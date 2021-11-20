 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Cartel says it will release more inventory for public consumption. Sweet   (ca.finance.yahoo.com) divider line
    Quebec Maple Syrup Producers  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Too late, I just had to take the sap out of the freezer to make room for the cow, so I boiled it down and made some syrup.  mmmmm, delicious single-tree sourced maple syrup
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As much as I rather enjoy breakfasting upon the blood of innocent trees, please stop bottling maple syrup in plastic jug bottles.

I can taste the cheap plastic.

/glass only please.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We do backyard sugaring.  Get a few gallons a year.  One year we yielded a batch on Valentine's Day.  I wanted to name it Scrimboy's Sweet Release but nobody wanted to try it.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Too late, I just had to take the sap out of the freezer to make room for the cow, so I boiled it down and made some syrup.  mmmmm, delicious single-tree sourced maple syrup


I have sugar maples in my back yard that a friend of mine taps. It's pretty excellent but we don't get a ton of sap out of them
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oblig.
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the late 70s and early 80s, we had a neighbor who would tap his maple trees every year and make syrup. If it was a good year, he'd give us a pint of syrup. Very tasty, guy knew what he was doing.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's time to squeeze cane elsewhere.  The local supplier was caught cutting it with karo last year so there may some impolite discussion if it happens again.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Vermont makes damn good maple syrup. I can't speak for Canadian maple syrup because I've never had it.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Oblig.
[media1.fdncms.com image 768x1024]


that syrup could very well be from Quebec.  Anyone remember the Great Maple Syrup Heist of 2011? (Not certain about the exact date). It was a processor in Vermont that never questioned why he was getting such a great deal on truckload after truckload of maple syrup.
 
