(Science Alert)   Taking Tylenol linked to risky behavior, unlike the alcohol that gave you the hangover in the first place   (sciencealert.com)
7
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That shiat's supposed to be bad for your liver so don't take it if you're already a drunk.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mugato: That shiat's supposed to be bad for your liver so don't take it if you're already a drunk.


And it's no better than a placebo for treating lower back pain.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mugato: That shiat's supposed to be bad for your liver so don't take it if you're already a drunk.

And it's no better than a placebo for treating lower back pain.


We are truly servents of the public good.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what is, autocorrelation?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
True story:

Thursday, I had the VERY rare second martini.  Immediately regretted my indiscretion.  Took a shower and went to bed at 9pm.

Woke up two hours later with a BUSTING headache, so I got up, took two Tylenol and drank a huge glass of water.

30 minutes later, my fiance is pregnant.  I blame the Tylenol.

/Ok..that last part isn't true.
//If it WERE true, I'd prob slit my own wrists
 
tuxq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I make it a point to Not consume alcohol and tylenol within 24h of each other. They're toxic together. If you want to prevent a hangover, take 1 milk thistle for every 3-4 beers. If you don't have milk thistle, eat candy after you're drunk. Otherwise, a cajun filet biscuit combo from Bojangles, a large sweet tea and a nap shortly after will do the trick.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd just like to take this moment to say I love Tylenol II's.

Caffeine, codeine, and acetaminophen all in one wonderful little pill available over the counter*.

*offer not valid for the USA
 
