 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Lair available at a price only the most successful villains will be able to afford. Bonus: actual shark tank   (zillow.com) divider line
28
    More: Cool, Rooms, Room Balcony, Interior features, GreatSchools Ratings, BIGHORN Homeowners Association, Hour Security, trademarks REALTOR, Gas Cooktop  
•       •       •

628 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 8:05 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of an HOA.  No way.

\not that I could afford it anyway
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jackie Treehorn's house eh?
 
clintster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Listing fails without
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just bought it I'm moving in on the 2nd.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks more like a hotel than where people would actually live. If I had money, I'd buy it and turn it into a high end honeymoon spot. Only 7 bedrooms, so you don't have to share your space with many people. Have a chef and housekeeping staff and charge $1,500-$2,000/night.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The house can comfortably accommodate parties of up to five hundred people but only four can sit at the kitchen island?  It's gonna be a "no" for me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's nice. But if I bought it, I wouldn't have any money left over for food.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
.....Palm Desert
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All 117 chairs and couches in the house point outdoors. I don't suspect anyone actually talks in that house. They just sit back all day enjoying the spectacular view while sipping champagne. No need for talking.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Jackie Treehorn's house eh?


He treats objects like women, man.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Jackie Treehorn's house eh?


<insert blanket girl gif>
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The price tag seems high up-front but, when you break it down into just 360 easy monthly payments of $224,000, you can't afford NOT to get this house!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Looks more like a hotel than where people would actually live. If I had money, I'd buy it and turn it into a high end honeymoon spot. Only 7 bedrooms, so you don't have to share your space with many people. Have a chef and housekeeping staff and charge $1,500-$2,000/night.


You'd have to charge a lot more than that to make back the purchase price in a single lifetime, let alone pay for maintenance and taxes. Aside from that it could work.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would buy it in an instant, except it is part of an HOA.  Forget that noise
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The price tag seems high up-front but, when you break it down into just 360 easy monthly payments of $224,000, you can't afford NOT to get this house!

[Fark user image 425x455]


$224,000/month isn't too bad if you can get a 30-year mortgage for each monthly payment.
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Far too close to people for that price.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like there's a Chilhuly sculpture too.  But the sharks don't have laser beams.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Would be great if you want to live in something that looks like a hotel lobby.
 
emonk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've found that small lonely houses are somewhat cheaper than big lonely houses.  So I'll stick to those.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: I would buy it in an instant, except it is part of an HOA.  Forget that noise


If I could afford to buy that house, I'd buy the HOA, too.

/muahahahaaa
//mandatory nude statues on every lawn!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who in the fark needs 12 bathrooms?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Who in the fark needs 12 bathrooms?


Raises 

kb7rky: Who in the fark needs 12 bathrooms?


Raises hand
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Who in the fark needs 12 bathrooms?


A family of 13?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Who in the fark needs 12 bathrooms?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't that the house they used for Iron Man 2 or somethin?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Jackie Treehorn's house eh?


I should ask him how the smut business is lately.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh hell, I sold that place in 2005.
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: kb7rky: Who in the fark needs 12 bathrooms?

A family of 13?


11 of whom are teenage girls.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.