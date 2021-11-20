 Skip to content
(WOWT Omaha)   Now that the media's done the "turkey shortage" schtick to death, they're now already puking out the "Christmas Tree Shortage" schtick. Coming Soon: New Year's Confetti & Champagne shortage schtick   (wowt.com) divider line
132 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 1:46 PM (44 minutes ago)



snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only real and important shortage is of money in consumer pockets.
All the other shortages are fake.

/well, except for PS5
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no Christmas tree shortage.  It's right there in its box, like always.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am waiting for the schtick shortage schtick
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"ooogahboogah"

/get a job, sir
 
cefm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are too damn many turkeys. On Haloween my grocery store filled up half the freezers with turkeys. Haven't been able to find a whole chicken in nearly a month.
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just hope services aren't affected. Junk I don't need.

scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I am waiting for the schtick shortage schtick


Sorry, there's a shortage of schtick shortage schticks.  Please provide your email and you'll be contacted when we have supplies again.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am a combatant in the War on Christmas.  I am dedicated to its destruction.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A nice local rail trail goes past the Christmas tree farm we buy ours from every year.  They still have trees.

What a delightful tradition.  Go out on the come and chop down a tree for us and a tree for my mother in law.  Can't we just double up on the cookies and eggnog instead?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: A nice local rail trail goes past the Christmas tree farm we buy ours from every year.  They still have trees.

What a delightful tradition.  Go out on the come and chop down a tree for us and a tree for my mother in law.  Can't we just double up on the cookies and eggnog instead?


Out in the cold.  Not the, uh, you know.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trees take some time to grow. This seems like a bullshiat take. Wait, it actually is a bullshiat take on the supposed supply chain terror. You know, gripping the country and shiat.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't forget the October "beer shortage" that was on fark. Although I think that was just guinness specifically.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I am a combatant in the War on Christmas.  I am dedicated to its destruction.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's this gnarly stunted magnolia outside I put a single origami ornament on for the pretense of participation. Who says it has to be a pine? Minimizing the holidays keeps you sane
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good. About time someone brought to light and helped stop the innocent slaughter of pine trees to be be slit down, and then humiliated in death and have their corpses wrapped in slinky, tacky baubles to be put on display for the amusement of man.

#truewaronchristmad
#treelivesmatter
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got a free turkey from the grocery store when I bought a ham. Just like last week or so. If they're giving away turkeys they can't be that scarce.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We used to cut trees on our property every year and give them to friends and family, we always ended up with the Charlie Brown tree in our house because my Dad would give away all the nice trees
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I got a free turkey from the grocery store when I bought a ham. Just like last week or so. If they're giving away turkeys they can't be that scarce.


True. Case in point, subby's mom...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
headline:
THERE WILL NOT BE ENOUGH NEW YEARS TO GO AROUND !

BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

folks that want you to worry and live in fear.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's only a champagne shortage if it's in the champagne region of France. Otherwise it's just sparkling undersupply.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: A nice local rail trail goes past the Christmas tree farm we buy ours from every year.  They still have trees.

What a delightful tradition.  Go out on in the cold and chop down a tree for us and a tree for my mother in law.  Can't we just double up on the cookies and eggnog instead?


Right? I sure wish we could.
I worked a Christmas tree farm when i was 19.
I transported and sold trees seasonally in my 20s.

I'm not sure what's more miserable, trying to get a piece of shiat truck up a muddy hill for the 5000th time only to go slop around and chop down 20 tree's no one will like quite well enough,

or loading and unloading full Ryder trucks of tied trees day after day, then freezing my ass off all day in a parking lot telling asshole after asshole that no, they can't get a discount.

my family has done the artificial tree forever (brother had allergies, pets are a pain) , every time we do a live one its more trouble than its worth.

/it is good money though
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have no Christmas tree.  I don't want a Christmas tree.  This isn't an issue for me.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I am a combatant in the War on Christmas.  I am dedicated to its destruction.


Merry Christmas
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What there *is* a shortage of is turkeys that aren't too big for my goddamned refrigerator.

/counter depth
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, I'm not getting a turkey this year because I don't feel like being around relatives that are unvaccinated and I'm slumming it with a fake tree because the goal this year is to put new walls up in the living room because I'm tired of the paneling with with R11 insulation behind it and no drywall or vapor barrier to keep the wind from cutting through.
The little fake tree is going in one of the two rooms we turned into offices because we both work from home now.

I don't think I'm unusual in all that this year. Lots of people aren't in a position to "get back to normal".
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: What there *is* a shortage of is turkeys that aren't too big for my goddamned refrigerator.

/counter depth


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I also have a fake tree but I live around several X-mas tree farm and it seem to me like they have more than enough available.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I got a free turkey from the grocery store when I bought a ham. Just like last week or so. If they're giving away turkeys they can't be that scarce.


Oh do you shop at Ray's Food Place, too?

/doubtful
//but that little SW Oregon chain has a similar deal
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The local Publix is selling them for .49 per lb, lowest price since 1968.

What is normally associated with reduced pricing?  demand has not dropped.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: it is good money though


It must be.

I visited friends in Salem OR regularly back in the 90s.  In the fall, I'd see local tree farmers harvesting trees using a helicopter to just yank them out of the ground, roots and all, one by one.

That can't be cheaper than hiring a buncha murphs to hack them off with chainsaws, but it certainly looked faster.
 
