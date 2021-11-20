 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Gas station experiences instant blizzard, and not the kind you get at DQ   (youtube.com)
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the town I live in. It was months ago, but it is pretty cool. It was apparently some malfunction. No, I am not subby.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's just the coke from the illegal operation they were running. Street value of a few brazilian dollars.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Superjoe: This is the town I live in. It was months ago, but it is pretty cool. It was apparently some malfunction. No, I am not subby.


Looks like it happened a while ago.

https://www.patriotledger.com/story/n​e​ws/2020/07/02/white-powder-coats-quinc​y-gas-station-after-fire-suppression-s​ystem-malfunctions/42570475/
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

little big man: [Fark user image image 500x329]


He might want to try that with a liter of cola.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What the hell is it with Stop and Shop gas stations? Apparently it happened at another gas station roughly around the same time.

https://turnto10.com/news/local/fire-​s​uppression-system-goes-off-at-gas-stat​ion-in-cranston
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honestly that's pretty cool. I won't go into detail, but I witnessed something so horrible that I still have nightmares about it. A suppression system like this would have saved a woman's life. They didn't have those back in the early 80s that's for sure.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You too can create a blizzard by throwing some bread at any sea gulls you see at a gas station...
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet Subby's mom can really relate to the people who were there.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I did not know gas stations had such systems.

Looks effective!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I did not know gas stations had such systems.

Looks effective!


"but I was only vaping'"
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That stupid jerk in the Silver SUV/Crossover that is right in the frame the whole time is a farking ID 10 T.  Now, I didn't enhance the video to full screen but I cannot detect a left turn signal.  So apparently this dil do is trying to get a break in traffic in order to travel across 5 farking lanes of heavy traffic.

Good luck with that sailor.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Black truck:  think I'm not gonna get gas at this point in time, right turn Clyde
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bet that was a very very very expensive accident.
Not sure what fire suppressant that was released but the ones I've heard of are very expensive.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: Bet that was a very very very expensive accident.
Not sure what fire suppressant that was released but the ones I've heard of are very expensive.


Must be still cheaper than the whole station going bust. Must be a tiny drop in the ocean for corporate.

As long as the station owner isn't on the hook.
 
Shryke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Trik: Bet that was a very very very expensive accident.
Not sure what fire suppressant that was released but the ones I've heard of are very expensive.

Must be still cheaper than the whole station going bust. Must be a tiny drop in the ocean for corporate.

As long as the station owner isn't on the hook.


It's for lower insurance rates.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I bet Subby's mom can really relate to the people who were there.


Not quite...this was giving a free snow-job at the gas station.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Know what's really fun? Cleaning up a fire suppression system in a commercial kitchen. fark that sucked
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: You too can create a blizzard by throwing some bread at any sea gulls you see at a gas station...


100% !
This was me on vacation at Emerald Isle, NC 15 years ago.
First toss of bread was for the one gull sitting on our deck rail.
This photo was one minute later on the 3rd toss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gas stations need better fire suppression systems.

https://www.localsyr.com/news/local-n​e​ws/must-see-video-fire-suppression-sys​tem-triggered-at-local-gas-station/
 
