(WRAL)   If you were upset by yesterday's story about the little girl with cancer, I have some good news for you   (wral.com) divider line
    2-year-old Clayton girl, Sara Beth Bagley, brain cancer  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they catch the person who stole the first one and tie him to a post at the driving range
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the guy who helped these people out is visited by kindness and good fortune all the rest of his days.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I hope they catch the person who stole the first one and tie him to a post at the driving range


Just give him a helmet so he gets to enjoy it as long as possible.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh this is status-quo news, good news would be that they caught the person responsible and that her cancer had just been diagnosed with cancer.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they find who stole it and make them eat it. Every single bit.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was a no-brainer." 

Phrasing.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, who will be the REAL hero and gift the thing that she now needs the most...?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going RTFA, but I will whip it out for a mid-afternoon fap. Farker dedication and all.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So a two year old really knows the difference between an $8000 golf cart and a $50 Barbie cart?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In related news, thieves have now located another cart to steal...
 
jackandwater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I hope they catch the person who stole the first one and tie him to a post at the driving range


Too good for him.  Stake him, naked and covered in honey, to a red ants' nest with a water soaked strip of rawhide tied snugly around his forehead.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: In related news, thieves have now located another cart to steal...


You joke but thieves hit up a parking lot where my parents parked for work stole the batteries out of the cars and then returned a couple of weeks later to steal the new ones. Not a bad strategy.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: In related news, thieves have now located another cart to steal...


They were in a bind, they were way behind and were willing to make a deal...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Claude Ballse: In related news, thieves have now located another cart to steal...

They were in a bind, they were way behind and were willing to make a deal...


God dammit. Now you got that song stuck in my head too.
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorta messed up. It takes a golf cart to get stolen to be able to help pay medical bills for a 2 year old. I mean the outcome was awesome ,people pulling together to help.  I'm not sure where I am going w this
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ZMugg: Claude Ballse: In related news, thieves have now located another cart to steal...

They were in a bind, they were way behind and were willing to make a deal...

God dammit. Now you got that song stuck in my head too.


Apologies. It was the first thing to pop into my head.

...low hanging fruit...
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone got her an unlimited gift certificate to Hair Team for Men?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Eh this is status-quo news, good news would be that they caught the person responsible and that her cancer had just been diagnosed with cancer.


Good news is that the person responsible is a powerful CEO and GQP donor whose crime was so hideous, it would bring down the corporate structure sustaining the evangelical consecutive system in place.
 
