 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Man arrested for $4,000 dine and dash attempt in Vegas. This is why you always ask what the Market Price is before ordering   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Las Vegas Strip, Gregg Cohen, LAS VEGAS, arrest report, bomb threat, Las Vegas police, Court records, casino security  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 9:30 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is his van

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That 70's show : Dinner Escape Scene
Youtube G92K441NdOs
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was in a Vegas restaurant years ago and they had like 1,000 different bottles of sake ranging from $30 all the way up to $100,000. You ordered by number and we order #17 ($55) but they charged us for #71 ($35,000).

I was about to lose my shiat because I couldn't believe they would just add a $35K bottle of sake to a bill without at least confirming the person knew what they were ordering, but luckily we still had the bottle on the table so we could show them they charged us for the wrong one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess they didn't like pina coladas.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Vegas, it's a felony.
 
toast28
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man, Joe Rogan is looking bad these days, guess it's all the horse dewormer
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read the comment.  wharrrrgarrrrbl
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I was in a Vegas restaurant years ago and they had like 1,000 different bottles of sake ranging from $30 all the way up to $100,000. You ordered by number and we order #17 ($55) but they charged us for #71 ($35,000).


My biggest Vegas mistake so far is to let the girlfriend order the wine.  She'll order half-bottles to not look like a lush and they are very aware of that game.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's like a club sandwich and a Miller's Lite in Vegas.

I'm old enough to remember when Vegas was actually affordable.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I think this is his van

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x480]


The monument of WTF.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: In Vegas, it's a felony.


Vegas is a felony.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm guessing alcohol was involved
 
baorao
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I think of a great, inconspicuous place to dine and dash, it's definitely a restaurant inside a casino. because it's not like they'll have cameras.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I feel like if you're going to Dine and dash in Vegas, now is better than the 70s
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: sitesmithscott: In Vegas, it's a felony.

Vegas is a felony.


Anything less than the best is a felony.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The manager then said he saw Cohen at a table game."

When you dine and dash, you don't stop right outside the door. It's not like the Dukes of Hazzard where once you cross the county line you're scot-free. Just keep walking over to Caesars and grab the tram up the strip.

I spent a week in Vegas a couple months ago. It's not bad if you stick to the shows and stay somewhere either off the strip or one of the cheaper places like Excalibur.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had dinner with some friends in Vegas few a years ago. We ate at a restaurant that had a huge sake selection. You'd order by number; the higher the number, the more it cost. Well we ordered the #71 (which was like $35,000), as we had all made it pretty big in the stock market. When the bill came, we saw that they had only charged us for the #17. We immediately paid our bill, shook hands with the owner, and high-tailed it out of there.

Good times.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But if you could only hear the funky heist music that was playing in the background
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baorao: When I think of a great, inconspicuous place to dine and dash, it's definitely a restaurant inside a casino. because it's not like they'll have cameras.


My read: the guy was in a stupor drunk, left without paying, by accident, had a ton of cash that he lost at a blackjack or craps table, and had nothing but pocket lint left when they approached him about the tab.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I was in a Vegas restaurant years ago and they had like 1,000 different bottles of sake ranging from $30 all the way up to $100,000. You ordered by number and we order #17 ($55) but they charged us for #71 ($35,000).

I was about to lose my shiat because I couldn't believe they would just add a $35K bottle of sake to a bill without at least confirming the person knew what they were ordering, but luckily we still had the bottle on the table so we could show them they charged us for the wrong one.


Yeah....they didn't forget...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baorao: When I think of a great, inconspicuous place to dine and dash, it's definitely a restaurant inside a casino. because it's not like they'll have cameras.


Worse yet he didn't even dash. He just was chilling in the casino.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice restaurant but pricey.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.