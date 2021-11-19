 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Probably all the prank phone calls   (huffpost.com) divider line
6
    More: Ironic, English-language films, Recovery, Recovery model, lot of weight, privacy essential, coming weeks, princess' location, children  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 11:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nieces and nephews apologize to the Prince.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought  Prinnce Albert was in the can?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is your refrigerator running?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Article neglects to say whether they let him out of the can.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Princess Charlene is seeking treatment for "incredible fatigue" and "exhaustion, both emotional and physical,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Harry Sachz
Youtube 9MMc3eUTAJw
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.