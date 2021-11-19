 Skip to content
(Recordnet)   Pill Mill causes Ill Will   (recordnet.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Department of Justice, Opioid, Medical prescription, Morphine, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Edmund Kemprud, Controlled Substances Act  
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh. McDonald's is a calorie mill.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't do it Batman!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Convert his office into a step down and mental health clinic. Use shiatty asset seizure laws to hire social workers. Otherwise, you're going to have a giant heroin epidemic on your hands.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seen worse.

We had a guy outside Detroit who was top-20 in the state for oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, and hydromorphone all at once, despite not being a pain doc. He'd write anything for anyone.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No thrill.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was that supposed to flirt with being relevant, waxy?
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No retirement plan to still be working in his 70s.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pall Mall can't Spall
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do "docs" people not ever expect to be caught. Due the regulation and sensitivity of these drugs, the local pharmacies soon get what's going on due to the spike and will notify authorities. After that it's just a matter of time.
 
