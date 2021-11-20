 Skip to content
(WRCB)   About that promised $284,000 reward for "capture and conviction" of bomber: not yours because bomber died in the bombing   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
24
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much for a finger?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. She definitely didn't do what was asked, so technically they're in the right. At the same time, it's sh*tty to dney this money to someone, and it's nothing short of obscene to give money to the f*cking pigs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone believed a cop?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technicalities
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the police capture him? Or at least many pieces of him?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well in a way they caught him. Pay half.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect was reported at large, possibly very large.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Someone believed a cop?



It was (mostly) the Camping World CEO, not the police. He promised $250,000 via a twitter post shortly after it happened.  The Nashville visitors' organization chipped in ~$35,000 too.  It wasn't money offered by the city.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The estate of Petula Clark at least deserves a royalty cut for Downtown
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder that a person leveled a city block, but he was not a terrorist, just mentally ill.  I wondervwhat the difference is...
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Just a reminder that a person leveled a city block, but he was not a terrorist, just mentally ill.  I wondervwhat the difference is...


A terrorist needs a political goal.   If he had a manifesto or political demands to go with the bombing, it should have been a terrorist act.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are multiple parties involved in the reward, and some of the original statements are really vague. They "offer" to contribute money "toward a reward". Reward for what? What are the stipulations? Who is managing the books on the reward money total? Maybe there are some details somewhere but they're not showing up in news articles.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tdyak: hoodiowithtudio: Just a reminder that a person leveled a city block, but he was not a terrorist, just mentally ill.  I wondervwhat the difference is...

A terrorist needs a political goal.   If he had a manifesto or political demands to go with the bombing, it should have been a terrorist act.


These days words mean whatever a person wants them to mean.  It's pretty pointless to even argue it anymore.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Just a reminder that a person leveled a city block, but he was not a terrorist, just mentally ill.  I wondervwhat the difference is...


He did lots of damage, was a terrorist, and in the wrong. He did not level a city block however.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Didn't the police capture him? Or at least many pieces of him?


Do you hate him 'cause he's pieces of you?

Jewel - Pieces Of You
Youtube 5umlhGtetxY
/NSFW:  some bad words including the F-slur
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tdyak: hoodiowithtudio: Just a reminder that a person leveled a city block, but he was not a terrorist, just mentally ill.  I wondervwhat the difference is...

A terrorist needs a political goal.   If he had a manifesto or political demands to go with the bombing, it should have been a terrorist act.


I'm trying to think of reasons that someone would blow up a city block. Nearly all of them involve politics in one way or another.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry toots, you should have spoken up BEFORE he blew shiat up. You may have speeded up his identification, but by keeping silent until after the fact, you did not aid in his capture or conviction. And I want to hear more about her "great personal risk" from identifying him. Were you both in some militia group that you are scared of?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: tdyak: hoodiowithtudio: Just a reminder that a person leveled a city block, but he was not a terrorist, just mentally ill.  I wondervwhat the difference is...

A terrorist needs a political goal.   If he had a manifesto or political demands to go with the bombing, it should have been a terrorist act.

I'm trying to think of reasons that someone would blow up a city block. Nearly all of them involve politics in one way or another.


Well, that's because you're a farker and can find a way to make making a sandwich political.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Sorry toots, you should have spoken up BEFORE he blew shiat up.


She did.  She reported him to police a year and a half before the bombing, telling them he was building bombs in his RV.  Police never got a search warrant, they just talked to him.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/s
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Technicalities


The best kind of correct.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Al Tsheimers: Sorry toots, you should have spoken up BEFORE he blew shiat up.

She did.  She reported him to police a year and a half before the bombing, telling them he was building bombs in his RV.  Police never got a search warrant, they just talked to him.


You ever notice how many stories reduce to "Person warns cops about dangerous person; cops do nothing until it's too late"?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Al Tsheimers: Sorry toots, you should have spoken up BEFORE he blew shiat up.

She did.  She reported him to police a year and a half before the bombing, telling them he was building bombs in his RV.  Police never got a search warrant, they just talked to him.


So when she reported him, there was no offer standing?

It's a major black eye on the police department, that they failed to prevent the bombing based on her tip - if she thinks she's ever getting a penny from them, she's got another thing coming. Like speeding tickets every 30 days until she loses her license, probably.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: I dunno. She definitely didn't do what was asked, so technically they're in the right. At the same time, it's sh*tty to dney this money to someone, and it's nothing short of obscene to give money to the f*cking pigs.


The guy you probably voted for just gave them hundreds of millions of dollars.
 
