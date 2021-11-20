 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Atlanta airport shut down due to "accidental discharge." Security cop in question swears it's never happened to him before   (wsbtv.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, Delta Air Lines, Atlanta airport officials, TSA leadership, Airline, Southwest Airlines, Transportation Security Administration, TSA officers, active shooter threat  
•       •       •

463 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kyle Rittenhouse's flight home must have had a layover at Hartsfield Jackson.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Larry Craig was in the restroom on layover?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just a desk pop.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus.  ATL?

Talk about being trapped in Hell...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Jeebus.  ATL?

Talk about being trapped in Hell...


There are worse airports than ATL.

And I'm sure I'll remember which ones they are soonish.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh, another brainiac on the lam.  Take cover.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need some new metric for quantifying stupid.

A scale where 0 means never in any universe stupid and 100 means nothing in the universe is more stupid.

The immediate question is what number in the scale applies to "I think I'll load my gun and put it in my carry-on bag before going through airport security".
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Kyle Rittenhouse's flight home must have had a layover at Hartsfield Jackson.


he took an Uber home with his mom.  He lives nearby.  He will be on with Tucker monday night if you're feeling like seething in rage.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I'm seeing here is that you can literally shoot a gun at a TSA checkpoint and then get away on foot without a lot (any?) resistance.  Wonder if the security response would be faster if he'd hit someone.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Second Amendment requires that we sustain at least 330 million events such as these per day forever.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching Un flic yesterday. This shot seems appropriate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: We need some new metric for quantifying stupid.

A scale where 0 means never in any universe stupid and 100 means nothing in the universe is more stupid.

The immediate question is what number in the scale applies to "I think I'll load my gun and put it in my carry-on bag before going through airport security".


He wanted to prove he is over qualified to tell TSA how to do their job?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The passenger was the one with the loaded gun.

/ CHECK YA GUNS, YA MOOKS. UNLOADED EVEN.

// that is: check any firearm with the rest of your luggage
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus.  ATL?

Talk about being trapped in Hell...


Not always. Today it was pretty empty.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The passenger was the one with the loaded gun.

/ CHECK YA GUNS, YA MOOKS. UNLOADED EVEN.

// that is: check any firearm with the rest of your luggage


The felon had the loaded gun, who'd a thunk it?

https://www.ajc.com/news/accidental-d​i​scharge-frightens-hartsfield-jackson-v​isitors/UJWHRGRKNJAN7MTXS37UTAYSO4/
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Send the terrorist to Gitmo.

/was probably that crazy blonde from GA
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: We need some new metric for quantifying stupid.

A scale where 0 means never in any universe stupid and 100 means nothing in the universe is more stupid.

The immediate question is what number in the scale applies to "I think I'll load my gun and put it in my carry-on bag before going through airport security".


I agree that would be very stupid but a hunch tells me there's more to this story than what TSA is saying so far. I do believe that the idiot probably showed up with a gun at security but what happened after that is probably TBD.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A shooting in Atlanta? That must burn.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NEGLIGENT discharge.

And a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

/ Lock Kenny up
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Other Guys - Desk Pop
Youtube 948-2Vzgi3w
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.