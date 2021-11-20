 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   This is Abraham. He used his Make-A-Wish to feed the homeless in his town. Be like Abraham   (cnn.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
America needs so many more like him. Rock on.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good kid. I hope your troubles are behind you.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damnit, Abraham! I'll never get these tears and snot out of my laptop from all of my ugly crying.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the city didn't fight it in the courts.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dear Swiffer duster people,

You farking liars.

Sincerely,

Me.

What a wonderful kid.  Constant news cycle sometimes makes you forget there are good things done by normal people every day.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Children are the future. What future do you want? More Abrahams, or more Kyles?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good health kid I hope you have a long and successful life, the world needs more people like you in it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The next Republican superstar? Hmmmm...maybe not.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow what a great kid. Much better human  than I am. I bet at age under the same circumstances I'd ask for the latest Atari console.
Be more like Abraham is my new mantra
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

^^This^^


^^This^^
And for the record, I vote for more Abrahams
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Dear Swiffer duster people,

You farking liars.

Sincerely,

Me.

What a wonderful kid.  Constant news cycle sometimes makes you forget there are good things done by normal people every day.


This is another one of those "Feelgood but actually horrifying" stories. It's a sad state of affairs when children have to make efforts to feed the homeless because homelessness exists and were doing f*ck-all about it otherwise.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: Tchernobog: Dear Swiffer duster people,

You farking liars.

Sincerely,

Me.

What a wonderful kid.  Constant news cycle sometimes makes you forget there are good things done by normal people every day.

This is another one of those "Feelgood but actually horrifying" stories. It's a sad state of affairs when children have to make efforts to feed the homeless because homelessness exists and were doing f*ck-all about it otherwise.


Exactly. Remember the "thousand points of light" scheme? Leave it to churches and private citizens to fix the problem and not government. Conservatives love ignoring problems. And they get to say,"See? It's working!" when stories like this appear
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had my transplant 10 months ago in November 2020, so I am doing good,"

No, you're doing wel...

...he has already fed hundreds of homeless citizens.

Hmmm
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Only so many have the chops to be the sausage king of Chicago


Only so many have the chops to be the sausage king of Chicago
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Inb4 some farkers arrive to explain how feeding homeless people is detrimental to homeless people, and how actually constructing anti-homeless architecture helps them, as does throwing them out of town.

/good on the kid, he's a better person than most others
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: austerity101: Tchernobog: Dear Swiffer duster people,

You farking liars.

Sincerely,

Me.

What a wonderful kid.  Constant news cycle sometimes makes you forget there are good things done by normal people every day.

This is another one of those "Feelgood but actually horrifying" stories. It's a sad state of affairs when children have to make efforts to feed the homeless because homelessness exists and were doing f*ck-all about it otherwise.

Exactly. Remember the "thousand points of light" scheme? Leave it to churches and private citizens to fix the problem and not government. Conservatives love ignoring problems. And they get to say,"See? It's working!" when stories like this appear


Conservatives want welfare provided by churches because they want to choose who gets it based on who's virtuous enough by their standards to "deserve" it. They don't get to do that when the government handles welfare. And the government started handling welfare because the churches were doing a horribly inadequate job of it.
 
alienated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Children are the future. What future do you want? More Abrahams, or more Kyles?


And more Malalas and Gretas. I know both are older now , Malala just got married , but these young people need to increase their presence , imho. Great job Abraham
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Be like Abraham?
You want me to kill Isaac?

Did god told Abraham to kill Isaac
Youtube VE-qmfmSsZE
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Team Abraham FTW!


Team Abraham FTW!
 
