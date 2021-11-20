 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) - Connie has to get the band instruments ready to honor the mayor, Liz plots to keep the leading lady from showing up to the school play & Clark is trapped in an underground room while the Atom Man heads to Metropolis   (tunein.com) divider line
3
    More: Live  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 7:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - School Band - 4/30/1950 -  Mr Conklin is setting up an assembly to honor the mayor and Connie has to see that all the band instruments are polished but Stretch Snodgrass has ruined them.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Substitutes at a Club Play - 1/6/1951 - Liz wants to play the lead in the women's club play and will stoop to doing anything to keep the leading lady from showing up.  This program was a basis the I Love Lucy 1st season episode "Lucy Writes a Play"

Superman - The Atom Man in Metropolis - Parts 14 - 18 of 19 (11/26 - 11/30/1945) -  Clark has been left to die in an underground room under the spy Sidney's garage, he's too weak from hunger and thirst to escape. The Atom Man has just called the Mayor of Metropolis and threatened to destroy Metropolis Stadium and is now standing outside the stadium.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
pdieten
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just can't resist a ukulele
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.