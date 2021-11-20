 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Wait, people still use CB radios?
41
41 Comments
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whaddaya expect from year old men?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
10-4 Rubber Ducky!

C.W. McCall - Convoy
Youtube Sd5ZLJWQmss
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Investigators say Johnson was shot with a revolver that shoots a .410-bore shotgun shell.

Wonder what the recoil is like?  Birdshot, buckshot, or slug? Do they even make buckshot for a 410 gauge?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZAZ: Investigators say Johnson was shot with a revolver that shoots a .410-bore shotgun shell.

Wonder what the recoil is like?  Birdshot, buckshot, or slug? Do they even make buckshot for a 410 gauge?


According to the googles, yes.  Which surprised me too.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: ZAZ: Investigators say Johnson was shot with a revolver that shoots a .410-bore shotgun shell.

Wonder what the recoil is like?  Birdshot, buckshot, or slug? Do they even make buckshot for a 410 gauge?

According to the googles, yes.  Which surprised me too.


Yes, but I think it's primarily used for "self defense" (or whatever this was) purposes. Google a Taurus Judge for the most prevalent .410 revolver that I'm aware of.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alcohol and CB radios, a recipe for disaster.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZAZ: Investigators say Johnson was shot with a revolver that shoots a .410-bore shotgun shell.

Wonder what the recoil is like?  Birdshot, buckshot, or slug? Do they even make buckshot for a 410 gauge?


Fark user imageView Full Size


coming out of a .45 Long Colt revolver at an up close target? boy-howdy.

/The Judge is an awkward hot-mess of a handgun but as an anti-carjack weapon it's homerun
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: phalamir: ZAZ: Investigators say Johnson was shot with a revolver that shoots a .410-bore shotgun shell.

Wonder what the recoil is like?  Birdshot, buckshot, or slug? Do they even make buckshot for a 410 gauge?

According to the googles, yes.  Which surprised me too.

Yes, but I think it's primarily used for "self defense" (or whatever this was) purposes. Google a Taurus Judge for the most prevalent .410 revolver that I'm aware of.


Neat. Looks about as accurate at distance as my pee stream but I bet the f*cker could fill someone full of lead in close quarters...

Giant Clown Shoe: ZAZ: Investigators say Johnson was shot with a revolver that shoots a .410-bore shotgun shell.

Wonder what the recoil is like?  Birdshot, buckshot, or slug? Do they even make buckshot for a 410 gauge?

[Fark user image 850x553]

coming out of a .45 Long Colt revolver at an up close target? boy-howdy.

/The Judge is an awkward hot-mess of a handgun but as an anti-carjack weapon it's homerun


Well, there ya go.

/call an ambulance!
//but not for me!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Whaddaya expect from year old men?


Year-old men?

Not to be able to drive somewhere to shoot someone.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Before cell phones, we used CBs to find each other. Because, as teens, we were never home and always out somewhere in our cars. My handle was "Jughead."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Billy Liar: Whaddaya expect from year old men?

Year-old men?

Not to be able to drive somewhere to shoot someone.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Billy Liar: Whaddaya expect from year old men?

Year-old men?

Not to be able to drive somewhere to shoot someone.


Their mom can drive them across state lines...
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA has a helpful photo of a driveway that just screams "shooting someone over an argument regarding a CB radio."
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators say both men are in their 60s and have known one another since high school.

Sounds like George McFly finally had had enough of taking Biff's shiat.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's my Care Bears radio! No it isn't! *blam* *blam*
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were FL I could say we reached peak murica.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every person I ever knee who owned a .410 revolver was a jerk with anger issues.

I also know CBs are still popular with survivalists.  Probably not a coincidence.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only really do ham radio these days.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim's son says he feels it should be an attempted murder charge.

He beat your daddy after he shot him, that proves he only meant to hurt him.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if he had an echo board, a linear amp, and roger beep devices attached to his CB, that'll get you a smack down in most places.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Every person I ever knee who owned a .410 revolver was a jerk with anger issues.

I also know CBs are still popular with survivalists.  Probably not a coincidence.


Yeah, I'll pick CB up on HF sometimes.  The Ham bands (2m) are like a NewsMax chat room around here sometimes.  CB is like "InfoWars is part of the globalist conspiracy! What they don't want you to know".  It's real bad.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you know you are in a good area of kentucky when names and street numbers are on the mail boxes and the junk cars are hidden by trees.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
winedrinkingman:

I also know CBs are still popular with survivalists.  Probably not a coincidence.

---

I picked one up at a garage sale once in the late '90's, it was fun to ask the truckers for a blowjob and listen to the rising chorus of "FA***T, F**K YOU, YOU GO***MN SH*T, I'll KILL YOU!"
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I still have, admittedly in storage, but I still have them, the Cobra 40 channel CB radio and K40 antenna that I had in my 1985 Ford Escort, as well as the Cobra CB Base station that was in my parents home.  I have no idea why I am hanging on to them, other than for the memories.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ask around, the next 4th of October, and you'll be surprised.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
when dad went in on the cb thing, he went all out. quarter wave groundplane antennas at both houses, antennas in two of the cars, 2 pace 2300 radios, base power supply, and a honking big 6 channel walkie talkie. all my friends had their setups  lots of fun while it lasted. dad was "gollywobbler", i was
"tin ears"...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those HAM folks will enter the thread shortly. Prepare for some bleeding ariel pontificating.
 
focusthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My aunt's old Chrysler LeBaron had one as a factory option.  For the car that says "I want the rich Corinthian leather, but I don't want to seem too highfalutin."

CSB:

I got a walkie-talkie in the late '70s. It was Star Trek communicator themed. Flip open gold screen, and a button to tap out Morse code.  I would frequently hear truckers on it. And as a 7-year-old, I learned many words that summer.
And yes, I did say a walkie-talkie, as in singular.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's your 20....06
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was one of them posing as a chick named Candy Cane? -it was the only other movie Paul Walker was in.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tin foil dead budgie
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

focusthis: My aunt's old Chrysler LeBaron had one as a factory option.  For the car that says "I want the rich Corinthian leather, but I don't want to seem too highfalutin."

CSB:

I got a walkie-talkie in the late '70s. It was Star Trek communicator themed. Flip open gold screen, and a button to tap out Morse code.  I would frequently hear truckers on it. And as a 7-year-old, I learned many words that summer.
And yes, I did say a walkie-talkie, as in singular.


I got a set of walkie talkies too, i was thunderstruck when i was playing with one in the treehouse and...somebody actually answered. It was a neighbor across the street who happened to be on channel 14. But for 8 year old me, wow, that was cool. It also worked around the lake house where it got out a coupla miles. It was part of what motivated dad to buy into the cb fad...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: focusthis: My aunt's old Chrysler LeBaron had one as a factory option.  For the car that says "I want the rich Corinthian leather, but I don't want to seem too highfalutin."

CSB:

I got a walkie-talkie in the late '70s. It was Star Trek communicator themed. Flip open gold screen, and a button to tap out Morse code.  I would frequently hear truckers on it. And as a 7-year-old, I learned many words that summer.
And yes, I did say a walkie-talkie, as in singular.

I got a set of walkie talkies too, i was thunderstruck when i was playing with one in the treehouse and...somebody actually answered. It was a neighbor across the street who happened to be on channel 14. But for 8 year old me, wow, that was cool. It also worked around the lake house where it got out a coupla miles. It was part of what motivated dad to buy into the cb fad...


Still use them on road rallies it's the only way to talk with a large group, of course I do road rallies for bad cars not nice cars  Commonly heard "Hey anyone got an extra Radiator don't worry about the size we have a sawzall"
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've always been fascinated by radio tech. Walkies, citizens band, ham, marine vhf, cell phones, numbers stations, scanners, you name it. The shiat is cool. And yes there are some very weird people out there in the dark corners of the em spectrum.

https://www.thisamericanlife.org/141/​i​nvisible-worlds
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CB radios are awesome.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked on dittybopper? Were muskets involved?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CB is cool, but I prefer HAM radio.
 
robbrie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The shooter's new handle is "inmate".
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: CB is cool, but I prefer HAM radio.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JRoo: I picked one up at a garage sale once in the late '90's, it was fun to ask the truckers for a blowjob and listen to the rising chorus of "FA***T, F**K YOU, YOU GO***MN SH*T, I'll KILL YOU!"



In our early to mid teens back in the mid 80s, me and my circle of friends all had base units of varying quality.

It was our internet, where, among other things, we also enjoyed trolling truck drivers from time to time, usually by adopting flamer alts

My last radio was a Realistic Navaho SSB

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was a base unit that also had a 12 volt input, so by my last days on the CB, I had that big SOB mounted under the dash of my truck.

Cell phones are great, but CBs were a lot more fun.
 
