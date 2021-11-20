 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 864: "Thankful Thursday".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Thankful Thursday

Description: What are you thankful for this year? Show us!

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To be quite honest, I am most grateful for these two amazing dogs. Athena on the left, Freya on the right; they have kept me sane through a rough few years that culminated in a divorce. I have had a lot of dogs in my life, but none have been as amazing as these two.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Freya is my rescue, she had a bit of a rough upbringing in her short 9 month life before I got her.  Now, she is definitely family and my best squirrel/deer/rabbit/bird chaser! (As I am writing this on the 21st, it is her fourth birthday!)
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Athena is my baby girl.  I got her at 6 weeks old when I could hold her in one hand!  Now, at about 90 pounds, she still thinks that she is small, and often climbs up onto my lap.  She is the elder and serious one of the two, and often tries to apologize when her sister is getting into trouble chasing a deer or something.  She is definitely a smart dog, and needs to examine everything that I have in my hands.  Often I wake up at night to find her laying beside me thinking that I am her pillow, and loves to snuggle with me.


I am truly blessed to have these two dogs in my life.  Their unconditional love has kept me going and kept me sane.  There is no way that I can be more grateful about anything or anyone else in this world than my girls.
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
this year I'm thankful that I have a place to hang my hats, because last year I almost didnt...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Every year I'm happier that Mrs. Kitty is around
Funky bokeh is from a 1960's H.Zuiko 42mm F1.2
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meeting random cats while out walking
Olympus OM-2, Kodak Pro Image 100
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There are free little libraries (both official and unofficial) all over town
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Being able to visit with Mom and two of my sibs for the first time in two years (selfie via 10s timer and pop up flash).
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

That the next generation is finding love.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

For new photographic adventures. I was able to document the fundraising rappellers from the 7th floor roof.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After most travel was nixed for 2020, we were able to get some beach time this year. Next to the woods, the beach is my other happy place.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beach Time by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid shut down most live music, including my community orchestra and our kids' band and orchestra. I was so glad to get back to rehearsals and live performances this year (and to playing on my funky purple mouthpiece).
Fark user imageView Full Size

Live Music Returns by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_1677 by ipulaski, on Flickr

Thankful to have a comfy small home.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_1586 by ipulaski, on Flickr

Blessed with some amazing partners for various mountain adventures
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_3383 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
