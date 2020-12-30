 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Inflation: Average Americans are paying as much as $90 for a bottle of wine. Farkers are still getting Two Buck Chuck   (marketwatch.com) divider line
84
    More: Scary, Inflation, Monetary policy, Federal Reserve System, highest annual U.S. inflation rate, financial markets, Central bank, inflation worries, higher prices  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 20 Nov 2021 at 4:47 PM (45 minutes ago)



84 Comments     (+0 »)
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA article does not use any citations to back up the $90 bottle of wine purchases by "average" Americans, nor the $5 gallon gas purchases

oh wait
FTFA: Investors like Jay Hatfield of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, along with Stifel Chief Economist Lindsey Piegza, say the Fed has "lost control" of inflation

searches...

Infrastructure Capital Advisors is a boutique financial services company managing assets over $1 billion dollars

Looks like the Rich people complaining they are "average americans" and are against any inflation

normally when i buy wine from my Favorite distributor I spend about $20-$30 a bottle.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a god damned bunch of horse shiat.

Gas prices always fluctuate and they aren't even the highest in the last decade around here. I HAVE seen $5/gallon (regular) gasoline, but not since the prior administration and not in my state.

Wine? What average American pays $90 for a bottle of farking wine?

CONCERT TICKETS?! What the actual shiat. That's not "inflation," that's greed on MULTIPLE fronts.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kkinnison: Looks like the Rich people complaining they are "average americans" and are against any inflation


For some reason, I see rich people complaining a lot more about potential inflation than poor people. (Perhaps because poor people have no money that can potentially lose value.)

Giving money to the poor? "Inflation!" Erasing debt? "Inflation!" Increase wages? "Inflation!"

Raise the military budget? Nothing. Give tax breaks to the rich? Nothing.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We have $5/gallon gas. Premium non-ethanol. Your average American may buy a few gallons a year for lawn equipment and the like.

A rare American will buy it for their nice (not new) car. Because they're not average and can afford to do so.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel I deserve to be a little bit above average. What's a good $95 bottle for me to open when I"m already shiat faced.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: kkinnison: Looks like the Rich people complaining they are "average americans" and are against any inflation

For some reason, I see rich people complaining a lot more about potential inflation than poor people. (Perhaps because poor people have no money that can potentially lose value.)

Giving money to the poor? "Inflation!" Erasing debt? "Inflation!" Increase wages? "Inflation!"

Raise the military budget? Nothing. Give tax breaks to the rich? Nothing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Filled up here in Omaha yesterday at Costco. Regular was $2.88/gal.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you have last year's inflation and this year's inflation happen at the same time, it obviously is going to be higher than other years.  The economy was hurting last year, recovering from that will lead to higher prices.  The only other option is to raise interest rates, and the economy hasn't recovered enough yet to do that.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: We have $5/gallon gas. Premium non-ethanol. Your average American may buy a few gallons a year for lawn equipment and the like.

A rare American will buy it for their nice (not new) car. Because they're not average and can afford to do so.


Last time I checked here is was about the same (maybe a few cents more) than diesel. I occasionally fill up with it so my Focus can pretend to get close to the EPA estimated mileage. Otherwise, when I normally fill up with "up to 10% ethanol", I loose about 4 or 5 mpg as it was built just before mixed gas was a thing at the pump.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

isamudyson: Last time I checked here is was about the same (maybe a few cents more) than diesel


That would be awesome here. But diesel isn't far off from regular gasoline prices here.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What is a "regular burrito", and why should I be outraged it costs $12?

That's a bit high, but not totally unreasonable. The 3 places closest to me are all around $8-10 base price, you could easily hit $12-15 with an add-on or two.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not an economy wizard, but why is inflation always measured with random-ass shiat like wine, milk, and gas and not housing prices?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I spent $80 on a bottle of Chateauneuf-du-Pape at a fancy steakhouse for my last anniversary dinner with my wife but that's as high as I've ever gone.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just read this.

Corporations are using inflation as an excuse to raise prices and make fatter profits - and it's making the problem worse

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/co​r​porations-using-inflation-as-excuse-to​-reap-fatter-profits-reich-2021-11
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm not an economy wizard, but why is inflation always measured with random-ass shiat like wine, milk, and gas and not housing prices?


In business school, they told us that things like fuel and housing prices are too volatile in the short-term to be useful measures. It is best, they said, to use things whose prices change more slowly over time to get a long-term, big-picture measure.

Take that as you will.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: MattytheMouse: I'm not an economy wizard, but why is inflation always measured with random-ass shiat like wine, milk, and gas and not housing prices?

In business school, they told us that things like fuel and housing prices are too volatile in the short-term to be useful measures. It is best, they said, to use things whose prices change more slowly over time to get a long-term, big-picture measure.

Take that as you will.


So, off-season hotel prices?

Yeah they're not much different than they were five years ago.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: MattytheMouse: I'm not an economy wizard, but why is inflation always measured with random-ass shiat like wine, milk, and gas and not housing prices?

In business school, they told us that things like fuel and housing prices are too volatile in the short-term to be useful measures. It is best, they said, to use things whose prices change more slowly over time to get a long-term, big-picture measure.

Take that as you will.


So, hookers & blow then?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

isamudyson: bostonguy: MattytheMouse: I'm not an economy wizard, but why is inflation always measured with random-ass shiat like wine, milk, and gas and not housing prices?

In business school, they told us that things like fuel and housing prices are too volatile in the short-term to be useful measures. It is best, they said, to use things whose prices change more slowly over time to get a long-term, big-picture measure.

Take that as you will.

So, hookers & blow then?


LOL. I wouldn't know -- I didn't finish the MBA (three of four semesters.)
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why, Average Americans have had to switch to *domestic* monocle polish, scale back to the *bimonthly* Faberge egg club, and are increasingly being forced to hunt fatties and uggos for sport.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh. Noting the joke in the headline, Trader Joe's is now trending on Twitter in response to the article.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just went to the grocery store and looked at beef for the first time in ever..  almost 20 bucks for flank steak?

Beer, breakfast tacos and chicken fajitas it is!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who coulda guessed this was going to be the outcome of printing trillions of dollars out of thin air?

static.seekingalpha.comView Full Size
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I buy $12 wine does that count.  Honestly I've made some sour faces after the first couple sips of cheap wine but by the second glass it's more please and by the third folks are making O faces.  Well folk.
 
dericwater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I spent $80 on a bottle of Chateauneuf-du-Pape at a fancy steakhouse for my last anniversary dinner with my wife but that's as high as I've ever gone.


That's restaurant price for a bottle. Which means the same bottle from a store would be 1/2 to 1/3 that. That is, $25 to $40 retail at a store.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The "average" American will pay "as much as" for some stuff.

It's not the average American will pay the average cost for some stuff.

In other words, they're using outliers to make things scarier.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The people that have everything complain the most about keeping it and getting more.

Time to slay dragons.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Americans are paying $90 for wine and $150 and up for concert tickets because they can afford it and they want to. The dollar has increased in value since Biden took office.
 
darkone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you can't find good wine for $20 something and great wine for $50 or so you need to find a better wine store.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thunderbird
Youtube _KHGqyGBeys
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I just went to the grocery store and looked at beef for the first time in ever..  almost 20 bucks for flank steak?

Beer, breakfast tacos and chicken fajitas it is!


Just saw a friend post this pic from the grocery store
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark yews
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Filled up here in Omaha yesterday at Costco. Regular was $2.88/gal.


wine or gas?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Who coulda guessed this was going to be the outcome of printing trillions of dollars out of thin air?


Not Reagan! (or any Republican since)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's three-fourty-nine buck Chuck. I just bought four bottles to use for Thanksgiving cooking.

/A couple of turkey breast, a couple bottles of Chuck, fresh herbs, salt, pepper all into the crockpot the night before. No fuss, no muss, just juicy turkey and broth that makes gravy good enough to be its own side dish.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Axeofjudgement: I just went to the grocery store and looked at beef for the first time in ever..  almost 20 bucks for flank steak?

Beer, breakfast tacos and chicken fajitas it is!

Just saw a friend post this pic from the grocery store
[Fark user image image 850x1133]


THEY CAN EAT A DICK!  Christ it's like thr meat industy saw Impossible/Beyond prices and decided this was a great game to play.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The last bottle of wine I bought was Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande  for a special occasion.  It was about $200.  And I'd do it again.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems like the solution to this is obvious, don't pay 90 dollars for a bottle of wine.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: That's three-fourty-nine buck Chuck. I just bought four bottles to use for Thanksgiving cooking.

/A couple of turkey breast, a couple bottles of Chuck, fresh herbs, salt, pepper all into the crockpot the night before. No fuss, no muss, just juicy turkey and broth that makes gravy good enough to be its own side dish.


I came here to make a tree-fitty joke about it, dammit. You both beat me to it, and it's actually the real price.

/heartbroken.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Axeofjudgement: I just went to the grocery store and looked at beef for the first time in ever..  almost 20 bucks for flank steak?

Beer, breakfast tacos and chicken fajitas it is!

Just saw a friend post this pic from the grocery store
[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Are they in BC?

Because before the roads washed away we were looking at $100 for a standing rib roast. But last time I was at Stupidstore they didn't even have beef because the trucks were rerouted through the USA when the roads washed away.

The BoC has 1 job. Unlike the Fed which balances jobs and inflation, the BoC has one job, keep inflation at 2% and they are not doing their job!
 
algman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some farker must have that image of the typical American families making $250,000.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Seems like the solution to this is obvious, don't pay 90 dollars for a bottle of wine.


Well, sure. Though I think a better solution overall, especially with inflation, is for Americans to stop being such conspicuous consumers. Stop buying all kinds of junk, stop buying into the "use it and toss it" disposable goods model, and get out of the habit of seeing volume of stuff as a sign of wealth.

Oh, and learn to farking make your own goddamn wine/beer/mead. It isn't that farking hard. It's not even that expensive!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

algman: Some farker must have that image of the typical American families making $250,000.


They do, if they're typical american families in, say, New York or California. Joke's on them, though, the average cost of living makes that $250k worth about $30-50k in more reasonable areas.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A previous version of this report inaccurately implied that $5-a-gallon gasoline, $90 bottles of wine and $200 concert tickets were typical purchases of late among average Americans. The story has been corrected.

Looks like the apocalypse is canceled.  :(
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Axeofjudgement: I just went to the grocery store and looked at beef for the first time in ever..  almost 20 bucks for flank steak?

Beer, breakfast tacos and chicken fajitas it is!

Just saw a friend post this pic from the grocery store
[Fark user image image 850x1133]


That's Canadian dollars so that's about three-fiddy in US greenbacks.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: SumoJeb: Axeofjudgement: I just went to the grocery store and looked at beef for the first time in ever..  almost 20 bucks for flank steak?

Beer, breakfast tacos and chicken fajitas it is!

Just saw a friend post this pic from the grocery store
[Fark user image image 850x1133]

Are they in BC?

Because before the roads washed away we were looking at $100 for a standing rib roast. But last time I was at Stupidstore they didn't even have beef because the trucks were rerouted through the USA when the roads washed away.

The BoC has 1 job. Unlike the Fed which balances jobs and inflation, the BoC has one job, keep inflation at 2% and they are not doing their job!


Calgary.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Axeofjudgement: I just went to the grocery store and looked at beef for the first time in ever..  almost 20 bucks for flank steak?

Beer, breakfast tacos and chicken fajitas it is!

Just saw a friend post this pic from the grocery store
[Fark user image 850x1133]


I had to pay $24 a gallon for peanut oil.  I needed 3 gallons, so it cost $72 just for the peanut oil to deep fry the turkey.  But prices aren't high...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

algman: Some farker must have that image of the typical American families making $250,000.


I thought I had it on my phone, but it's not there.  But I found this instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
