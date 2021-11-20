 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Can beavers help build our cities? Well, it's a dam good idea   (rewildingmag.com) divider line
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching a beaver work is a thing of beauty.

Ask Wynona, she'll show you.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rescue Beaver Loves Building Dams In His House - JUSTIN BEAVER | The Dodo
Youtube DggHeuhpFvg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nowadays, beavers are easier to spot in Vancouver than anyone can remember. Stanley Park's Beaver Lake now counts one as a resident, after 60 beaver-free years.

Well, yeah, the 70's was the last great time for the beaver. There are many documentaries on that. We're just keeping everything too trimmed for great beaver sightings in the wild. I think the pandemic has really helped beavers come back.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, welcome the beaver back to the city.  Some of us like some grass on the field.  And rocking the 70s powerbush shouldn't only be for the rural ladies.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With time, the population began a slow rebound, but the dam-building rodents didn't become a popular sight overnight.

Caught a typo.

With time, the population began a slow rebound, but the damn building-rodents didn't become a popular sight overnight.

Better

/lives near a population of building rodents
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Watching a beaver work is a thing of beauty.

Ask Wynona, she'll show you.


It's not work when you love what you do.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Do Beavers Build A Dam | BBC
Youtube VuMRDZbrdXc
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until recently, Nelson says, the usual process for managing the furry rodents involved clearing out the culverts by ramming a pole through them, what he calls "an endless, expensive and damaging cycle of removing beavers and [dam] debris only to have them return and rebuild."

That sounds like it's awfully rough on the beavers
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavers will try to damn up anything that sounds like running water. Anything. So like all things when the headline is a question, no.

The above was my thought. Upon skimming the article is see when the article uses the term "cities" they are referring to what ya laymen would call "the country".

Maybe I'll read TFA later when I find my glasses. I think this is Canada, so they could be talking about that Justin fellow that's on the u-tubes or something.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Until recently, Nelson says, the usual process for managing the furry rodents involved clearing out the culverts by ramming a pole through them, what he calls "an endless, expensive and damaging cycle of removing beavers and [dam] debris only to have them return and rebuild."

That sounds like it's awfully rough on the beavers


They can take a dam pounding.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavers will adopt other orphaned beavers in a behavior known as alloparenting

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allop​a​renting
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World's largest beaver dam, ± 1/2 mile long.
Its Canadian - you wouldn't know it.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Supposedly "visible from space", for what that's worth.
I'm about tired of that qualifier to describe things on earth. Can't satellites read a newspaper over your shoulder, if anyone still reads newspapers.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are good at building out of wood. Rock and roll, not so much.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Beavers will adopt other orphaned beavers in a behavior known as alloparenting

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allopa​renting


Whoa! No snark, thanks for that link! I learned something. I think alloparenting is one of my favorite human behaviors.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Beavers will adopt other orphaned beavers in a behavior known as alloparenting

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allopa​renting


I don't think that's correct.  Beavers are very territorial and will kill a baby that isn't part of their family group.
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My old college roommate's dad took a beaver he had shot or trapped to a BBQ joint that will smoke just about anything you bring them, and brought us some of the finished meat.

So I can literally say I have eaten beaver.
It wasn't too bad, would eat again.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Serious question(s).  Doesn't using timber and mud to build a damn amount to using tools?  They gather and use these materials for construction.  It certainly seems to show intelligence.  I'm assuming these techniques are taught and not instinctive?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
sure, if you want to build tenochtitlan
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Ask Wynona, she'll show you.


And done in one.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I say we drop a shiatload of beavers in New Orleans and see what happens.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xythero: Marcos P: Beavers will adopt other orphaned beavers in a behavior known as alloparenting
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allopa​renting
I don't think that's correct.  Beavers are very territorial and will kill a baby that isn't part of their family group.


A lot of animals will do it, though.  Might depend on the circumstances, like if it's close to breeding season. That's when the males will kill young.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I say yes. Let's release thousands of beavers into every American city just to see what happens.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: sure, if you want to build tenochtitlan


Sorry the Eagle/Snake Landscaping mafia has that market shut up to competition
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dryknife: My old college roommate's dad took a beaver he had shot or trapped to a BBQ joint that will smoke just about anything you bring them, and brought us some of the finished meat.

So I can literally say I have eaten beaver.
It wasn't too bad, would eat again.


I once passed out while I was eatin' beaver. Was woken by a slap to my head and sternly told to finish my meal.

/chow box
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why is everyone making vagina jokes? Is beaver like slang for vagina?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unobtanium: Until recently, Nelson says, the usual process for managing the furry rodents involved clearing out the culverts by ramming a pole through them, what he calls "an endless, expensive and damaging cycle of removing beavers and [dam] debris only to have them return and rebuild."

That sounds like it's awfully rough on the beavers


Better that than some idiot with an excavator.
 
