(Mirror.co.uk)   Christmas tree removed after residents deemed it an "embarrassment". Charlie Brown unavailable for comment   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on man. That tree is just being the best tree he can be. Don't hate on him
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"What did we just do?!" - "All I did was wave my arms around!"

SNL TV Funhouse Charlie Brown Christmas
Youtube R_Ejc3N9JKU
/"Goodbye, lesbians."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean, they could have done allot worse...

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A thousand pounds for that? Are those bespoke barricades or something?
 
Fissile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The people complaining obviously don't understand that Christmas isn't in material things.

Merry Christmas, you British blockheads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I mean, they could have done allot worse...

[static.independent.co.uk image 850x637]


You won't miss a chance to post a picture of the royal butt-plug, isn't that right?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Excuse me, but we're brexiting in a pandemic. Cut us some slack.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fissile: Claude Ballse: I mean, they could have done allot worse...

[static.independent.co.uk image 850x637]

You won't miss a chance to post a picture of the royal butt-plug, isn't that right?


As you yourself said, "Christmas isn't in material things."

Any butt-plug would have done.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That tree looks suspiciously Grittyesque.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

berylman: That tree looks suspiciously Grittyesque.
[Fark user image image 297x169]


You know, speaking of things that can be gritty...
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember back in the early 1970'2 when children were originally forbidden to go caroling anymore.
The one very wealth Muslim family complained to the city council that they were terrified by children singing Christmas carols.

Ah, good times, good times.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The 10ft cone-shaped artificial tree in the town cost North East Lincolnshire Council more than £1,000."

The entire council should be fired for spending that much money on a fake tree.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trik: I remember back in the early 1970'2 when children were originally forbidden to go caroling anymore.
The one very wealth Muslim family complained to the city council that they were terrified by children singing Christmas carols.

Ah, good times, good times.


And this kids is how Q-Anon rumors get started.

Proof or it never happened.
 
xevian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Come on man. That $50 tree is just being the best tree he can be. Don't hate on him


FTFY

They spending $1.3k on a tree that small, there's a problem. Unless of course it is a $50 tree, and the other $1,300 is on some sort of city permit to have it there; which, of course in many countries definitely can happen.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's clearly one....one...oh, damn it. You know. "Exterminate! Exterminate!" ......................................​................. Dalek! It's clearly one Dalek standing on another's shoulders, but their whole plan went to hell when Doris and Mabel called them a "right embarrassment." The new Dalek slogan is "Decorate! Decorate!"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: It's clearly one....one...oh, damn it. You know. "Exterminate! Exterminate!" ......................................​................. Dalek! It's clearly one Dalek standing on another's shoulders, but their whole plan went to hell when Doris and Mabel called them a "right embarrassment." The new Dalek slogan is "Decorate! Decorate!"


Christmas trees are way easier to kill than daleks

Attack of the Killer Christmas Trees! | The Christmas Invasion | Doctor Who
Youtube WGe4JDbAfEk
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've seen worse for a fark-ton more money
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
