25-year-old man is arrested in Australia for driving on the sidewalk. Fark: He was driving a motorized ice chest
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thus, for the heinous crime of riding an Esky down a footpath, a young Australian has been plunged into the court system. It might not sound like the Australian way, but as someone who has lived here for decades, I can promise you that it has been ever thus. The country that invented the smoko and the sickie is also the place where you'll get fined for drinking a beer on the beach.

Yeah the cops here suck. Arguably they're worse on the east coast than where I live, they seem to be very over-reactive and authoritarian in the eastern states. In Victoria they seem very defensive about failing to stop widespread organised crime, in New South Wales they seem to be very defensive about a long history of corruption being exposed and in Queensland they're a fascist remnant of the decades of fascist government there which only came to an end in the late 80's. The end result is that they'll throw the book at a guy messing around on a motorised esky.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the thing delivers less than 1/4 hp to the wheels it is legal.  I know someone who derates equipment to meet the allegedly violated state regulation.  If the guy finds a lawyer, I wonder if it is someone I know so I'll need to make some calls.  If the guy ends up in court, the judge may suspend the case for 30 or 60 days and then dismiss it if he hasn't had any other trouble since then.  The cooler stays in lockup for 30 days.  The beer will have already been disposed of since it has a use by date on it and the rules are the rules, it must be disposed of before it goes off since it isn't evidence for the case.  I would bet it didn't have time to warm up.  The cops in that small town know about the guy and are messing with him likely for a good reason.  That is court sanctioned behavior to a point.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If the thing delivers less than 1/4 hp to the wheels it is legal.  I know someone who derates equipment to meet the allegedly violated state regulation.  If the guy finds a lawyer, I wonder if it is someone I know so I'll need to make some calls.  If the guy ends up in court, the judge may suspend the case for 30 or 60 days and then dismiss it if he hasn't had any other trouble since then.  The cooler stays in lockup for 30 days.  The beer will have already been disposed of since it has a use by date on it and the rules are the rules, it must be disposed of before it goes off since it isn't evidence for the case.  I would bet it didn't have time to warm up.  The cops in that small town know about the guy and are messing with him likely for a good reason.  That is court sanctioned behavior to a point.


Does beer have a use by date? Thee beer I drink (Coopers Pale Ale) has a 'best after' date on the bottle.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: Does beer have a use by date? Thee beer I drink (Coopers Pale Ale) has a 'best after' date on the bottle.


Bottle conditioned cloudy beers have a 'best after' because they're undergoing secondary fermentation for several weeks after they go into the bottle. Lager/pilsner styles go into the bottle in their finished form. Usually they have many months of shelf-life though so the 30 day confiscation shouldn't be a drama in this case, but obviously cops are famous for sampling evidence so who knows?

/glad to see Coopers is still in business, I quit drinking this year and that must have put a serious dent in their profits!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where is the hero tag???
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: Does beer have a use by date? Thee beer I drink (Coopers Pale Ale) has a 'best after' date on the bottle.


Anything that is perishable will be destroyed... or in this case consumed.  If it has a best before date, that would count.
 
