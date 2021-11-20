 Skip to content
(Some Toy Guy)   50 years ago some of the most horrific toys for kids were released. Irwin Mainway unavailable for comment   (inputmag.com) divider line
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to pretend that "girl victim" didn't make me chuckle.

But they probably shouldn't have addressed her by gender.

//cis white guy victim, available for weddings and bar mitzvahs
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those were the days. "Dark Shadows" on TV, dungeon model kits, and monsters in the comics. But the worst was yet to come--disco.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to remember this was a time when most people weren't mewling pussies.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 612x380]


I miss my Bag O'Glass. It was a bloody good time!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Imagine the outrage of the kits included miniature lawn darts.
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And then the nation learned guns are far more expensive, they can be tweaked to create many models, and kids can create there own gruesome scenes with people of their choosing.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Best Christmas EVER.  I was 9.
 
Fissile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was a little kid at the time, I remember those days well.   Monster movies on TV were great fun.  In the NYC area we had Chiller Theater and Creature Feature broadcasting horror/sci-fi movies every week.  I don't think it damaged me at all.   I mean, everyone on Fark is obviously well adjusted.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was an avid model builder when they switched from glue to snap together.  I lost all interest then.

/ a few years later a friend and I blew all our models up with firecrackers and pellet guns
// including the Starship Enterprise and the Klingon vessel, with LEDs to light the engines
/// Probably should have spared those 2.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also had one of these.  I had an inordinate amount of fun playing with it.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russell_Secord: Those were the days. "Dark Shadows" on TV, dungeon model kits, and monsters in the comics. But the worst was yet to come--disco.


Lemme guess--you're straight, white, and male.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: Russell_Secord: Those were the days. "Dark Shadows" on TV, dungeon model kits, and monsters in the comics. But the worst was yet to come--disco.

Lemme guess--you're straight, white, and male.


Best time to be one, tbh.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, so much more gruesome than today's toy aisles, stuffed with cuddly Pennywise dolls, cute cartoony renditions of Reanimator's Herbert West, blood-spattered Michael Myers figures, and more Friday the 13th merchandise than you can shake a machete at.

Are we supposed to feel bad for yesterday's youth because they didn't have as many awesome horror toys as we do now? Because horror toys are enjoying something of a golden age right now.
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember those kits.  They were never intended for kids.  Those were for horror movie aficionados who also enjoyed model building.  My uncle had several of those kits that he built over the years, taking pride of place in his den, along with his collection of old 8 and 16mm horror movies.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So it was only natural for a conglomerate like Nabisco to want a piece of that action.

Same people that brought you Nutter Butter.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: I'm old enough to remember those kits.  They were never intended for kids.  Those were for horror movie aficionados who also enjoyed model building.  My uncle had several of those kits that he built over the years, taking pride of place in his den, along with his collection of old 8 and 16mm horror movies.


My husband built every single Universal monster kit there was. This was when he was a kid and he kept them on shelves in his room. When he moved out as a teenager, his parents threw them all away. :-(
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnkat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sitting about twenty feet from my model guillotine, built back in the day. Poor bastard has had his head lopped off hundreds of times.
Neighbor kid had built the Frankenstein, Dracula, Wolfman, and Creature from the Black Lagoon models. He did a beautiful job of painting them. Nice collection.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: [Fark user image 169x300]
Also had one of these.  I had an inordinate amount of fun playing with it.


The dissolving flesh vat playset was a lot of fun....until your mom wouldn't buy anymore refills for it.  :-(
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My Little Pony was only released 40 years ago.  Learn to count.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I always thought the "New York" reference was just a general statement about New York.

Also, snap-together is for weenies; I grew up with glue and I'm better four it.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
assets.rbl.msView Full Size
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fissile: I was a little kid at the time, I remember those days well.   Monster movies on TV were great fun.  In the NYC area we had Chiller Theater and Creature Feature broadcasting horror/sci-fi movies every week.  I don't think it damaged me at all.   I mean, everyone on Fark is obviously well adjusted.


Yup, grew up in Passaic Count, Nj, now in Monmouth. Chiller Theatre and Creature Features were staples for me. One was channel 5, one on channel 9 (IIRC),  when we had 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13 :-).
 
