.  I'm already too old and tired to start a family.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the parents I know are completely stressed out, exhausted, and broke -- even with the photos of smiling, happy families they put on Facebook. Hell, one week after one such photo, my best high school friend posted another saying that he was moving out because they were getting divorced.

No thank you.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone willing to have a child with me has demonstrated prima facie evidence of severe mental illness.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of my 3 adult children are interested in kids.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My younger brother is divorced.  My sister is married with 2 kids, but sometimes it may be the kids keeping them together.  My brother-in-law is usually a nice guy, but he's bipolar with heavy weed use and alcoholism.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure no one is asking to be born into this world, so I don't see this as a problem.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wouldn't bring a child to this world that is soon to become a fascistic hellscape.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm 41 and don't have a partner, but have been child free since my mid 20s. So not having children is a stipulation of a relationship. Plus I really like having money to spend on dumb shiat.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

question_dj: but have been child free since my mid 20s.


You had children before your mid 20s?  What did you do with them?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fails to mention impending ecological meltdown, civil war, etc.

Happy Sunday!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kudayta: Anyone willing to have a child with me has demonstrated prima facie evidence of severe mental illness.


So you get a lot of offers from fellow farkers then, i take it?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kudayta: question_dj: but have been child free since my mid 20s.

You had children before your mid 20s?  What did you do with them?


They were someone else's, so I didn't have to keep them.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kudayta: question_dj: but have been child free since my mid 20s.

You had children before your mid 20s?  What did you do with them?


Sold um to get some dumb sh*t money probably.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If only the Fark Loser Brigade would start having sex with eachother then Boom! Problem solved.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mid-thirties and married, but the mrs and I have no interest in having children. We have friends that do and aren't miserable, but it's not for us. Don't get me wrong, it's nice that other people have kids, just so long as I don't have to take care of them.

/voted for the party offering a national childcare plan.
//kids are fine
///but keep the screaming disease monsters away from me
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I knew in my late teens that I never wanted kids. Had a vasectomy at 23.  I'm 44 now and it's still one of the best decisions I ever made.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can barely afford to feed myself, I'm not bringing a child into that.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's the ass eating I bet. You sick little f*ckers gave up on an entire generation just to eat each other's ass. Stupid millennials.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: If only the Fark Loser Brigade would start having sex with eachother then Boom! Problem solved.


We're supposed to want to help end the possibility of global apocalypse, not help it along faster through summoning the Chaos Gds.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smoking GNU: kudayta: Anyone willing to have a child with me has demonstrated prima facie evidence of severe mental illness.

So you get a lot of offers from fellow farkers then, i take it?


I had to buy a pressure washer to keep them away from my bedroom door.  farking animals I tell ya.
 
