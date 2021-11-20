 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YourTango)   Five reasons why you may still remain single include your incredibly poor looks, an uninteresting personality, and an inexplicable low level of self-esteem   (yourtango.com) divider line
92
    More: Obvious, Marriage, single person, single needs, Best Part Of Being Single, frequent guest, perfect true love, next good person, Need  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be attractive, don't be unattractive.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody wants to vaccinate, where I live. 

Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.

Lol there is no way in fark I want to put any kind of roots down, here.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sheeeit man, I knew that.
They always encourage you to "just be yourself", so I do.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: Be attractive, don't be unattractive.


And if poor, buy more money.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.


She'd be a hit with the noodling and fisting crowd.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Nobody wants to vaccinate, where I live. 

Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.

Lol there is no way in fark I want to put any kind of roots down, here.


Uh, either I'm super old or just not hip to what's "in" these days because I have no idea what an arm inside a fish could posssibly represent in the dating world.

/Unless you're a lesbian
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8 inches: jars.traptone: Nobody wants to vaccinate, where I live. 

Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.

Lol there is no way in fark I want to put any kind of roots down, here.

Uh, either I'm super old or just not hip to what's "in" these days because I have no idea what an arm inside a fish could posssibly represent in the dating world.

/Unless you're a lesbian


I'm sort of getting old, and I have no farking idea what's up with the whole fish thing, but it's rampant in some parts of the country.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll have you know I scored 100% on the headline quiz and I am not single.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone who is currently dating Kristen Stewart (Snugglebunnies), I totally agree with that headline. I, er, you need to get out more and learn to not be so friggin uptight.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are a couple of things missing from that list.
1. Been there done that, got the T-shirt. (As in, "Weee, got rid of that bucket of crazy.")
2. Happy with your life and realized that you don't need a partner to validate your your existence.

For those who don't want to be single... You can look and smell like a Billygoat/ladygoat but if you have enough money there are lots and lots of potential partners who are quite willing to wear a blindfold and a clothespin on their nose.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Nobody wants to vaccinate, where I live. 

Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.

Lol there is no way in fark I want to put any kind of roots down, here.


Yeah.... I now regret googling that whole arm into a fish thing.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Sheeeit man, I knew that.
They always encourage you to "just be yourself", so I do.


How do we know you're telling the truth?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a lucky guess
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Nobody wants to vaccinate, where I live. 

Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.

Lol there is no way in fark I want to put any kind of roots down, here.


I have no idea of what the fish thing is and treasure my innocence, but in similar areas they still practice the ancient contest of how much morbid obesity can be fit into spandex.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I value my peace and quiet
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was reliably informed that my low self esteem would get me laid.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not attractive is the reason no one is attracted to me.

Duh?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could have told you all that. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go cry into my miracle whip salad while playing minecraft.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's sister is perpetually single. She's not terrible looking, but no great beauty. She has a decent job, but it's not particularly high paying. She also has two (admittedly wonderful) kids from a previous marriage. She's also in her very late 30's.

She won't settle for anything less than a 6 foot plus gorgeous "Viking" (her words) who worships the ground she walks on, has no kids, and makes at least six figures (preferable he's a doctor or similar).
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6. Hoping your SO will change for the better, yet you know they never will.

/took me 30+ years to realize that
//not to mention all the crazy mind games, and emotional and mental abuse she assailed me with on a nearly-daily basis (and the baseless accustaions of same)
///fark the goddamn slashies
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dual income no kids would be great, but being a bachelor isn't all that bad at the moment.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 & 5 but I'm ok with it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pft.  I know why I'm single - my wife won't let me date.
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: 8 inches: jars.traptone: Nobody wants to vaccinate, where I live. 

Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.

Lol there is no way in fark I want to put any kind of roots down, here.

Uh, either I'm super old or just not hip to what's "in" these days because I have no idea what an arm inside a fish could posssibly represent in the dating world.

/Unless you're a lesbian

I'm sort of getting old, and I have no farking idea what's up with the whole fish thing, but it's rampant in some parts of the country.


This is totally bizarre... I'm genuinely curious now.

/married since before Tinder was a thing.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 404x204]


Thisnis definitely one.of my favorites.

The truth hurts.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: My wife's sister is perpetually single. She's not terrible looking, but no great beauty. She has a decent job, but it's not particularly high paying. She also has two (admittedly wonderful) kids from a previous marriage. She's also in her very late 30's.

She won't settle for anything less than a 6 foot plus gorgeous "Viking" (her words) who worships the ground she walks on, has no kids, and makes at least six figures (preferable he's a doctor or similar).


She has two options in order to land that whale- Susan Smith the kids or win the lottery.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: As someone who is currently dating Kristen Stewart (Snugglebunnies), I totally agree with that headline. I, er, you need to get out more and learn to not be so friggin uptight.


You got your air pump fixed, congrats
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: 8 inches: jars.traptone: Nobody wants to vaccinate, where I live. 

Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.

Lol there is no way in fark I want to put any kind of roots down, here.

Uh, either I'm super old or just not hip to what's "in" these days because I have no idea what an arm inside a fish could posssibly represent in the dating world.

/Unless you're a lesbian

I'm sort of getting old, and I have no farking idea what's up with the whole fish thing, but it's rampant in some parts of the country.


I heard a lot of guys have pictures of of them with fish, so I took a pic of me thumbs upping next to my aquarium. Its a nice tank, all planted and lush.


Somehow it hadnt helped. Not sure what I'm doing wrong. My profile is 12 paragraphs long about who I am and what I want and what I will do for them.abd how great I am and why my ex wife was wrong and... nothing!

What the hell ladies!!!
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I struggle to connect.  It has happened before though, but we're talking two or three times in 20 years.  The last woman I connected with to a point where literally every subject we talked about, we're both super into (subjects being music, cars, pro wrestling and video games.  I have never met a woman who matched me on this kind of crap).  It's scary how how intertwined our interests and discussion topics are.

sadly, said woman is already married.  She remains my work wife, though, and I secretly love her.

Other candidates in my life were a gal in high school 25 years ago, and a woman I dated for half a year who was 15 years my senior... 15 years ago.

So, I know its possible.   The times I've online dated, it just feels like an interview session and time after time of failures.  I really can't get into it any more.  It was a fun and novel way to meet women in the early 00's when i was in my 20's, though.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: I was reliably informed that my low self esteem would get me laid.


What are you looking for? Someone just drunk again and looking to score?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is that a picture of Michelle Joy in the article? I'm on fire for her.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't suppose collecting finger nail and toe nail clippings counts as a hobby. Other people's nails, not my own.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can easily admit that out of those 5 options my issue is #1. As a freshly turned 60 with a great job, a house, etc. I'm just not willing to invest much time in stupid people. I can deal with them as casual friends from time to time but I'm sure as shiat not opening up myself to some who doesn't check about 95% of my boxes.

We all die alone anyway.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought headlines weren't allowed to call out farkers.

en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
mxwjs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question to single people... do you really think that a free service is the best place to find your life partner?  Like, is it not worth $100 to find a match?  I always tell my wife, if something happens, I'm on all the paid services the next day.  I need someone to convince me to get up and do work.  I'm pretty good once I get going, but if it were up to me, I would never leave bed. I make lots of money because my wife tells me to.  So whatever the price is is worth it.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: My wife's sister is perpetually single. She's not terrible looking, but no great beauty. She has a decent job, but it's not particularly high paying. She also has two (admittedly wonderful) kids from a previous marriage. She's also in her very late 30's.

She won't settle for anything less than a 6 foot plus gorgeous "Viking" (her words) who worships the ground she walks on, has no kids, and makes at least six figures (preferable he's a doctor or similar).


Standards are for people with options.

You wife's sister needs to take a good look at what she has to offer, and honestly, if smoke isn't coming off her due to how hot she is, no gorgeous anything is going to give her the time of day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, for starters you need to get off the internet, get outside, and meet people. Developing a personality is good too.
So, see all you Farkers in the next thread?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Nurglitch: I was reliably informed that my low self esteem would get me laid.

What are you looking for? Someone just drunk again and looking to score?


NA NA NA NA NA, NA NA NA NA NA
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: I don't suppose collecting finger nail and toe nail clippings counts as a hobby. Other people's nails, not my own.


That depends on how actively you collect.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know my reason. And it's just not liking other people.

/this may explain a lot about me if you've been wondering how to fsrky me
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm A Believer
Youtube SdM5DQxfGM0
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other two are the small penis and the bad hygiene.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Well, for starters you need to get off the internet, get outside, and meet people. Developing a personality is good too.
So, see all you Farkers in the next thread?


What does one do once outside? And how do you stop yourself from falling into the sky?
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: jars.traptone: 8 inches: jars.traptone: Nobody wants to vaccinate, where I live. 

Going on Tinder has shown me almost nothing but how deep, on average, a lady can fit her arm into a fish.

Lol there is no way in fark I want to put any kind of roots down, here.

Uh, either I'm super old or just not hip to what's "in" these days because I have no idea what an arm inside a fish could posssibly represent in the dating world.

/Unless you're a lesbian

I'm sort of getting old, and I have no farking idea what's up with the whole fish thing, but it's rampant in some parts of the country.

This is totally bizarre... I'm genuinely curious now.

/married since before Tinder was a thing.


Okay, so pretty much there's just a ton of people who have pictures taken with them in waders, or in boats, or on beaches, or wherever the fark they are, and they've obviously been fishing, and they have like, their whole arm jammed up into the fish, through its mouth. 

And they have this weird look on their face, like they think they're a huge badass, or something. Like instead of doing the usual 'devil horns' thing with their hand, they've got it shoved inside a fish.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: I'm sort of getting old, and I have no farking idea what's up with the whole fish thing, but it's rampant in some parts of the country.


thehellisthis: I have no idea of what the fish thing is and treasure my innocence, but in similar areas they still practice the ancient contest of how much morbid obesity can be fit into spandex.


Izunbacol: This is totally bizarre... I'm genuinely curious now.

/married since before Tinder was a thing.


Because I'm naive enough to assume this isn't an elaborate joke:

Noodling - Wikipedia

Safe for work, perfectly fine, not a trick of any kind
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: My wife's sister is perpetually single. She's not terrible looking, but no great beauty. She has a decent job, but it's not particularly high paying. She also has two (admittedly wonderful) kids from a previous marriage. She's also in her very late 30's.

She won't settle for anything less than a 6 foot plus gorgeous "Viking" (her words) who worships the ground she walks on, has no kids, and makes at least six figures (preferable he's a doctor or similar).


If that's her criteria then that's fine. Odds  are she'll probably be single but that's okay too. Being married isn't the be all end all of life.

/married 20 years
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
5. You're simply too uninteresting
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And of course if you mention specifically that you'd like to meet a woman who can get her arm up a fish they get all suspicious on you.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.