Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gross reportedly fell into the chute after experiencing a reaction to smoking marijuana.

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Falling 11 stories down a laundry chute is due to marijuana? At least she wasn't associating with jazz musicians or turning into an axe murderer.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure blame Marijuana. And not gravity.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coming soon to a Fark weed thread near you.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many did she inject?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Justine's Penn State roommates told Francoise that she met a man at an apartment on campus.

A more likely suspect
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
circumstances HOTY contender right here!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better story here:

https://www.statecollege.com/penn-sta​t​e-student-died-after-11-story-fall-dow​n-trash-chute-police-say/

A text message to a friend just before disappearing saying "Something just happened" makes things sound even more suspicious.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross reportedly fell into the chute after experiencing a reaction to smoking marijuana.

Oh f*ck off dot gif
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Much better story here:

https://www.statecollege.com/penn-stat​e-student-died-after-11-story-fall-dow​n-trash-chute-police-say/


She did not, however, return to her apartment. Francoise Gross said the next video showed Justine running on the 11th floor, apparently alone, and into the trashing chute room, after which she was not seen again. Her cell phone and flip flops were found in the stairwell, Gross said.

Elisa Lam Video
Youtube 3TjVBpyTeZM
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
/She
 
Gustopia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How many did she inject?


She must have injected half a dozen marijuanas, at least
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I was at Penn State, I saw a girl smoke oregano thinking it was weed, then she jumped out a window when a kid yelled "the cops are here" (there were no police)

She jumped out the window of the apt.
She was fortunate, it was only a 25ft fall and she broke her leg.

/every time I saw her crutch-by to class I snickered to myself
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: When I was at Penn State, I saw a girl smoke oregano thinking it was weed, then she jumped out a window when a kid yelled "the cops are here" (there were no police)

She jumped out the window of the apt.
She was fortunate, it was only a 25ft fall and she broke her leg.

/every time I saw her crutch-by to class I snickered to myself


"THE PTA IS DISBANDING! "
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Denjiro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better Off Dead Throwing away a prefectly good white boy
Youtube 9vy6Roo5WEI
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another reminder that Penn State is not the same as U Penn.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Denjiro: [YouTube video: Better Off Dead Throwing away a prefectly good white boy]


He ended up playing the captain on 21 jump street.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Falling 11 stories down a laundry chute is due to marijuana? At least she wasn't associating with jazz musicians or turning into an axe murderer.


To be fair, all the people that axe murderer killed were harshing his buzz.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was anyone's weekend ruined though? Bad stuff usually happens at Penn State before a weekend, you know.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Gross reportedly fell into the chute after experiencing a reaction to smoking marijuana."

uhhh, that shiat had to have been laced to the gills
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gustopia: vudukungfu: How many did she inject?

She must have injected half a dozen marijuanas, at least


Marijuana isn't injected...
...it's snorted.

Just ask Becky...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Should we proofread this thing before publishing it?"
"Does it pass the spell-checker?"
"Yes."
"Then it's ready to go."
"Ok boss. I'll post that it was 'an 11-story trash cute'."
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, someone stoned out of their gourd on marijuana is not going to somehow fall down a garbage chute.
 
