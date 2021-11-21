 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Airports, cosmetics, police chases, and European History are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, November 7-13 Gucci Edition   (fark.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

56 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Nov 2021 at 12:44 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1188
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So last week we ran an article about the special edition Gucci X-Box.

https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/limi​t​ed-edition-xbox-series-x-made-by-gucci​-costs-10000/?utm_source=fark&utm_medi​um=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_f​ark

https://www.fark.com/comments/1190970​9

A laser-etched design and a tacky-looking carrying case with striped controllers, all for only $10,000.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I... cannot understand the purpose of this. I mean, I can almost see top designer brand clothes and shoes and accessories and even phones and cars, because other people are going to see you wearing or using it. Image is everything to many people.

But why an XBox? What's the point? For most people, it never leaves the house once they hook it up, so who's going to see it? If you have $10K lying around, are you likely to have friends you invite over to play XBox? And what's up with the carrying case? If you're rich enough to spend $10k on an XBox, do you have friends who are too poor to afford their own regular XBox, so you have to take yours over to their house if you want to play XBox with them? And what kind of a person would you look like when you take a $10k XBox to your poor friend's house?

This just seems... silly to me. I mean, the XBox minifridge was kind of cool, and only $100. It was small, but it looked nice and was great for a few energy drinks or beers next to your system. I'm just at a loss for the practicality of such a  thing as this Gucci design XBox.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back to tell us how you did and your thoughts on ridiculous ostentatiousness,

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.