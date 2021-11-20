 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Baton Rouge Advocate)   Girl Scouts selling historic camp to anonymous buyer who has totally promised they will not clear cut forest   (theadvocate.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, Pleading, Judge, Girl Scouts Louisiana East, Injunction, Pine, Law, Girl Scouts, Endangered species  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 7:41 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Selling Camp Whispering Pines was a last resort, Girl Scouts Louisiana East officials said when the chapter announced its plans to sell the camp in July. The chapter had tried for years to muster around $1 million needed for repairs to the 600-acre property, but fell short.

Here's an idea, instead of suing them (and I don't see how these people have standing to do so,) why don't you put that money into helping them restore the property?
 
Mukster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cookie sales must be off.
 
Eravior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The Girl Scouts chose a buyer for the property in September but have not disclosed who they are, saying only that a local landowner interested in conservation is buying the land."

Translation: One of the people, or one of their friends, behind the sale is buying it. Also won't rule out bribery.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, it was about that time that I noticed that girl scout was about eight stories tall and was a crustacean from the protozoic era
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Girl Scouts selling historic camps to anonymous buyers is no basis for a system of land management.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they ... have to win the band competition to save the campground?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have they tries selling t shirts?
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The chapter had tried for years to muster around $1 million needed for repairs to the 600-acre property, but fell short."

Teach the kids some new trade skills and have them do the repairs. It is the logical solution.

:-D
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: Have they tries selling t shirts?
[i.etsystatic.com image 340x270]


That shirt is cruel to kees.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The future home of Dangling Participle Nudist Camp.
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
toddleopold.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A lot of scouting organizations are selling off camps.  They are expensive to keep and shrinking membership and consolidation make them expendable.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.