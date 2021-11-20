 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Tonight at 11 PM ET it's Noise Factor with new music from Black Sky Giant, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Book of Wyrms. A completely random band came to mind this week, so they're on the show. Tune and in see who it is (NOT AIR SUPPLY)   (bigeradio.com) divider line
17
    More: Live  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Amyl and the Sniffers rule, yo.  We'll see if I can stay awake for this one.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not Air Supply?  Hmmm, after last week's heads up ... my guess would be another band that starts with 'A'...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Plus,

https://illuminatihotties.bandcamp.co​m​/
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BTW, I answered that question from the other week as to how many Steve Windwood "Chronicle' CDs I 'need' .... and the answer is ... four.  Regular release, club edition, reissue, & import.  I was able to cull ONE of the farkers (I had two club editions)... FML

/now I have to look them all up on Discogs to see if there is any that are worth something
//not that I'm adverse to owning a valuable CD mind you, just all the time that it's going to take to look up each individual release x the whole accumulation's worth of CDs.  Good thing that winter's on the way & I'll be looking for 'sitting around doing nothing but watching tv' projects
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In truth.....it was almost Air Supply.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 400x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


One of my favorite Family Guy gags.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Plus,

https://illuminatihotties.bandcamp.com​/


Fark user imageView Full Size


I never understood how someone could just hurl themselves over a chain-link fence like that. Maybe I'm just soft, but that's pretty badass right there.

/also aware it might have been a staged pic
//still thinks jumping over fences is hard core
///Y no Air Supply, why?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You really should coordinate/exchange setlists with Kerry.  She's winding up with something called "Tick, tick, boom" & that would have segued perfectly into Saliva's "Click, click, boom"

Just sayin'
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Quick and Dirty:I never understood how someone could just hurl themselves over a chain-link fence like that. Maybe I'm just soft, but that's pretty badass right there.

/also aware it might have been a staged pic
//still thinks jumping over fences is hard core
///Y no Air Supply, why?

A couple things:

I'm leaning towards staged as if it was in full vault mode, her hair would be doing something other than hanging straight down.

The tops are bent over, hard core would be vaulting something like this
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back in my younger/dumber/much more active era, I occasionally needed to get from Point A to Point B with a fence in the way (usually part of the obstacle course we had to run in the Army).  As long as you keep your momentum up/center of gravity forward, it's not 'that' tough.  If you slow down/lose your momentum then you're in trouble as gravity will start to influence things to your detriment.

/however the view is quite nice in that picture
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Plus,

https://illuminatihotties.bandcamp.com​/


I'll take that as a request.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: You really should coordinate/exchange setlists with Kerry.  She's winding up with something called "Tick, tick, boom" & that would have segued perfectly into Saliva's "Click, click, boom"

Just sayin'


We did coordinate that Air Supply lead in to start this season.

That did actually happen.


But you're completely right about the earlier songs.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: You really should coordinate/exchange setlists with Kerry.  She's winding up with something called "Tick, tick, boom" & that would have segued perfectly into Saliva's "Click, click, boom"

Just sayin'


THIS

I'm thinking of setting an alarm to listen to her show too, plus I'm liking her very chill delivery/presentation -- good stuff!
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Back in my younger/dumber/much more active era, I occasionally needed to get from Point A to Point B with a fence in the way (usually part of the obstacle course we had to run in the Army). As long as you keep your momentum up/center of gravity forward, it's not 'that' tough. If you slow down/lose your momentum then you're in trouble as gravity will start to influence things to your detriment.

/however the view is quite nice in that picture


I now have visions of you parkouring your way through life.  :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Recoil Therapy: Back in my younger/dumber/much more active era, I occasionally needed to get from Point A to Point B with a fence in the way (usually part of the obstacle course we had to run in the Army). As long as you keep your momentum up/center of gravity forward, it's not 'that' tough. If you slow down/lose your momentum then you're in trouble as gravity will start to influence things to your detriment.

/however the view is quite nice in that picture

I now have visions of you parkouring your way through life.  :)


Not these days, but you wouldn't be 'too' far off in my 20s

/as the state of my body now can attest to...sigh
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also Rev I need to figure out some way to exploit this advantage you have given me on the home front.

Now I have zero desire to have an affair, but I just discovered that 'right now' would be the perfect time to have the privacy to plan/coordinate the logistics of it.  MrsRT just came down for her last break of the evening, heard what was blasting out of the speakers & did an immediate about face saying she'd see me when she's off & the show's over.  So I have an hour per week to do most anything uninterrupted

/no not that, at least not to Rev's voice...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.