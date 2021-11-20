 Skip to content
 
(Daily Hive)   As a palate cleanser, may we offer you Florida Woman, attempting to enter Canada with 56 handguns in her car?   (dailyhive.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Michigan, Smuggling, Sarnia, Ontario, Port Huron, Michigan, Police, Blue Water Bridge, St. Clair River, Vivian Richards of Oakland Park  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So gunhumpers are trying to export their sh*tness to another country.

Jfc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey Canada, feel free to keep her. Seriously, you can have her and 71 other gun humpers for all I care.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Vivian Richards of Oakland Park is facing a total of nine charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code, including possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking.

56 weapons, some with serial numbers removed, and only 9 charges? You're overdoing the Canadian Niceness thing, there.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Glocks are not worth going to prison over.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 56?

Florida's slipping.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vivian Richards of Oakland Park is facing a total of nine charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code, including possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking.

Sad that he's been reduced to this after his cricket career ended.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honest mistake.  She was trying to get to Wisconsin.  Damned GPS.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the inspection, CBSA officers allegedly found 56 undeclared prohibited firearms, 13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines, and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Unless I'm mistaken, she could have declared them and they still wouldn't let her in.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her teacher always told her, "don't bring a gun to class unless you've brought enough for everyone".
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian prison for perhaps the majority of what time she has left. Odd way to try and get decent health care.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
While I appreciate TFA's handy graphic of what so many guns may look like, I was hoping for a mug shot that could lend insight into the number of years of meth we could expect in the backstory.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are idiot American tourists who try to cross into Canada with guns all the time, unaware that Canadian firearms laws are very strict, and/or not thinking about the pistol they keep in the glovebox.

Then there's this woman.  That's trafficking.  Hell, having a gun with an altered or removed serial is a federal crime in the United States.  I hope BATFE goes after her for exporting arms without a license once the Canadian government is done with her.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look if Canada can stick us with Justin Bieber and Celine Dion I think its only fair we give them some of our problems.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't let her cross based only on the fact that she was from Florida.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A gal could have a pretty good weekend in Canada with all that stuff.

/you wouldn't know her
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why did a Florida woman try to enter Canada with 56 guns? Because she couldn't fit her other 50 guns in the car.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
YOU ONLY HAVE TWO HANDS!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: So gunhumpers are trying to export their sh*tness to another country.

Jfc


Yes, she's a POS, but someone wanted to import them.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Go big or go home.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: During the inspection, CBSA officers allegedly found 56 undeclared prohibited firearms, 13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines, and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Unless I'm mistaken, she could have declared them and they still wouldn't let her in.


but she wouldn't be facing jailtime if she did
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Vivian Richards of Oakland Park is facing a total of nine charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code, including possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking.

56 weapons, some with serial numbers removed, and only 9 charges? You're overdoing the Canadian Niceness thing, there.


Just streamlining. merge them all into 1 charge so it is less paperwork. Mort to save the officers time and effort.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A flock of semi automatic hand guns heads north to winter in Canada just as they have for millennia.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Only 56?  By state law every Floridian needs to have at least 63 guns in each of their cars so really she broke the law in 2 different countries.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If  you are going to smuggle something into Canada then cross where there is a video booth and not an actual customs agent. Duh.

:-D
 
englaja
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Vivian Richards of Oakland Park is facing a total of nine charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code, including possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking.

Sad that he's been reduced to this after his cricket career ended.

[Fark user image image 850x667]


My tiny fist, let me show you it shaking

Alternatively,

Fark user imageView Full Size


RiP Vyvyan
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A polite society is not an armed society, hoser.
 
