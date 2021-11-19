 Skip to content
(CNN)   Police fired warning shots over their heads, but some were taller than anticipated   (cnn.com) divider line
9
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oblig.
Oblig.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tallest people in the world, on average, the Dutch.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Several hundred people had gathered to voice opposition to government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a "corona pass", showing they have been vaccinated or have already recovered from an infection."

The Dutch riot police should have used tranquilizer darts filled with J&J vaccine, and aimed lower.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
MurphyMurphy
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never fire warning shots.  Either deadly force is authorized or it is not.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OK, should have known. Tall cheese eaters.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
EdgeRunner [OhFark]

"You see?? You see now??? The shots are killing people!"

"Oh come on, that's a ridiculous and deliberate misrepresentation of what hap..."

"THE SHOTS ARE KILLING PEOPLE!!! BLAARGAWHAARGAGABBAGOOBYGOO!!!"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WOW...!!!
their average height is 6 feet,
at last i have found a place i can fit in at 6'2"
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Quick and Dirty
 
