(KTLA Los Angeles)   If you picked up some cash you found lying around on I-5 in Carlsbad yesterday, the authorities would like you to know that you have 48 hours to return it, or face substantial penalties   (ktla.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bring back some of it and say that's all you got and you're happy to help.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much in penalties? Cause i may have grabbed a lot of cash
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad they didn't have some kind of mask they could've worn to conceal their identity.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn. So THAT'S why traffic was so f*cked up. I was on the way home from whatsername's house.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Damn. So THAT'S why traffic was so f*cked up. I was on the way home from whatsername's house.


Regardless, sorry about Joshua.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I found $900. I put the $500 in a bag and will return the $120 first thing in the morning.
Is there a reward?
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Too bad they didn't have some kind of mask they could've worn to conceal their identity.


They'd've needed a mask for their license plates, too.
 
reveal101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1. Put on a mask
2. Discretely grab some bills
3. Don't post yourself on social media grabbing handfuls of cash
4. Profit

These people missed the vital step 3.
 
HighZoolander [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That guy in the photo totally had a fistful of dollars. I bet he felt lucky. Punk probably wanted a few dollars more, but would be unforgiven if he'd kept it. It's a damn shane.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

reveal101: 1. Put on a mask
2. Discretely grab some bills
3. Don't post yourself on social media grabbing handfuls of cash
4. Profit

These people missed the vital step 3.


Avarice is a harsh mistress.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Titty Bar Dreams Come True!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It'll be funny when the keepers try to spend or deposit the cash and it turns out the armored truck company knew the serial numbers of every bill.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: That guy in the photo totally had a fistful of dollars. I bet he felt lucky. Punk probably wanted a few dollars more, but would be unforgiven if he'd kept it. It's a damn shane.


You magnificent bastard.
 
