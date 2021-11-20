 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   The Adventure of the Speckled Band is played out in India. Closing the case, Watson polishes his revolver and Holmes considers injecting more cocaine   (cnn.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Quite interesting Dr Watson Ejaculated Twice as Often as Sherlock Holmes QI
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That poor woman.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI, at today's rates 720 grams of gold is about $43,000.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the couple married, Kumar accepted a dowry of 720 grams of gold, a Suzuki sedan and 500,000 rupees (about $6,700) in cash."

I need to know the model, year and millage before I can judge if that was a good deal or not.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel like they are punishing this guy for his creativity.  Most of the time the man just douses her in something flammable and throws a match at her calling it an accidental "kitchen fire" to the tune of 8K murders per year.

In other parts of the world where the man pays the woman a dowry, it serves as an insurance policy for the woman in the event the man dies or scarpers.  When the bride's family has to pay for a husband, girls' and women's lives are undervalued.  You get abuses such as this and other atrocities such as selective abortion based on gender.

And you people want to relocate all of your call centers there...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I feel like they are punishing this guy for his creativity.  Most of the time the man just douses her in something flammable and throws a match at her calling it an accidental "kitchen fire" to the tune of 8K murders per year.

In other parts of the world where the man pays the woman a dowry, it serves as an insurance policy for the woman in the event the man dies or scarpers.  When the bride's family has to pay for a husband, girls' and women's lives are undervalued.  You get abuses such as this and other atrocities such as selective abortion based on gender.

And you people want to relocate all of your call centers there...


What in the name of Kali are you babbling about?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: LordBeavis: I

What in the name of Kali are you babbling about?


Boy meets girl.  Girl pays boy to marry her.  Boy pockets the money, kills girl.  Repeat.  It's a tale as old as time in India.  Did I simplify it enough for you?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somehow I don't think he thought hiss cunning plan all the way through
 
