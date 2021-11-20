 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   We could all use some good news today   (lifehacker.com)
47
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vodka made from carbon dioxide?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Deslided version: https://www.printfriendly.co​m/p/g/eNzd​qP
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A wee bit too optimistic.
And a house full of sensors scanning me all the time sleeves me the hell out.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Izo: Vodka made from carbon dioxide?


Policeman:  "Sir, do you know how badly you were swerving out of your lane?"

Me:  *hic*  "Sorry, Sir.  I was helping heal the earth."
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Izo: Vodka made from carbon dioxide?


Once Farkers start drinking it, it's gonna be Snowball Earth redux.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell me when a home version tokamak becomes available.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living robots

I've seen that movie. It didn't end well for humans.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Deslided version: https://www.printfriendly.com​/p/g/eNzdqP


Thank you.  Fark slideshows.
 
spongeboob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I look forward  to the day when you don't have to click through a slideshow and instead everything is just on one page.
 
majestic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dodo birds won't be flying over anything.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That is cool. Good news two days in a row.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Okay, let's take these one by one:

1) The rapidly falling price of alternative energy

This is good news. The advances in solar power generation has been amazing. We're not quite to the level of Douglas-Martin sunscreens yet, but those are looking less and less like science-fiction every year.

2) mRNA Vaccines and the end of disease

One of these things is not like the other. mRNA vaccines are huge news. They will not, however, end all disease. The jury is still way way out of that one.

3) Self-driving cars

Uh huh, sure. Cars controlled from a central processing systems I can see. Independently AI-controlled vehicles are always going to be undone by chaos theory and far too many variables for at least another several generations of computers to handle processing in real time. Though I hope I'm wrong, there are just far too many issues still to be dealt with (not least of all the trolley decision).

4) De-extinction

Species go extinct for a reason. Let's focus on saving what we have first.

5) Living robots

Hmm... Asimov warned us about this decades ago.

6) Robotic exoskeletons

Very doable and very useful. Bring 'em on!

7) Personal jetpacks

Just what we need: a bunch of flying idiots. No thanks, it's as bad an idea as flying cars and the Segway.

8) Full body haptic suits

Because who needs actual real-world experiences? The mental health issues alone are staggering.

9) At-home digital medical diagnostics

Getting better all the time. And quite useful.

10) Carbon vodka and garbage sunglasses

Along with plant-based meat, these types of trends are always going to be beneficial.

So, scorecard: 4 are good news, 5 have major issues, and 1 is still more pie-in-the-sky than actual reality. But at least there is some good news, and yes, we could all use a little good new today.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Izo: Vodka made from carbon dioxide?

Policeman:  "Sir, do you know how badly you were swerving out of your lane?"

Me:  *hic*  "Sorry, Sir.  I was helping heal the earth."


Reminds me of when Colorado became the first state to decriminalize marijuana:

POLICEMAN: "Do you have any idea how fast you were going down this interstate?"
ME: "Uhhhh...56?"
POLICEMAN: "ELEVEN."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good News, People, descendants of the Wolves that ate Gerald Ford have been found finishing off Donald Trump

Quotation from Michael Pence: I'm free! Thank God, I am free at last!

Oh, and there are some pretty neat 1950's Era Science Fiction products on the market today.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hedgehoppers Anonymous - It's Good News Week (Rare Stereo Mix 1965)
Youtube AglW6QpmPp8
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was no mention of mayonnaise in the article. This can't be from Lifehacker.
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Deslided version: https://www.printfriendly.com​/p/g/eNzdqP


#11 - in the future, slideshows will not exist.
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Until you realize these will all be quashed by entrenched legacy industries
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pocket computers. Electronic mini-brains that you can carry in a purse or pocket. A world wide giant electronic brain that knows nearly everything. Robotic mops and brooms.

Think about it. How Science Fiction are those?
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CRISPR.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: 8) Full body haptic suits

Because who needs actual real-world experiences? The mental health issues alone are staggering.


Mixed bag: possible mental health issues on one hand, boinking (scrolling through model menu, clicking on 'Girls of the PAC-12") for $9.99 on the other.

/The population would die of dehydration.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Strange no mention of nuclear fusion.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Okay, let's take these one by one:
...
5) Living robots

Hmm... Asimov warned us about this decades ago.


I disagree with you on that minor point. I think the robotic future Asimov showed us was far more positive than negative.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good news everyone! Watch this slideshow!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Man On A Mission: 8) Full body haptic suits

Because who needs actual real-world experiences? The mental health issues alone are staggering.

Mixed bag: possible mental health issues on one hand, boinking (scrolling through model menu, clicking on 'Girls of the PAC-12") for $9.99 on the other.

/The population would die of dehydration.


I think it was Scott Adams, before he went full mental, who said, presciently, something like "The holodeck will be humankind's last invention."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Scientific Advances That Will Actually Make You Hopeful for the Future"

Begin Slideshow

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Self-driving cars are happening in front of your eyes and will be commonplace within ten years.  They may not actually be safer, but the driving force (haha) is cheapness and convenience - they will be the truckers and the UPS and Uber.

Exoskeletons are actually really hard.  The idea has been around for 100 years and nobody's been able to (feasibly) do it.  Same jet packs.
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Okay, let's take these one by one:

8) Full body haptic suits

Because who needs actual real-world experiences? The mental health issues alone are staggering.


Well most of us wouldn't need a full body one anyway.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eyeq360: There was no mention of mayonnaise in the article. This can't be from Lifehacker.


Mayonaise was invented by the cook of a French general with an Irish name at a battle in Spain. He had run out of nearly everything but wanted to use what he had:  eggs, olive oil and lemons, all easy to come by in a army living off the land. Mahon, not Mayonne. And now you know the full, er, tale, account, recipe.

Let's hear it for Necessity, the Mother of Invention.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Garbage sunglasses?  You can get those in any truck stop off a rack near the door.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Wadded Beef: Man On A Mission: 8) Full body haptic suits

Because who needs actual real-world experiences? The mental health issues alone are staggering.

Mixed bag: possible mental health issues on one hand, boinking (scrolling through model menu, clicking on 'Girls of the PAC-12") for $9.99 on the other.

/The population would die of dehydration.

I think it was Scott Adams, before he went full mental, who said, presciently, something like "The holodeck will be humankind's last invention."


All great inventions begin as toys, weapons, pornography or jokes. Then they switch things up, becoming one or more of the others.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brantgoose: eyeq360: There was no mention of mayonnaise in the article. This can't be from Lifehacker.

Mayonaise was invented by the cook of a French general with an Irish name at a battle in Spain. He had run out of nearly everything but wanted to use what he had:  eggs, olive oil and lemons, all easy to come by in a army living off the land. Mahon, not Mayonne. And now you know the full, er, tale, account, recipe.

Let's hear it for Necessity, the Mother of Invention.


Necessity may be the mother of invention, but laziness is the milkman.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Wadded Beef: Man On A Mission: 8) Full body haptic suits

Because who needs actual real-world experiences? The mental health issues alone are staggering.

Mixed bag: possible mental health issues on one hand, boinking (scrolling through model menu, clicking on 'Girls of the PAC-12") for $9.99 on the other.

/The population would die of dehydration.

I think it was Scott Adams, before he went full mental, who said, presciently, something like "The holodeck will be humankind's last invention."


Red Dwarf did it back in the 80s.  Season 2, Episode 2, "Better Than Life"

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4a​8​xsx

It was also the title/premise of one of the Red Dwarf books
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Quit trying to cheer me up.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jet packing while drinking vodka from carbon dioxide.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Man On A Mission: Okay, let's take these one by one:
...
5) Living robots

Hmm... Asimov warned us about this decades ago.

I disagree with you on that minor point. I think the robotic future Asimov showed us was far more positive than negative.


I think what Asimov showed unintentionally was that there was no actual way to instill morals into a machine.

Here's an interesting take on why the famed "Three Laws" would never work. And would be really bad for humanity if they did.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Deslided version: https://www.printfriendly.com​/p/g/eNzdqP


Thanks ..
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: 2) mRNA Vaccines and the end of disease

One of these things is not like the other. mRNA vaccines are huge news. They will not, however, end all disease. The jury is still way way out of that one


Jury is still out on solving plagues in general because of Catholic groups doing it.

Remember back in the 80s when there were all of the commercials for catholic charities and what great things they were doing in Africa?

If you keep kids from dying, and insist that condoms/family planing are bad, then you end up with major population problems in a generation or two, and then you have issues with housing, food, and other limited resources

And higher population density leads to more disease.

So it's a bit of a mixed bag
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After I clicked on the link, it took over my phone until after I rebooted. WTF?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Given that religious whack jobs are going to destroy everything with their absolute stupidity, I have low hopes.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Man On A Mission: 8) Full body haptic suits

Because who needs actual real-world experiences? The mental health issues alone are staggering.

Mixed bag: possible mental health issues on one hand, boinking (scrolling through model menu, clicking on 'Girls of the PAC-12") for $9.99 on the other.

/The population would die of dehydration.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The two wind tower part depots in my home and work counties (both of which have ZERO wind towers) have recently become near empty. I have a feeling this isn't good news.

The other annoying thing about these places are that all the transportation crews for the parts are from out of state; ironically, mostly from Texas. Probably because of zero taxes low wages or some other Red garbage.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The end of the slide show not one them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wadded Beef: Man On A Mission: 8) Full body haptic suits

Because who needs actual real-world experiences? The mental health issues alone are staggering.

Mixed bag: possible mental health issues on one hand, boinking (scrolling through model menu, clicking on 'Girls of the PAC-12") for $9.99 on the other.

/The population would die of dehydration.


Plus, you're going to have to clean the crotch inlays on your haptic suit.
 
spongeboob
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Man On A Mission: 7) Personal jetpacks

Just what we need: a bunch of flying idiots. No thanks, it's as bad an idea as flying cars and the Segway.


IDK an  idiot with a jet pack might do some damage but that might be eclipsed by the idiot no longer being able to do idiotic things in the future
 
