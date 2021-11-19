 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Why mommy is making a lot more brownies recently   (bbc.com) divider line
    Cannabis, Legality of cannabis, adult use, legal cannabis, Weed Mom, cannabis  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here in OR we have a whole range of strengths of edibles from 5-50mg if you don't like smoking. It isn't hard to use a small exact amount to take the edge off.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or as we called it, mother's little helper.

Can't even be bothered with a frozen steak. We got apps for that dinner thing.

Mother's Little Helper (Mono)
Youtube OusADDs_3ps
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's great, but how many folks are still in jail...

/justice, any at all to be had anymore?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is canna-MILF the new MILFness?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's great you found a hobby. We're all happy for you.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they're not growing their own, and leaving the three year old crotch fruit to dry out in the car
 
vodka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be all that fiber she is eating.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can smell the bong water and patchouli from here.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mommy in the sky with diamonds.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby's mum has been baking more "brownies" because I wrecked her sphincter. Sorry, not sorry.

/one jab
//two jabs
///poo jabs
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What is with the tendency of millennials to make up stupid names for everything
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Cannabis helps me in certain transitional moments,"

Oh ffs.  You like being high, and have difficulty focusing on things that aren't you.  Get over yourself, lady.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Here in OR we have a whole range of strengths of edibles from 5-50mg if you don't like smoking. It isn't hard to use a small exact amount to take the edge off.


Here in Florida, the dispensaries can't sell anything stronger than 10mg THC per dose and 100mg THC per package. Nothing's stopping one from eating several packages of gummies at once or something but still, it's a stupid rule.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: What is with the tendency of millennials to make up stupid names for everything


We're broke as fark and making up words is free.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Weed honestly makes me a better parent. I'm more patient, more fun, more silly, less stressed. I wish I could do it all the time but I have a lot of driving responsibilities with my kids and no way in hell would I risk that. On weekends fiancé does all the driving though and I'm a much more cheerful mommy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Weed honestly makes me a better parent. I'm more patient, more fun, more silly, less stressed. I wish I could do it all the time but I have a lot of driving responsibilities with my kids and no way in hell would I risk that. On weekends fiancé does all the driving though and I'm a much more cheerful mommy.


People label drugs as escapes, as if it is a bad thing.
Life is farking hard, and those I don't see managing their stress responsibly with outlets?

They turn into the cult ppl.

/mind expansion isn't bad
//we're all crazy, teh only question is, which brand?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brand says 'cannamoms' like her aren't a new phenomenon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember Moms, no putting the baby in the oven instead of the turkey.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
MILB:  Mother I'd Like to Blaze with

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cannamom!  Did you mother leave you at the package when you were a toddler?  Have you wished your mother were attentive and caring instead of ignoring you in favor of her latest boyfriend?

Well, now you can have the Mom you've always wished for!  The latest product from Stepford, Co, it's the mom in a can!  Buy a Cannamom today!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Remember Moms, no putting the baby in the oven instead of the turkey.


Turbabken?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Brand says 'cannamoms' like her aren't a new phenomenon...

[Fark user image image 280x258]


They try to spin it so it sounds wholesome.

It's just the millennial version of a mom who drinks 8 martinis a night because she can't handle the fact that she has kids.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Brand says 'cannamoms' like her aren't a new phenomenon...

[Fark user image 280x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


Surely fark can do better.  Maybe marimommas, indikarens, or ganjmas?
 
