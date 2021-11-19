 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Today's armored truck spilling money on the freeway story comes to you from San Diego   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Interstate Highway System, San Diego freeway Friday morning, resulting scramble, California Highway Patrol, joint investigation, CNN affiliate KFMB, CHP spokesperson, doors of an armored truck  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2021 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha. Anyone stopping and picking up the cash isn't the type to hand it in later on threat of arrest.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We do have a lot of evidence to follow up on"

Aka we've got jack shiat.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Disturbing the peace by distributing money on the highway.  Looks like a clear cut case for asset forfeiture.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We're working with the FBI now, it's a joint investigation and if you have picked up any of the cash, I highly suggest you turn it in to the CHP office immediately because we do have a lot of evidence to follow up on," he said.


Nah bruh.  Unless they have cameras all up and down the highway, you can fark off.

/I'm rich, biatch! *Honk honk!*
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your Honor, i'de like to remind the court of the precedent set by Finders V. Keepers
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Ha. Anyone stopping and picking up the cash isn't the type to hand it in later on threat of arrest.


I openly admit it.  I'd grab a few of those bundles of 100's and 20s, bit I wouldn't hang around.

The idiots are the ones ho prob spent 20min trying to fill the whole trunk.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: LiberalConservative: Ha. Anyone stopping and picking up the cash isn't the type to hand it in later on threat of arrest.

I openly admit it.  I'd grab a few of those bundles of 100's and 20s, bit I wouldn't hang around.

The idiots are the ones ho prob spent 20min trying to fill the whole trunk.


That. If you grabbed a wad with the door open.
But if you locked you jeys in the car, afraid some others less than honest run you, running around playing cash grab like a political nepotism rally, then they'll probably frisk you while they wait to tie your car.
Looking at you, Billy Joe and Bobbie Sue
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.