Louis Be Gone
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stores get looted, why the strange tag
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thieves 'emptied out' SF's Union Square Louis Vuitton store, police say

The Louis Vuitton store and other high-end retailers in San Francisco's Union Square were robbed Friday night and police said multiple suspects were arrested.

Both shoes were recovered.
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're just trying to feed their families... or something.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dang, I was hoping this was the headline saying Louis Dejoy was gone.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember kids, suggesting the possibility of insurance fraud is grounds for removing your post.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Stores get looted, why the strange tag


Maybe during riots and natural disasters.
This was just a smash the windows and clean out the store on an early Friday evening.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Remember kids, suggesting the possibility of insurance fraud is grounds for removing your post.


I'll bet it was insurance fraud.

You know why this won't be removed?
I'm not accusing a person or family.


Also, it wasn't insurance fraud.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then they all returned the merchandise, citing that now a bunch of poor people had it and it just wasn't as fancy anymore.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Thieves 'emptied out' SF's Union Square Louis Vuitton store, police say

The Louis Vuitton store and other high-end retailers in San Francisco's Union Square were robbed Friday night and police said multiple suspects were arrested.

Both shoes were recovered.


The only way the SFPD could have possibly caught anyone is if the suspects had passed out on the premise from drugs and alcohol.  They are that incompetent.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All I can say is I'm glad I'm not so financially, morally, or aesthetically bankrupt that looting a Louis Vuitton store sounds like a good idea.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

omgwtfetc: They're just trying to feed their families... or something.


Put food in one pile and Louis Vuitton in another, and see which one they steal first.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Remember kids, suggesting the possibility of insurance fraud is grounds for removing your post.


Ah, someone who doesn't follow Bay Area news and didn't watch the video.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But don't you dare say that police money would be better spent elsewhere. If there were no police there would be daylight robberies.
 
