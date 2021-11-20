 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Blue Lives Shatter   (nypost.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What changed their minds?

Having to be vaccinated, or not being able to terrorize black citizens?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Survey says more than half NYPD wishes they never joined the force


G'head and self-defund.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"There is no other profession that is scrutinized as much as we are," said one NYPD sergeant, a 16-year-veteran. "The far-left leaning politics are absolutely destroying the city of New York."

go fark yourself, and take your nazi friends with you.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Blue Lives Shatter


Blue Lives shiatter
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well... bye.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
boo farking hoo
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Every article that's like "cops are feeling under respected post-George Floyd," article reads like this Onion video.
Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.  We wish they had never joined, too.  Let's reform the police and get people in there who have the ability to do the job without committing crimes.  That would be nice.  Also, shift money out of violence and into treatment and social workers to help the people who police think they can only help by killing them.

"There is no other profession that is scrutinized as much as we are," said one NYPD sergeant, a 16-year-veteran. "The far-left leaning politics are absolutely destroying the city of New York."

Boo-f*cking-hoo, you f*cking Nazi. Your day is about to be done.  People are watching.  They are capturing you on video.  You can't operate in the dark any more, you f*cking cockroach.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After decades of disrespecting citizens and being untrustworthy liars a majority feel the public disrespects (46 percent agree, 42 percent disagree) and distrusts (44 to 41 percent) them.

They are shocked. SHOCKED I tell you.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"There is no other profession that is scrutinized as much as we are," said one NYPD sergeant, a 16-year-veteran. "The far-left leaning politics are absolutely destroying the city of New York."

Remind me, how many professions are legally granted permission to enforce laws with means ranging from warnings to tickets to confinement to force? If there was a spate of, say, Starbucks baristas poisoning people with coffee and maybe 1% actually being charged for it we'd be scrutinizing the fark out of them too.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And they're going to "pro-cop" (read: white) communities.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, you joined because you wanted to bully people and face no consequences for being a prick.  It was never about protecting and serving anyone other than yourselves.

Hell, I'd like to sit around being an asshole to all the people who've cut me off in traffic, took my parking spot, didn't hold the elevator, and got the last can of corn off the shelf.  And get paid with early retirement, who wouldn't want to?  Oh, right, all of us who have better things to do than remain immature temper tantrum throwing cry babies.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seventy-three percent of cops say the public does not have a  good relationship with he NYPD.

Funnily, seventy-five percent of wife-beaters say their wife doesn't have a good relationship with them.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a bunch of babies
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Big deal. This is the same as in 2016.

"In 2016, the city's police union conducted a survey in which the vast majority of NYPD officers who responded said they disliked their jobs and believed they were a lot safer before Mayor de Blasio took office."

From that 2016 article:

"The vast majority of NYPD officers who answered a new survey hate their jobs and believe they were a lot safer before Mayor de Blasio and Police Commissioner Bill Bratton took office, according to a new survey by the city's police union. The polling of more than 6,000 of the NYPD's roughly 24,000 rank-and-file revealed a resounding lack of passion for the job, with cops on average rating morale at just 2.49 on a scale of 1 to 10."
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What changed their minds?

Having to be vaccinated, or not being able to terrorize black citizens?


They're realizing they could have just Rittenhoused and not had to go through the academy, answer calls, write reports, etc.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shadooby?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Boo-f*cking-hoo, you f*cking Nazi. Your day is about to be done.  People are watching.  They are capturing you on video.  You can't operate in the dark any more, you f*cking cockroach.


Y'know, this attitude is exactly the problem. You, and those like you, allow bad cops to exist by allowing them to remain anonymous. Instead of directing your anger at those that cause the problem, you blame all cops, even those in the vast majority that are responsible and ethical. The good cops are being run off by people that think like you do. The result is exactly what the article describes - a police department that won't police any more, a rising crime rate, and a pool of police applicants that are less qualified and seeking the job for the wrong reasons.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go be a Nazi somewhere else.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
but a majority feel the public disrespects


There is a huge difference between "disprespects" and "doesn't respect you." That problem is on you.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't expect cops to be perfect.

I do expect cops to not shake down communities they work in, scare kids, shoot pets, or beat people half to death for being "disrespectful."

I expect them to behave like the professionals they are supposed to be.

If anyone thinks that is a bridge too far for their job they can GTFO and save the taxpayers the expense of their entitlement.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: If the vast majority of cops are "responsible and ethical", how come they don't do anything about their terrible colleagues?


If you had the willingness and perspective to actually think about the issue before responding, you'd understand how ridiculous this question is. But you don't, so you take the lazy way out and create ways to categorize every cop as "bad," and throw rocks from the sideline. You will never understand or acknowledge the problem you create when you do this.

There are bad cops. Point the finger at them, identify them, then prosecute them and get rid of them. Stop telling good cops that they're bad just because you're too lazy to open your eyes and actually look at the issue.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Benevolent Misanthrope: If the vast majority of cops are "responsible and ethical", how come they don't do anything about their terrible colleagues?

If you had the willingness and perspective to actually think about the issue before responding, you'd understand how ridiculous this question is. But you don't, so you take the lazy way out and create ways to categorize every cop as "bad," and throw rocks from the sideline. You will never understand or acknowledge the problem you create when you do this.

There are bad cops. Point the finger at them, identify them, then prosecute them and get rid of them. Stop telling good cops that they're bad just because you're too lazy to open your eyes and actually look at the issue.


Why are the good cops not identifying the bad cops? How does a citizen report a bad cop?

/And your "this is all your fault" shtick makes you sound like an abuser.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tough shiat. Do what everyone else does when they don't like their job. Quit.

Only issue is that you won't find another job where you can expect to be automatically worshipped for the job you chose.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know exactly how they feel.

I wish they hadn't joined the force either.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seventy-three percent of cops say the public does not have a  good relationship with he NYPD.

I can't begin to imagine why your policy of "you're either blue or you're the enemy" would alienate the public.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poor little murderpigs.

If you actually wanted to make things right, do the world a favor and give your house and money to the communities you've helped to oppress before you wander off into the night.

Otherwise, f*ck you for the murderpigs and tools of class oppression that you are.
 
baorao
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
is that the half that fears they can't kill with impunity for very much longer? or the half that knows they should turn them in but doesn't?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: There are bad cops. Point the finger at them, identify them, then prosecute them and get rid of them. Stop telling good cops that they're bad just because you're too lazy to open your eyes and actually look at the issue


Why aren't the good cops identifying the bad cops? They're closer to the problem than anyone else. They see it more than anyone else. Why are they not identifying the bad cops?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"There is no other profession that is scrutinized as much as we are," said one NYPD sergeant, a 16-year-veteran. "The far-left leaning politics are absolutely destroying the city of New York."

Maybe if you didn't do your job based on your politics and on the actual law, people would respect you.
 
Alebak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What changed their minds?

Having to be vaccinated, or not being able to terrorize black citizens?


I hate how the answer might honestly be a little from column A and a little from column B.

You got a lot of scumbags who joined up so they could power trip not happy with the scrutiny they're dealing with right now and I say G O O D.

Unfortunately I think things will get worse before they get better, but I do think things can still get better. How bad and how long depends on how long feet are dragged when it comes to dealing with the whole situation involving the militias and white nationalist crazies having influence in law enforcement. The longer this goes on the more people are going to go "Holy shiat why do we even have you guys?"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Being held responsible occasionally is taking all the fun out of policing.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: "There is no other profession that is scrutinized as much as we are,"

I am sure they are tired of the public coming to the public police board meetings or standing outside of their place of work and threatening them over CRT.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Benevolent Misanthrope: If the vast majority of cops are "responsible and ethical", how come they don't do anything about their terrible colleagues?

If you had the willingness and perspective to actually think about the issue before responding, you'd understand how ridiculous this question is. But you don't, so you take the lazy way out and create ways to categorize every cop as "bad," and throw rocks from the sideline. You will never understand or acknowledge the problem you create when you do this.

There are bad cops. Point the finger at them, identify them, then prosecute them and get rid of them. Stop telling good cops that they're bad just because you're too lazy to open your eyes and actually look at the issue.


Stop sheltering and protecting those bad cops. Police yourselves. Break that Thin Blue Line. If you, as a "good" cop do not openly identify the bad ones, and do not kick their ass out the door, you are equally to blame for their actions. The public has ZERO power to identify and/or take action to punish and remove bad actors. That's all on you, personally. If you aren't a good cop, you're a bad cop. If you cover our fail to report bad cops, you aren't a good cop. Therefore, you, personally, are a bad cop. You. Reading this. As well as every single officer you have ever known who has failed to duly report the bad cops to both IA and the public. You are a bad cop. Own it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Lisa, if you're unhappy with your job you don't strike. You just go in there every day, and do it really half-assed. That's the American way."
 
Danack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They expect to be treated as heroes for "keeping the scum in line". Anything less than that is seen as an insult to them. 

Here are the NYPD protesting de Blasio by turning their backs on him at a funeral:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=io7hO​f​nMldY&ab_channel=CBSNewYork

Because he didn't cancel an internation trip to when one of them was killed:
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefi​n​g-room/news/341541-hundreds-of-nypd-co​ps-turn-backs-to-de-blasio-in-protest-​at Not that the trip clashed with going to the funeral.....just that he should spend more time adulating the police.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: And they're going to "pro-cop" (read: white) communities.


This just shows how absolutely out of touch you are.  The biggest opposition to morans screaming "defund the police" came from black communities.  You know, the communities where shootings are an every day occurrence.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Benevolent Misanthrope: If the vast majority of cops are "responsible and ethical", how come they don't do anything about their terrible colleagues?

If you had the willingness and perspective to actually think about the issue before responding, you'd understand how ridiculous this question is. But you don't, so you take the lazy way out and create ways to categorize every cop as "bad," and throw rocks from the sideline. You will never understand or acknowledge the problem you create when you do this.

There are bad cops. Point the finger at them, identify them, then prosecute them and get rid of them. Stop telling good cops that they're bad just because you're too lazy to open your eyes and actually look at the issue.


Cool.  Keep talking.  Let us all see the real issue here.  You're really making your point.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Benevolent Misanthrope: Boo-f*cking-hoo, you f*cking Nazi. Your day is about to be done.  People are watching.  They are capturing you on video.  You can't operate in the dark any more, you f*cking cockroach.

Y'know, this attitude is exactly the problem. You, and those like you, allow bad cops to exist by allowing them to remain anonymous. Instead of directing your anger at those that cause the problem, you blame all cops, even those in the vast majority that are responsible and ethical. The good cops are being run off by people that think like you do. The result is exactly what the article describes - a police department that won't police any more, a rising crime rate, and a pool of police applicants that are less qualified and seeking the job for the wrong reasons.


I've generally found you too be reasonable but this is some serious gaslighting, abusive, bs. What's the line we hear all the time? If you're not doing anything wrong you don't have anything to fear.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's some folksy wisdom for the NYPD to adopt:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have the tried not killing unarmed people and dogs? No? Maybe they should give it a go.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jeez, the anti-police vitriol in this thread is astounding.

Who would you call if your house was broken in to?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if your property was stolen?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you were being threatened with a deadly weapon?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you were involved in a traffic accident?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you saw a drunk driver barreling down the highway?  The police - I did.

You Farkers sound like either:
A. Criminals
B.  Antifa zealots
C.  Echo-chamber enthusiasts

Think for yourselves.  The police are here to help us and risk their lives doing so.

/Flame on
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Normal people don't want to be cops.
To do the job correctly, takes a lot of empathy, street smarts, social skills, and you have to deal with a lot of unpleasant things.
But the qualifications to actually become a cop is relatively easy - no college degree required, for one obvious thing.
And there are lots and lots of positions that "need" filled.
And it comes with a lot of responsibility and a lot of power to affect people.
So we end up with the cops that we have.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

8 inches: Jeez, the anti-police vitriol in this thread is astounding.

Who would you call if your house was broken in to?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if your property was stolen?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you were being threatened with a deadly weapon?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you were involved in a traffic accident?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you saw a drunk driver barreling down the highway?  The police - I did.

You Farkers sound like either:
A. Criminals
B.  Antifa zealots
C.  Echo-chamber enthusiasts

Think for yourselves.  The police are here to help us and risk their lives doing so.

/Flame on


You sound white.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NY Post? Gotta be totes legit.

We have people in town flying the desecrated blue line flag. That's how I know where the racist assholes are.
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think it's proof that you shouldn't have that job if being held accountable causes you to not want the job. The amazing thing to me is that no one gets all that upset over what police do until they kill someone needlessly. So if you're a cop, accountability won't ever be a problem for you to worry about until you actually kill someone. Even then it might still not be a problem for you unless it was an unjustified killing. Cops who balk at this are in effect saying they want to be able to kill anyone(minority or leftist goes without saying) with no questions asked.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: I don't expect cops to be perfect.

I do expect cops to not shake down communities they work in, scare kids, shoot pets, or beat people half to death for being "disrespectful."

I expect them to behave like the professionals they are supposed to be.

If anyone thinks that is a bridge too far for their job they can GTFO and save the taxpayers the expense of their entitlement.


Is it still ok if they demonstrate masturbation techniques to 12yo boys in the back of their squad cars though?

Yes. Really.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

8 inches: Jeez, the anti-police vitriol in this thread is astounding.

Who would you call if your house was broken in to?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if your property was stolen?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you were being threatened with a deadly weapon?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you were involved in a traffic accident?  The police - I did.
Who would you call if you saw a drunk driver barreling down the highway?  The police - I did.

You Farkers sound like either:
A. Criminals
B.  Antifa zealots
C.  Echo-chamber enthusiasts

Think for yourselves.  The police are here to help us and risk their lives doing so.

/Flame on


Hmmm...this seems like a very...suburban...take.
 
