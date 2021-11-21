 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Reasons why now is the time to get naked and prance all around, indoors and outdoors. (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that it's the time of year to get frost sometimes in the mornings?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm naked right now so I'm getting a kick..

/It's 5am I'm still in bed
 
Lifeless
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My balls hurt if I let em hang too low
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Another health benefit of being naked is how it helps with social distancing.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This article is just telling you to shower and look in the mirror every once in a while.  Groundbreaking.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this a new thing? I've been getting naked almost every day of my entire life.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You can inspect moles better

I'm not sure how being naked would help, but they're the experts.

baynature.orgView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Article started out with a what seemed to be a fun theme & then all the health-care doom & gloom hit hard like an artillery shell & now I think I just want to crawl in a hole & sit the rest of the year out.  Yeef.
 
Creoena
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Counterpoint for inside: If you have neighbors, you can't have any blinds open, which can get depressing after a while.

Counterpoint for outside:  There's people out there, and I'd have to pay all their therapy bills after seeing me.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Um.... it's freakin COLD outside!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oldster honesty - nudity is for the young.
Nobody wants to see a animated corspe covered in liver-spots & surgical scars creaking around the ironically-named "living" room.
 
janzee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nice penis.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
25 years ago I told my realtor that I wanted a home where I could be naked in the backyard and feel comfortable. He found one with a divers pool. Ding dong diving has been great ever since.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Oldster honesty - nudity is for the young.
Nobody wants to see a animated corspe covered in liver-spots & surgical scars creaking around the ironically-named "living" room.


Yeah.  I'm only middle-aged and I could probably be 'saved' if I suddenly decided exercise was enjoyable, but realistically I'm already in a state where nobody other than my wife should be seeing me naked.  There's nothing wrong with the naked human body, but only the really attractive ought to be displaying it openly.

In fact, let's make a law; the top 5% in looks are henceforth prohibited from wearing clothing!  Winter will be rough in some places, and summer's going to cull some from the 5% every year due to excessive sun exposure, but the 95% are gonna have a good time.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: 25 years ago I told my realtor that I wanted a home where I could be naked in the backyard and feel comfortable. He found one with a divers pool. Ding dong diving has been great ever since.


Years ago in a movie called "Ghost Story" there was a scene of a nude dude falling out of a skyscraper window.
They somehow got some flapping effect going on with his "special purpose". I've often wonder what special effects were used.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Oldster honesty - nudity is for the young.
Nobody wants to see a animated corspe covered in liver-spots & surgical scars creaking around the ironically-named "living" room.


Nudity is not about being someone else's eye-candy, you old pervert.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What about the restraining order don't you understand?
 
