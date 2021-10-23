 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   If you get arrested for having grown and warehoused enough illegal cannabis for over 240,000,000 joints, you need better marketing, right?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
250 TONS. Makes my eyes red just thinking about it.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bogarts.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is pretty much an entire harvest.

Cut the trees in late August, trimmed up in October. Confiscated in November.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's the difference between legal and illegal Marijuana in Oregon?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Black market prices about to go up in illegal states.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: What's the difference between legal and illegal Marijuana in Oregon?


Taxes mainly.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
subby rolls fatties
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"We've had stabbings, robberies, thefts, burglaries, homicides, sex crimes, motor vehicle accidents, DUIs, all related to the influx of the marijuana-cannabis industry in our in our valley," Sickler said.

LOL Damn those marijuanas really get around.

"There's also been dancing to jazz music and nergros whistling at our white women said Sickler."

What a sack of shiat.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"We've had stabbings, robberies, thefts, burglaries, homicides, sex crimes, motor vehicle accidents, DUIs, all related to the influx of the marijuana-cannabis industry in our in our valley," Sickler said.

Uh huh. It's the weed. Keep telling yourself that, and maybe you'll believe it some day.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What I'm picturing when I think of how these raids start:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

a particular individual: "We've had stabbings, robberies, thefts, burglaries, homicides, sex crimes, motor vehicle accidents, DUIs, all related to the influx of the marijuana-cannabis industry in our in our valley," Sickler said.

Uh huh. It's the weed. Keep telling yourself that, and maybe you'll believe it some day.


They only want other people to believe it. Ooga-booga.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

question_dj: Black market prices about to go up in illegal states.


Not necessarily. They're close enough to the California border that their market may have been down south. With the cost of opening a shop in CA's legal market, as well as other barriers to entry, the black market there is still thriving.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10​/​23/california-legal-illicit-weed-marke​t-516868
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: question_dj: Black market prices about to go up in illegal states.

Not necessarily. They're close enough to the California border that their market may have been down south. With the cost of opening a shop in CA's legal market, as well as other barriers to entry, the black market there is still thriving.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/​23/california-legal-illicit-weed-marke​t-516868


California black market weed is not nearly as cheap as the mids coming out of Oregon and Washington. If the ounce costs under $200, it came from Washington or Oregon. Oregon and Washington ounces were anywhere from 125 to 180 in Texas. That's about to change.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Joints? Is Submitter 16 and getting kickbacks from Zig Zag?
 
