(Popular Science) Wanting to get that coveted Twitter "blue check"? Short answer: you can't, not yours, you aren't famous enough, good day sir, I said GOOD DAY
15
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surprised Twitter even has rules for this. I just assumed if someone has 10,000+ followers, the blue check is theirs if they want it.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a reliable third party wanted to actually verify people and issue certificates for a small fee, that could be a good business opportunity.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point, anyone that can prove they are a real person should have some kind of verified marking
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Narrator: In the end it didn't matter, because Twitter is confined to a small segment of the population prone to huffing their own flatulence.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: At this point, anyone that can prove they are a real person should have some kind of verified marking


From what I understand it used to be that way but it also lead to a two tier system where the checkmark was basically held ransom against people sharing unpopular opinions.

/No, not just the facists
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Pass.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can you get a check mark somewhere that verifies you don't use Twitter? I'd respect that a heck of a lot more.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Geesh, run for office if your are so bent for it.  You don't even have to win.

/delete your account is the wiser option
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Conspiracy nuts will see the blue check as proof that the "Deep State" approves.
 
Azz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's white in dark mode
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Laughs at you unverified turds:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why would any normal Twitter user care?  Plenty of people will impersonate celebrities or politicians for fun and profit but nobody is going to try and impersonate you.  You have no value.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know of an author that gets constant harassment and impersonators abusing followers.

a blue check would solve that problem and lead to more protections.

Twitter doesn't want to bother adding something of value they cannot make a profit on
 
