 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   69 year old woman wakes up after 2 months in a coma, due to Covid. FARK...on the day the family was going to pull her life support   (nypost.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Coronary artery bypass surgery, Mother, Myocardial infarction, The Washington Post, Johns Hopkins University, son Andrew Lerman, Family, comatose Florida woman  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2021 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where is the part where she woke up at 4:20?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'planning to get vaccinated', my foot.

'multiple underlying medical conditions, including diabetes. She had also suffered a heart attack and underwent quadruple bypass surgery two years ago'... if you were gonna get the vaxx, you'd have got it by now.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That would tell you a lot about your family...coming back when they were arranging for you to be dead.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Granddad wants to know if we can still have a place at Thanksgiving for his new girlfriend he met down by the airport, Lexxus."
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's America, so that was probably the day the money ran out.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everytime I see stories like this all I can think about is the medical bills.
 
Northern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lady J: 'planning to get vaccinated', my foot.

'multiple underlying medical conditions, including diabetes. She had also suffered a heart attack and underwent quadruple bypass surgery two years ago'... if you were gonna get the vaxx, you'd have got it by now.


I do t know about God, but she likely ran up a seven-figure hospital bill for being in an ICU for two months.
If she was going to care for someone with cancer it's irresponsible not to be vaccinated against covid-19 since many cancer therapies weaken the immune system.
So when are we going to open up lawsuits against the unvaccinated?  Maybe the state can issue a $10,000 bounty for those who spread the disease after a successful lawsuit.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The family picked out her casket and headstone as they prepared to say goodbye, he said

She should go piss on her own grave for being an unvaxxed arsehole.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Andrew said his mother can breathe on her own for a few hours at a time with some oxygen support, instead of a ventilator.

This means that they can only turn off the ventilator for a few hours at a time, because her lungs are destroyed and if they don't use machines to breathe for her, her O2 levels fall too low.

They're going to get to use that headstone soon enough.   But at least they'll get to say goodbye first, and she'll get at least a few weeks to regret her life choices, while she piles on medical bills to bankrupt her kids.
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How did COVID cause her to wake up from a two month coma?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The family picked out her casket and headstone as they prepared to say goodbye, he said, adding that he and his siblings flew down to Tavares, Florida, to cancel their mom's lease and donate many of her possessions,


And I wonder it they get "backsies"?
/also wonder, what was whispered in her ear to break the coma?
//mom, i think you left the gas on.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation​/​2021/11/18/bettina-lerman-covid-recove​ry-coma-life-support/

Here's a non-NY Post article. Because of the Post's political agenda, I first assumed this was some pro-"life" Terri Schiavo propaganda bullshiat.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Grandma in a coma I know, I know it's serious.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li​v​e/video/plug/3004278
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Creoena: How did COVID cause her to wake up from a two month coma?


It's just that hard to sleep when you have a bad cough.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How could you run out of time?  You literally show up at the drug store. They stick you. I tucked it into my other errands that day.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.