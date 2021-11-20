 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   Transatlantic couple marry via Zoom despite having never met in real life. What could possibly go wrong?   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As we haven't met in person yet we haven't been able to have a physical relationship, which means that our marriage is based off of more than that."

Desperation?
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom hooks up her son with messed-up hunny, news at 11. GD bless the internet, we used to have to watch Jerry Springer to see this kind of shiat show
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.mi6-hq.comView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Butt stuff?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple marry despite never meeting in real lifein person
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I suppose he could get the aspect ratio of his screen fixed. Snark.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be more worried if one of them was good looking. With these 2, they may not get along and the marriage might be a train wreck, but it's not a scam.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Couple marry despite never meeting in real lifein person


Very good point. Things you do online are real life also, so stop it whatever it is!
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SPARC Pile: Bad Butt stuff?


Butt stuff is fine as long as everybody is into it. I'm sorry that your mom made it gross.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work with a woman who did this. They'd met playing second life (long after second life had, in my impression, peaked..). She was also ~15 years older than her husband.

They had an extremely hard time getting him a green card, even (especially?) after explaining to their immigration agent how they consummated they marriage via cyber sex with their dragon avatars.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple initially planned to tie the knot when they finally got the chance to meet for the first time, but after reading about a new law passed that made international virtual wedding ceremonies legal in the state of Utah, US, they decided to go ahead straight away.

Sometimes I wonder why I decided to come to this state after I got out of Ohio ans Covid. I've met some genuinely awesome and friendly people. But others... yeah once they realize you're not Mormon...

In another heart-breaking turn of events, Ayse was then turned away at US immigration, because the immigration office claimed she 'didn't have enough money in her bank to support herself during her stay' and 'didn't have strong enough ties to the UK'.

Awesome, you're broke and laid off. Yes this is going to totally work.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

brantgoose: ArcadianRefugee: Couple marry despite never meeting in real lifein person

Very good point. Things you do online are real life also, so stop it whatever it is!


Unless you're doing it on the way home from the dentist.  Then you have to question whether it's real life or not.

https://www.google.com/search?q=is+th​i​s+real+life&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS792US792&e​i=J2qZYf-NDsSsqtsP1Yae-AQ&oq=is+this+r​eal&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMYADIFCAAQkQI​yBQguEJECMgUILhCABDIFCAAQgAQyBQgAEIAEM​gUILhCABDIFCAAQgAQyBQguEIAEMgUIABCABDI​FCC4QgAQ6BwgAEEcQsAM6CwgAEIAEELEDEIMBO​g4ILhCABBCxAxDHARCjAjoICAAQgAQQsQM6CAg​uELEDEIMBOgsILhCABBCxAxCDAToLCC4QgAQQx​wEQowI6CAgAELEDEIMBOggIABCABBDJAzoFCAA​QkgM6CwgAEIAEELEDEMkDOg4IABCABBCxAxCDA​RDJAzoICC4QgAQQsQNKBAhBGABQgAhYgBFg8Bd​oA3ACeACAAaoBiAGTDJIBBDAuMTKYAQCgAQHIA​QjAAQE&sclient=gws-wiz
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I'd be more worried if one of them was good looking. With these 2, they may not get along and the marriage might be a train wreck, but it's not a scam.


Should uggos even be allowed to get married?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
After being a former mail order spouse, I can tell you most are returned. I was then on the clearance rack for months.

You really have to be sure if you wish to marry someone via long distance relationship.
 
August11
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A couple have got married through Zoom...

Enough!

* Pulitzer button *
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Given that the only way somebody could be attracted to me is if they hadn't met me, I guess there's hope for me yet...
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: NotARocketScientist: I'd be more worried if one of them was good looking. With these 2, they may not get along and the marriage might be a train wreck, but it's not a scam.

Should uggos even be allowed to get married?


If that was the case almost none of fark would be allowed to be married.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: After being a former mail order spouse, I can tell you most are returned. I was then on the clearance rack for months.

You really have to be sure if you wish to marry someone via long distance relationship.


Name checks out
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: After being a former mail order spouse, I can tell you most are returned. I was then on the clearance rack for months.

You really have to be sure if you wish to marry someone via long distance relationship.


Actually had a boss that was divorced from his mail order Russian wife. She came over, it was brief as she found someone with more money. Then it was quits.

Dude pined after her all the time.

I mean I have some pathetic lows. But that's something well beyond my comprehension.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"As we haven't met in person yet we haven't been able to have a physical relationship, which means that our marriage is based off of more than that."

No, it means it's based on other than that.  And in comparison, less than pretty much everyone else.

So good luck to you.
 
orygubner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: NotARocketScientist: I'd be more worried if one of them was good looking. With these 2, they may not get along and the marriage might be a train wreck, but it's not a scam.

Should uggos even be allowed to get married?


Nobody is gonna let you breed otherwise
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: AmbassadorBooze: NotARocketScientist: I'd be more worried if one of them was good looking. With these 2, they may not get along and the marriage might be a train wreck, but it's not a scam.

Should uggos even be allowed to get married?

If that was the case almost none of fark would be allowed to be married.


The question stands.

For the protection of the uggos.  Even if it is two uggos.  One of them might be a tool of a beautiful gang to scam the uggos.we can never be sure and we have to protect people.  Especially from beautiful scammers.
 
orygubner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: After being a former mail order spouse, I can tell you most are returned. I was then on the clearance rack for months.

You really have to be sure if you wish to marry someone via long distance relationship.


Laika, is that you!? I miss you, best space-faring doggo biatch
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

orygubner: AmbassadorBooze: NotARocketScientist: I'd be more worried if one of them was good looking. With these 2, they may not get along and the marriage might be a train wreck, but it's not a scam.

Should uggos even be allowed to get married?

Nobody is gonna let you breed otherwise


Oh yeah.  Marriage is required for joining gametes.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: brantgoose: ArcadianRefugee: Couple marry despite never meeting in real lifein person

Very good point. Things you do online are real life also, so stop it whatever it is!

Unless you're doing it on the way home from the dentist.  Then you have to question whether it's real life or not.

https://www.google.com/search?q=is+thi​s+real+life&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS792US792&e​i=J2qZYf-NDsSsqtsP1Yae-AQ&oq=is+this+r​eal&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMYADIFCAAQkQI​yBQguEJECMgUILhCABDIFCAAQgAQyBQgAEIAEM​gUILhCABDIFCAAQgAQyBQguEIAEMgUIABCABDI​FCC4QgAQ6BwgAEEcQsAM6CwgAEIAEELEDEIMBO​g4ILhCABBCxAxDHARCjAjoICAAQgAQQsQM6CAg​uELEDEIMBOgsILhCABBCxAxCDAToLCC4QgAQQx​wEQowI6CAgAELEDEIMBOggIABCABBDJAzoFCAA​QkgM6CwgAEIAEELEDEMkDOg4IABCABBCxAxCDA​RDJAzoICC4QgAQQsQNKBAhBGABQgAhYgBFg8Bd​oA3ACeACAAaoBiAGTDJIBBDAuMTKYAQCgAQHIA​QjAAQE&sclient=gws-wiz


You can easily embed YouTube videos on Fark by using this button:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just paste the URL here in the pop-up and click "OK:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In another heart-breaking turn of events, Ayse was then turned away at US immigration, because the immigration office claimed she 'didn't have enough money in her bank to support herself during her stay' and 'didn't have strong enough ties to the UK'.
Ayse said: "I think they thought that if they let me into the US then I'd never leave because of Darrin.
"His address was listed as where I was staying on my tourist visa and they asked my relationship to him, so when I told them he was my boyfriend and they saw I'd been in Mexico for 15 days I guess they thought I'd try to outstay my visa.

That's exactly why they turned her away.  Having a boyfriend in the US was another strike against her.  Now she can apply for a spousal visa and that isn't cheap and won't happen overnight.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I used to work with a woman who did this. They'd met playing second life (long after second life had, in my impression, peaked..). She was also ~15 years older than her husband.

They had an extremely hard time getting him a green card, even (especially?) after explaining to their immigration agent how they consummated they marriage via cyber sex with their dragon avatars.


well, for married consummated by dragon avatars you need to file form 124-TH, not 125-TM, so I can understand the difficulties that arose.
 
algman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: NotARocketScientist: I'd be more worried if one of them was good looking. With these 2, they may not get along and the marriage might be a train wreck, but it's not a scam.

Should uggos even be allowed to get married?


I think maybe that's the point of the Moonraker photos above?
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: After being a former mail order spouse, I can tell you most are returned. I was then on the clearance rack for months.

You really have to be sure if you wish to marry someone via long distance relationship.


I bought a crate of random returned mail order spouses from Amazon, and was able to put unboxing videos on YouTube AND PornHub
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have things changed?  I thought 'consummation' was still part of a marriage, and failure to consummate valid grounds for annulment.  Hell, in Canada you can get that annulment even if the failure is for medical reasons instead of simple refusal.

Though honestly, if your new spouse wants to leave you because your pecker breaks, better you find out their assholes during the honeymoon than when you're deeper into the relationship and your lives are even more entangled.
 
