(CHEK News)   British Columbia introduces gas rationing on Vancouver Island, some travel restrictions in flood-affected areas of province. No word yet on blackout curtains, Victory Bond sales   (cheknews.ca) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's not only the island.

The first measure announced by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth was that the Province will be prioritizing access to gasoline on Vancouver Island, southwestern British Columbia and the Sunshine Coast.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here on SaltSpring as well.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's going to last 10 days and is being done in response to mass flooding and mudslides.  Emergency vehicles and heavy equipment are getting prioritized, as they should be.  This is not as big a deal as subby is pushing.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"gas rationing" is what I do whenever I want to be alone at my desk at work, and people start annoying me by talking loudly, watching yt on speaker, etc.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is there anyone on this site that has any recollection of WWII?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are other ways to get gas

WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Once the Lucky Lager runs out, may God have mercy on our souls.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks for the update subby. And now, here's this.

